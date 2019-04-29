South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

This morning any mist will slowly lift to allow some sunshine. This afternoon will be dry with lengthy periods of sunshine. The top temperature will be about 15C (59F):
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time.
However:
Sheffield United promoted to Premier League
BBC Sport
Celebrations will be continuing this morning after Sheffield United were promoted to the Premier League.
The Blades are five points clear of Yorkshire rivals Leeds with one game of the Championship season remaining.
United could win the title if they win at Stoke City and Norwich lose at Villa on the final day.
Promotion means the Bramall Lane side will play in the top flight for the first time since 2007.
"It's one of the greatest days of my life, 100%," an emotional manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.
"To see it over the line today, surrounded by my players and my family, to see us back in the Premier League is truly incredible.
"What a day to be a Blade. Next season will be a fabulous experience for everyone involved."
