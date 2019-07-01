Live

South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M1 South Yorkshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M1 South Yorkshire northbound severe accident, from J31 for A57 Worksop Road Sheffield to J32 for M18.

    M1 South Yorkshire - One lane closed and it's slow on M1 northbound from J31, A57 (Sheffield) to J32 M18, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  2. Bamford baby boy dies days after alleged assault

    A two-month-old boy has died days after suffering head injuries in an alleged assault.

    Bamford
    Copyright: Google

    The baby was airlifted to hospital from an address in Steward Gate in Bamford, Derbyshire, on Thursday.

    Derbyshire Police said he had been in a critical condition in intensive care before he died on Saturday evening.

    Anton Shields, 37, from Barnsley, in South Yorkshire, has previously been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

    Mr Shields, of Hardwick Crescent, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

Back to top