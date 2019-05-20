South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

There should be some sunny spells today, but along with the sun, some showers . The showers will be most widespread this afternoon when some will be heavy and thundery. The rain will slowly die away this evening, leaving it dry overnight with clear periods:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Monday's Yorkshire weather forecast
BBC Weather
There should be some sunny spells today, but along with the sun, some showers.
The showers will be most widespread this afternoon when some will be heavy and thundery.
The rain will slowly die away this evening, leaving it dry overnight with clear periods:
Check your Yorkshire train journey
BBC News Travel
If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Monday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.
However:
For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below:
Sheffield shooting victim in 'serious' condition
A teenager remains in a "serious" condition in hospital after being shot in the leg in Sheffield at the weekend.
Emergency services who were called to Spital Lane at about 00:10 on Sunday morning found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital where he is in a "serious but stable condition".
Detectives investigating the incident have urged witnesses and anyone with information to contact the force.