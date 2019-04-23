Live

South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

All times stated are UK

  1. Rotherham crash: Three held after pedestrian dies

    Three people are being questioned after a man was hit by a car and killed in South Yorkshire.

    Adam Cumpsty
    Copyright: South Yorkshire Police

    Adam Cumpsty, 30, was walking on Broad Street, Rotherham, at about 22:30 on Friday when he was struck.

    He died at the scene.

    Police said two vehicles were seen driving in the direction of Parkgate when one of the vehicles hit him.

    In a statement, Mr Cumpsty's family said: "Adam was a much loved husband, brother, uncle and son, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him."

    Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the crash or who may have been in the area at the time.

