People who "wilfully flout the law" surrounding the new tier three coronavirus restrictions in South Yorkshire will be fined, the region's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said.

Dr Alan Billings says he's spoken to the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police and senior officers after the announcement South Yorkshire will move into tier three of the coronavirus alert system.

He said: "I have no doubt that they will continue to do this [enforcing the new restrictions] in a proportionate way, but we should be in no doubt that there will be enforcement activity if people wilfully flout the law.

“Of course, the police cannot be everywhere all the time.

“It is essential, therefore, that we all play our part."