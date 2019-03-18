Live

South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Attempted murder arrest over Sheffield 'stabbing'

    A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a suspected stabbing in Sheffield.

    Badger Rd
    South Yorkshire Police said a 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected stab wound in the Woodhouse area on Saturday night.

    She remains in a critical but stable condition after surgery, police said.

    Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, which happened in Badger Road at about 19:00, to get in touch.

