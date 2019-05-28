South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

If you're making a journey on the rails in Yorkshire this Tuesday morning, most services appear to be running to time so far.

However, be aware that trains between Sheffield and Doncaster may be delayed, revised or cancelled due to vandalism. National Rail Enquiries has the latest details .

And:

The 07:06 Doncaster to Beverley service is delayed

The 07:38 Sheffield to Lincoln service has been cancelled

For all the latest live updates from the county's main railway stations, click on the links below: