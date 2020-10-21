Police enforcement if people 'wilfully flout the law'
People who "wilfully flout the law" surrounding the new tier three coronavirus restrictions in South Yorkshire will be fined, the region's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has said.
Dr Alan Billings says he's spoken to the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police and senior officers after the announcement South Yorkshire will move into tier three of the coronavirus alert system.
He said: "I have no doubt that they will continue to do this [enforcing the new restrictions] in a proportionate way, but we should be in no doubt that there will be enforcement activity if people wilfully flout the law.
“Of course, the police cannot be everywhere all the time.
“It is essential, therefore, that we all play our part."
Local lockdown 'lifeline' as South Yorkshire moved tiers
The agreement to move South Yorkshire into the highest coronavirus alert level - tier three - will come with a "local lockdown lifeline", the mayor of the Sheffield City Region has said.
From Saturday, people living in South Yorkshire will be placed in tier three.
This means pubs and bars will have to close unless they are serving substantial meals.
Households cannot meet both indoors and outdoors, with people being advised against travelling in or our of the area.
Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said as part of the agreement with government to move into tier three was that they'd get an economic "local lockdown lifeline" for local councils.
He said: "The new restrictions will be introduced alongside resources which mean we are better equipped to control the virus and limit some of the damage on jobs and businesses.
“While infection rates vary across South Yorkshire, collective action was the only practical choice to keep everyone in our region safe.
"If restrictions are effective, individual local authorities will be able to move to lower alert levels as soon as it is safe to do so, in consultation with fellow local leaders, myself and national government.
“However, to reach that point as quickly as possible, it’s critical people in South Yorkshire follow the new restrictions as soon as they are in place."
Restrictions to come into force on Saturday - Mayor
South Yorkshire has been moved into the highest tier of the coronavirus alert level - tier three - with restrictions coming into force on Saturday, the region's mayor has said.
Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said Sheffield, Rotherham, Doncaster and Barnsley are to have extra restrictions following an agreement between him and the government.
He said: "We all recognise the gravity of the situation and have taken the responsible route to ensure we save lives and livelihoods, and protect our NHS.
"More older people are contracting the virus. The number of people with COVID in our hospitals has doubled over the last ten days, with no signs this will relent over the coming weeks.
"Inaction was not an option."
Tier three is the highest level in the government's coronavirus alert system, with the region moving up from tier two.
-
Pubs and bars not serving substantial meals have to close
-
Household mixing is banned both indoors and outdoors
-
There is guidance against travelling in or out of the area
BreakingSouth Yorkshire faces tier 3 coronavirus restrictions
Tier three coronavirus restrictions are to be imposed on South Yorkshire, it's just been confirmed.
Up until now, tier 3 restrictions were only applied to Lancashire and the Liverpool City Region.
The Greater Manchester area will also be subject to tighter restrictions, the government says.
From Saturday, Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield are to move into the "very high" alert level - the highest set out by the government.
Previously, South Yorkshire was placed in the "high" category, which was Tier 2.
Under Tier 3: