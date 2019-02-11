South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the shooting of a boxer through a pub window. Tom Bell, 21, was shot at the Maple Tree in Woodfield Way, Balby, on 17 January and died later in hospital. The 34-year-old man from Doncaster was arrested on Friday before being released while inquiries continue, South Yorkshire Police said. Two men have been charged with murder and six others arrested in the inquiry.
Tom Bell shooting: Man arrested over 'assisting offender'
