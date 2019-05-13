South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Today will be dry and fine with lengthy periods of warm sunshine for most . Winds will be mostly light. Tonight will be dry with mostly clear skies and just a little wispy high cloud:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M18 South Yorkshire northbound
M18 South Yorkshire northbound severe disruption, at J3 for A6182 Great Yorkshire Way.
M18 South Yorkshire - M18 lane closed on exit slip road and heavy traffic northbound at J3, A6182 (St Catherines), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Yorkshire's Monday weather forecast
BBC Weather
Today will be dry and fine with lengthy periods of warm sunshine for most.
Winds will be mostly light.
Tonight will be dry with mostly clear skies and just a little wispy high cloud:
Concern over missing Doncaster mother and daughter
Police are searching for a mother and daughter from South Yorkshire who have not been seen "for a number of weeks".
Sebjana Myzeqari and her two-year-old daughter, Enissa, were last seen on CCTV leaving the Flying Scotsman Health Centre on St Sepulchre Gate West in Doncaster on 2 April.
Det Insp Anna Sedgwick said there was growing concern about them. They were only reported missing last week.
She appealed for information so police can check the mother and daughter are safe.
"We don't know that Sebjana has any family and friends in Doncaster," she said.
"For this reason, we really need your help find out where they are. We want to make sure Sebjana and Enissa are safe and well."
Ms Myzeqari is described as 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder-length, mousy brown hair.
Enissa is described as having distinctive large brown eyes and brown curly hair.
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.
However, the 07:37 Sheffield to Lincoln service has been cancelled.
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below: