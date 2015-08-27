New figures show there were just over 2,000 more international migrants arriving in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire and Cheshire East than left in the year to March.

Net migration to the UK is at an all-time high, reaching 330,000 in the same period, the Office for National Statistics has said.

For the same time-frame, in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire and Cheshire East, there were 5,920 people entering the area - with 3,848 leaving.