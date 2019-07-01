South Yorkshire breaking news: Latest updates

A two-month-old boy has died days after suffering head injuries in an alleged assault.

The baby was airlifted to hospital from an address in Steward Gate in Bamford, Derbyshire, on Thursday.

Derbyshire Police said he had been in a critical condition in intensive care before he died on Saturday evening.

Anton Shields, 37, from Barnsley, in South Yorkshire, has previously been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Shields, of Hardwick Crescent, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.