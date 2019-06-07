M1 closed after Sheffield Tinsley crash

Traffic which has been trapped on the M1 following a three-vehicle crash near Sheffield this morning is clearing quicker than initially expected.

Highways England Copyright: Highways England

Highways England had said it would take about two hours to remove cars trapped on the northbound carriageway.

But police are now allowing traffic to get past the scene of the crash, which happened near to the Tinsley Viaduct at about 08:20.

Highways England now says trapped traffic should clear shortly, although the estimated time for the full reopening of the road is not until 16:00.

The M1 is currently closed northbound between junctions 34 and 35 and motorists are being advised to avoid the area. A signed diversion route is in place.