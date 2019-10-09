Sheffield homes evacuated over 'suspicious item'

A woman has been arrested after dozens of homes were evacuated when police found a "suspicious" item in a Sheffield home. It's happened on Uttley Close in Darnall. Police say they found the item during a house search and took the decision to evacuate about 40 homes. The arrested woman, who is from Sheffield, is in police custody where she is being questioned.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Woman arrested in Sheffield following 'suspicious' find
A woman has been arrested after dozens of homes were evacuated when police found a "suspicious" item in a Sheffield home.
It's happened on Uttley Close in Darnall.
Police say they found the item during a house search and took the decision to evacuate about 40 homes.
The arrested woman, who is from Sheffield, is in police custody where she is being questioned.
Homes evacuated after 'suspicious item' found
About 40 homes have been evacuated in Sheffield after a suspicious item was found by police during a house search.
The homes near Uttley Close were evacuated as a precaution following advice from the Army's bomb squad.
A cordon is in place around the house as police deal with the item.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
BreakingHomes evacuated in Sheffield after 'suspicious item' found
About 40 homes are evacuated as precautionary measure after "suspicious item" is found at residential address in Sheffield.
More to follow...