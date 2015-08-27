Flowers at Tatton

BBC Local Live: Stoke & Staffordshire

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Our live coverage across the day

    Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.

  2. Staffordshire and Cheshire net migration increases

    Terry Goodwin

    News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke

    New figures show there were just over 2,000 more international migrants arriving in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire and Cheshire East than left in the year to March.

    Border Control
    Copyright: PA

    Net migration to the UK is at an all-time high, reaching 330,000 in the same period, the Office for National Statistics has said.

    For the same time-frame, in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire and Cheshire East, there were 5,920 people entering the area - with 3,848 leaving.

  3. Weather: A dry night then Friday looks dry and bright

    Shefali Oza

    BBC Midlands Today

    Tonight's going to be dry and clear, with easing winds and cool lows of 11C (52F) 

    Shefali with the weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Tomorrow should be another largely dry and bright day, with a couple of isolated showers and highs of 18C (64F).

  4. On-air: Examining 'dangerous' roads in Staffordshire and Cheshire

    Email: radio.stoke@bbc.co.uk

    Sarah Robertson

    Producer, BBC Radio Stoke

    Today Stuart and Charlotte were talking on-air about how safe you feel on the roads of Staffordshire and Cheshire

    Road Closed sign
    Copyright: BBC

    Plenty of you got in touch about the problems you feel make certain routes "dangerous" - so BBC Radio Stoke is going to be out and about to see for ourselves.

    You can still get in touch with roads you feel need improvements to make them safe on email or Twitter.

  5. Port Vale captain praises new goalkeeper

    Lee Blakeman

    Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

    Port Vale captain Carl Dickinson says keeping a clean sheet after 90 minutes and extra time against Premier League side West Brom is something to be proud of.

    Carl Dickinson
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Valiant's have not conceded a goal in four of their opening 6 matches - and Dickinson says new goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has played his part.

    Quote Message: He's done his job well at the minute and I'm sure he's enjoying his football - it's good having a 'keeper who can keep the ball out of the net behind you from Carl Dickinson
    Carl Dickinson

  6. Irish Police liaise with Staffordshire force for sex offender hunt

    Jennie Aitken

    Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

    Irish Police are working with Staffordshire Police as they hunt a convicted sex offender on the run from the UK.

    Stafford Crown Court
    Copyright: BBC

    The 19-year-old Pakistani national was spotted in Limerick earlier this month, police say.

    The man, who lived for a time in Scotland, was sentenced in his absence to 30 months in prison by Stafford Crown Court in April for two counts of sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman. 

    Police in the UK, who have an outstanding warrant for his arrest, say they believe he fled from Scotland to Ireland earlier this year.

  9. Stoke City striker does not feel 'valued' by contract offer

    Matt Sandoz

    Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

    Stoke City striker, Jon Walters, says he is dissatisfied with the Premier League club's latest contract offer.  

    Jon Walters in Stoke City shirt
    Copyright: PA

    After scoring at Luton to help Stoke reach the League Cup third round, Walters, 31, said the offer was not acceptable.  

    Quote Message: I've been here five years and improved every year. I can give you every stat for the past five years and I'm probably in the top two for everything. from Jon Walters Stoke City striker
    Jon WaltersStoke City striker

  10. Hospice appeals for help to bring Christmas to a patient

    Emma Thomas

    Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

    A hospice in Stafford is appealing for helpso one of their patients can celebrate Christmasthis Saturday.

    Katharine House Hospice sign
    Copyright: BBC

    Katharine Housesay they want donations or loans of white Christmas decorations or accessories. 

    They say it's so "we can decorate the patient's room and make their wish come true."

  11. Smokers ordered to pay large fine in Stafford

    Emma Thomas

    Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke

    Four Stafford smokers have been fined a total of more than £1,300 after throwing cigarette butts on the ground.

    Stafford Magistrates Court
    Copyright: BBC

    The man and three women were seen throwing them away earlier this year by Borough Council officers.

    They were all given on the spot £75 penalties - but then were taken to court after none of them paid their fines.

  13. Express and Star: Drivers boycott 'nightmare' Cannock roundabout

    Express and Star

    Motorists are 'boycotting' a £3m roundabout in Cannock over claims incorrect signage is causing drivers to cut each other up, it is claimed.  

    The A5 Churchbridge interchange
    Copyright: Express and Star

  15. On-air: How Cheshire fire cadets will be bringing earthquake relief

    Alice Bentley

    Producer, BBC Radio Stoke

    On this evening's programme with Stuart Ellis he'll be telling you about some fire cadets who will be going to Nepal

    Policeman searches wreckage after Nepal earthquake
    Copyright: Reut

    A group of them from Cheshire are heading out to help re-equip a school following the devastating earthquake in the country back in April.

    Stuart will hearing why the cadets got involved and how important it is to them and people in Nepal.

  18. Former Stoke rugby player in England's World Cup squad

    BBC Radio Stoke Sport

    The former Stoke-on-Trent rugby player Kieran Brookes has been named in England head coach Stuart Lancaster's 31-man squad for next month's Rugby Union World Cup.

    Kieran Brookes lining up for an England game
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The 24-year-old prop now plays for Northampton Saints - and was picked ahead of loose-head Alex Corbisiero, who has struggled with fitness recently.

  19. Leek Post and Times: 'I just wish I could lay my son to rest'

    Leek Post and Times

    A mother has spoken of her ordeal after losing her son in the Bosley Wood Flour Mill fire disaster.

  20. New Crewe Alex signing looking to gain experience

    Graham McGarry

    Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

    Crewe Alexandra finally got their man yesterday when Stephen Kingsley joined on loan from Swansea City.

    Stephen Kinglsey with Crewe shirt
    Copyright: crewealex.net

    Manager Steve Davis looked into the possibility of bringing in the left-back as early as May, but the 21-year-old says he was picked to go on tour with the Premier League side after impressing during summer training.

    Quote Message: Now the season's coming into play it's difficult to get games obviously and the team's doing really well - so I'm just looking forward to getting some game times under my belt here. from Stephen Kingsley
    Stephen Kingsley

  21. 21st birthday celebrations for care village

    John Acres

    BBC Radio Stoke

    A Stoke-on-Trent care village is celebrating 21 years since it opened.

    Bradeley Village celebrations with balloons and streamers
    Copyright: BBC

    Bradeley Village was opened in 1994 and received Royal approval from the Queen a year later - it provides people with their own apartment-style homes within a community environment. 

    The opening has since inspired further developments across the city such as the Rowan Village in Meir and the West End Village in Stoke.

  23. Devolution bid could see elected mayor for Cheshire

    Phil McCann

    Political reporter, Cheshire

    The idea of having an elected mayor, as part of a Cheshire devolution bid, is being backed by the leader of Cheshire East Council.

    Cheshire East Council leader Michael Jones
    Copyright: BBC

    The overall plans from Cheshire East, Cheshire West & Chester and Warrington councils are about having better transport links, boosting business and more homes.

    But there is disagreement over whether there should be an elected mayor - Cheshire East Council leader, Michael Jones, is in favour, whilst the leader of Warrington Borough Council described it as "premature".

  24. Weather: staying sunny this afternoon, then a dry night

    Charlie Slater

    BBC Weather

    It should continue to be an afternoon of sunshine and showers with light winds and plenty of dry weather - highs of 19C (66F).

    Charlie Slater with tonight's temperatures
    Copyright: BBC

    Then tonight it will be dry and clear with easing winds and cool lows of 11C (52F).

  25. Stoke City's Peter Crouch says no end in sight for his career

    Matt Sandoz

    Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

    Stoke City striker, Peter Crouch, says he's still enjoying his football and has no plans to retire.

    Peter Crouch in Stoke City shirt
    Copyright: BBC

    The former England striker made his first start of the season for the Potters in the cup win over Luton and he told BBC Radio Stoke he has no intention of hanging his boots up just yet.

    Quote Message: I'm loving every second of it and the moment that I stop enjoying it or stop feeling that I'm improving the team then that's when I call it a day. from Peter Crouch
    Peter Crouch

  26. Cannock Mercury: ‘No plans to sell off Cannock Chase’ insist county council

    Cannock Mercury

    Staffordshire County Council have reiterated that they have no plans to sell off Cannock Chase as they prepare to discuss different management options for Staffordshire's countryside next week.  

  27. Nantwich set to host town crier contest this weekend

    Lamont Howie

    Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

    Preparations are in place for the fourth annual Town Crier competition in South Cheshire.

    John Parsons is Nantwich's crier and the event organiser
    Copyright: BBC

    Criers from around the country will battle it out in Nantwich on Saturday.

    The event is expected to attract hundreds of spectators and includes a parade around the town - the criers will be judged on clarity, loudness, appearance and poise.

  29. On-air: Leo Sayer talks about his life in music

    James Watt

    Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke

     I'm chatting to Leo Sayer this afternoon on the show about his decades in pop music.  

    Leo Sayer
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: I sort of come and go - I like to take my time in making records from Leo Sayer
    Leo Sayer

    He's been telling me why he thinks he's getting into his best years now - and you'll hear why he compares himself to Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel..

  30. The latest news headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire

    Jennie Aitken

    Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

    This afternoon's top stories from Local Live:

    - A mother from Staffordshire has been recalling the day her baby died, to help in a safety campaign

     - The government will be asked to transfer powers to Cheshire as part of a devolution bid 

    -  A Staffordshire farmer has put up his own signs to warn traffic to slow down, because he says the county council wouldn't

  32. Burton defender says Hasselbaink right to be angry

    Owen Bradley

    BBC Sport

    Burton Albion defender Phil Edwards says the team still need to adapt quickly to life in League One, despite winning three of their first four matches.  

    Burton defender Phil Edwards
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Brewers have picked up where they left off after winning League Two last season.

    But Edwards says manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's angry reaction to last week's win over Peterborough was fair.   

    The manager had reportedly described the Brewers' performance in the match as "rubbish".

  36. Stoke-on-Trent City Centre photographed from on high

    John Acres

    BBC Radio Stoke

    Here's a view you don't often get to see of Stoke-on-Trent City Centre - from several storeys up.

    Stoke-on-Trent taken from the BT building
    Copyright: BBC

    I was at the BT building yesterday looking for their Peregrine Falcons for BBC Radio Stoke.

    I didn't manage to see them, but did take this picture of the city centre, showing the Regent Theatre and other buildings.

  37. Crash on the A50 in Stoke-on-Trent

    BBC Travel

    There's been an accident on the A50 westbound in Blythe Bridge - it's between the Tesco roundabout and the Meir Tunnel Interchange.

  38. Cheshire devolution bid outlined by three councils

    Phil McCann

    Political reporter, Cheshire

    The government will be asked to transfer powers to Cheshire as part of a devolution bid which it is claimed could create 112,000 new jobs.  

    Cheshire East Council
    Copyright: Google

    The proposal, by Cheshire East, Cheshire West & Chester and Warrington councils, aims to improve transport links, build homes and boost business.

    An official report said there was a strong ambition to "drive forward the northern powerhouse".

  40. Nappy-sack warning after Staffordshire baby death

    Allen Cook

    BBC Local Live

    A mother from Staffordshire has been recalling the day her baby died, as part of a safety campaign to prevent nappy sack-related deaths  

    Maison Amison in a swing
    Copyright: Beth Amison

    Beth Amison is from Hednesford - her son, Maison, died in 2013 after he had reached the sacks from a stand next to his cot.

    Quote Message: I went to wake him up - only it wasn't his beautiful smile I was greeted with from Beth Amison
    Beth Amison

  41. Stoke-on-Trent could be in line for fracking in the future

    James Bovill

    Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

    The government is recommending a licence is awarded to drill for gas and oil in Stoke on Trent, which could include fracking.

    Fracking site
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It's one of the locations earmarked last week that also includes 10 areas in Cheshire - in the city, the block of land includes Hanley, Burslem and Stoke.

    The licences could be awarded by the end of the year - it's not known yet which energy company has applied for the licence in Stoke-on-Trent.

  42. On-air: Have we become hardened to shocking images?

    Liz Ellis

    Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke

    Good morning all - on the programme today I'm asking how far the media should go when reporting on tragedy and disasters.

    Alison Parker and Adam Ward
    Copyright: WDBJ7

    Many broadcasters and newspapers have shown video of  a TV reporter and her cameraman shot dead during a live broadcast. 

    I want to know if you think journalists have a duty to show life as it is, even when it's something we may not want to see. Have your say on email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.

  43. Striker ready to play mentor role for Crewe

    Graham McGarry

    Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

    Crewe Alexandra striker Marcus Haber says he's ready to lead by example both on and off the pitch.

    Marcus Haber
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The Canadian international is one of the most experienced players in the Crewe squad and admits he can help nurture the team's younger players:

    Quote Message: If my leadership can help the team, then that's only going to make things better for the less experienced ones for sure from Marcus Haber Crewe Alexandra striker
    Marcus HaberCrewe Alexandra striker

  44. Farmer tackles road safety after cows killed by car

    John Acres

    BBC Radio Stoke

    A farmer from Staffordshire has put up his own warning lights, telling BBC Radio Stoke he's fed up with waiting for the council to make the road safer outside his farm.

    A sign warning of cattle crossing, installed by Ian Walker
    Copyright: BBC

    Ian Walker, from Stableford, says he was crossing cattle over the A51 last year when a driver hit them and killed six cows.

    He's since installed his own flashing lights on the road side to warn other drivers and now wants the speed limit reduced outside the farm.

    The county council say they believe the current speed limit is appropriate for that stretch of the A51.

  45. Latest headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire

    Lee Blakeman

    Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

    The main news from the Local Live desk this morning:

    - A Staffordshire woman, whose baby son suffocated on a nappy sack,backs a safety campaignto prevent more deaths

    - Fracking could happen in Stoke-on-Trent as the governmentrecommends a licence be awarded to drill for gas and oilin the city

    - A fire in a shed where someone was living in Stoke-on-Trent is being treated as arson

  48. Bronze Age cremation urn found in Staffordshire

    Ros Chimes

    Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

    A Bronze Age pot containing human remains has been found near Leek by a worker maintaining a footpath.

    Remains of the pot
    Copyright: Peak District National Park Authority

    The cremation urn, believed to be about 3,500 years old, was found on The Roaches nature reserve in the Peak District. 

    Contractor Kieran Fogarty came across the earthenware artefact while digging a trench to reinforce a popular footpath at the site near Leek.

  50. Defence is the key for confidence says Port Vale keeper

    BBC Radio Stoke Sport

    Port Vale goalkeeper, Jak Alnwick, says the team's defensive record is spreading confidence through the whole squad.

    Jak Alnwick
    Copyright: Port Vale FC

    They've kept four clean sheets in their first six games - a record the Vale keeper says he is proud of:

    Quote Message: I've got to say we look very good. I don't think it's just the back four or five, I think it's the lads in front from Jak Alnwick Port Vale goalkeeper
    Jak AlnwickPort Vale goalkeeper

  51. Your photos: Mingus the dog at play

    Allen Cook

    BBC Local Live

    This lovely picture came from Shirley Kliment-Temple, who says it features Mingus, her Springer, "on the fields in Chatterly Whitfield behind the Ford Green nature reserve".   

    Dog at play on fields
    Copyright: Shirley Kliment-Temple

    Have you got a great photo of your pet, whether at rest or play? Send it in on email or tweet me on @BBCRadioStoke.

  52. Hednesford mother in nappy-sack baby death warning

    BBC Radio Stoke

    A Hednesford woman, whose baby son suffocated on a nappy sack,  has backed a safety campaign to prevent further such deaths.  

    Baby Maison
    Copyright: Beth Amison

    Beth Amison has described her "heartbreak" over the death in 2013 of son Maison.

    Mrs Amison spoke out to help a Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (Rospa) campaign.

  53. Morning headlines for Staffordshire and Cheshire

    Lee Blakeman

    Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

    Here's the latest top stories from Local Live:

    - A Hednesford woman whose baby son suffocated on a nappy sack backs a safety campaign

    - A licence could be awarded to drill for gas and oil in Stoke-on-Trent, which could include fracking

    - A Staffordshire farmer who says he's fed up of waiting for a council to make a road safer has installed his own lights

  55. Weather: Looking sunny for Staffordshire and Cheshire

    Charlie Slater

    BBC Weather

    A day of sunshine and showers with light winds and plenty of dry weather.

    Charlie Slater with today's weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Any showers will be few and far between with highs of 19C (66F).

  56. Welcome to Local Live for Staffordshire and Cheshire

    Allen Cook

    BBC Local Live

    Morning everyone, it's a sunny start to Thursday over the BBC HQ in Stoke-on-Trent - Charlie Slater will tell us shortly the forecast for the rest of the day.

    I'm bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel, weather and more through today for Staffordshire and Cheshire.

    You can get involved - have your say on any of our updates or send me a picture of the area or what you've been up to on email, Twitter or by Instagram (just put #bbcstoke in the photo description on Instagram).

Back to top