South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Police are searching for a mother and daughter from South Yorkshire who have not been seen "for a number of weeks".

South Yorkshire Police Copyright: South Yorkshire Police

Sebjana Myzeqari and her two-year-old daughter, Enissa, were last seen on CCTV leaving the Flying Scotsman Health Centre on St Sepulchre Gate West in Doncaster on 2 April.

Det Insp Anna Sedgwick said there was growing concern about them. They were only reported missing last week.

She appealed for information so police can check the mother and daughter are safe.

"We don't know that Sebjana has any family and friends in Doncaster," she said.

"For this reason, we really need your help find out where they are. We want to make sure Sebjana and Enissa are safe and well."

Ms Myzeqari is described as 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder-length, mousy brown hair.

Enissa is described as having distinctive large brown eyes and brown curly hair.