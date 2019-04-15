South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

It's a cold and fine start this morning and it will be a mainly dry day with some sunny spells, although there's the chance of an odd shower. It will be breezy and chilly at times with cloud thickening through the day and into the evening when it will be mainly dry. It will be a milder night and it will be mainly dry, although it will remain breezy overnight with the brisk easterly winds continuing:
Today's Yorkshire weather forecast
It's a cold and fine start this morning and it will be a mainly dry day with some sunny spells, although there's the chance of an odd shower.
It will be breezy and chilly at times with cloud thickening through the day and into the evening when it will be mainly dry.
It will be a milder night and it will be mainly dry, although it will remain breezy overnight with the brisk easterly winds continuing:
Joey Barton: Investigation into Oakwell incident continues
Investigations into an alleged incident involving Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton after the Barnsley game at Oakwell on Saturday will continue today.
It's alleged the Fleetwood Town manager assaulted the Reds boss Daniel Stendel after the match at Oakwell.
South Yorkshire Police issued a new statement yesterday saying the incident "has been crimed and will be thoroughly investigated".
Barnsley said they "could confirm there was an alleged incident" and the club was "assisting the police with its enquiries".
