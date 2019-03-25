South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

The head of Yorkshire's tourism board has resigned after an investigation found he had "made errors of judgement regarding his expenses".

Welcome to Yorkshire said chief executive Sir Gary Verity was leaving on "health grounds".

It added his resignation was not directly linked to concerns raised "in relation to his behaviour towards staff and his expenses".

The organisation thanked Mr Verity for his 10 years in charge.

In a statement, Welcome to Yorkshire said its board had investigated the allegations and "concluded that Sir Gary made errors of judgement regarding his expenses at a very difficult time for him and his family".

"Sir Gary has agreed to voluntarily reimburse Welcome to Yorkshire for monies owed."

The 54-year-old had held the role since October 2008, but rose to public prominence when he brought the world's biggest cycling race, the Tour de France, to Yorkshire in 2014.

He also instigated the annual Tour de Yorkshire race, the fifth edition of which will be staged in May, and led the way in securing the rights to host the UCI Road Cycling World Championships which will be staged in Yorkshire in September.