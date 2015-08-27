Manager Steve Davis looked into the possibility of bringing in the left-back as early as May, but the 21-year-old says he was picked to go on tour with the Premier League side after impressing during summer training.
Quote Message: Now the season's coming into play it's difficult to get games obviously and the team's doing really well - so I'm just looking forward to getting some game times under my belt here. from Stephen Kingsley
Now the season's coming into play it's difficult to get games obviously and the team's doing really well - so I'm just looking forward to getting some game times under my belt here.
21st birthday celebrations for care village
John Acres
BBC Radio Stoke
A Stoke-on-Trent care village is celebrating 21 years since it opened.
The overall plans from Cheshire East, Cheshire West & Chester and Warrington councils are about having better transport links, boosting business and more homes.
But there is disagreement over whether there should be an elected mayor - Cheshire East Council leader, Michael Jones, is in favour, whilst the leader of Warrington Borough Council described it as "premature".
Our live coverage across the day
Live updates for Staffordshire and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back from 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.
Staffordshire and Cheshire net migration increases
Terry Goodwin
News Editor, BBC Radio Stoke
New figures show there were just over 2,000 more international migrants arriving in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire and Cheshire East than left in the year to March.
Net migration to the UK is at an all-time high, reaching 330,000 in the same period, the Office for National Statistics has said.
For the same time-frame, in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire and Cheshire East, there were 5,920 people entering the area - with 3,848 leaving.
Weather: A dry night then Friday looks dry and bright
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
Tonight's going to be dry and clear, with easing winds and cool lows of 11C (52F)
Tomorrow should be another largely dry and bright day, with a couple of isolated showers and highs of 18C (64F).
On-air: Examining 'dangerous' roads in Staffordshire and Cheshire
Email: radio.stoke@bbc.co.uk
Sarah Robertson
Producer, BBC Radio Stoke
Today Stuart and Charlotte were talking on-air about how safe you feel on the roads of Staffordshire and Cheshire
Plenty of you got in touch about the problems you feel make certain routes "dangerous" - so BBC Radio Stoke is going to be out and about to see for ourselves.
You can still get in touch with roads you feel need improvements to make them safe on email or Twitter.
Port Vale captain praises new goalkeeper
Lee Blakeman
Port Vale commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Port Vale captain Carl Dickinson says keeping a clean sheet after 90 minutes and extra time against Premier League side West Brom is something to be proud of.
The Valiant's have not conceded a goal in four of their opening 6 matches - and Dickinson says new goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has played his part.
Irish Police liaise with Staffordshire force for sex offender hunt
Jennie Aitken
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Irish Police are working with Staffordshire Police as they hunt a convicted sex offender on the run from the UK.
The 19-year-old Pakistani national was spotted in Limerick earlier this month, police say.
The man, who lived for a time in Scotland, was sentenced in his absence to 30 months in prison by Stafford Crown Court in April for two counts of sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman.
Police in the UK, who have an outstanding warrant for his arrest, say they believe he fled from Scotland to Ireland earlier this year.
Jennie Aitken
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Here's Local Live's main stories this evening.
- A Burton man's been jailed today after driving at police officers and repeatedly ramming one of their vehicles
- Staffordshire woman whose baby suffocated on a nappy sack has backed a safety campaign to prevent further such deaths
- Four Stafford smokers fined a total of more than £1,300 after throwing cigarette butts on the ground.
Lane shut by crash on A500
BBC Travel
A lane is shut andthere are delays on the A500 southbound in Etruriabetween the Basford roundabout and the A5045 junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.
Congestion is back to Porthill Bank.
Stoke City striker does not feel 'valued' by contract offer
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke City striker, Jon Walters, says he is dissatisfied with the Premier League club's latest contract offer.
After scoring at Luton to help Stoke reach the League Cup third round, Walters, 31, said the offer was not acceptable.
Hospice appeals for help to bring Christmas to a patient
Emma Thomas
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
A hospice in Stafford is appealing for helpso one of their patients can celebrate Christmasthis Saturday.
Katharine Housesay they want donations or loans of white Christmas decorations or accessories.
They say it's so "we can decorate the patient's room and make their wish come true."
Smokers ordered to pay large fine in Stafford
Emma Thomas
Journalist, BBC Radio Stoke
Four Stafford smokers have been fined a total of more than £1,300 after throwing cigarette butts on the ground.
The man and three women were seen throwing them away earlier this year by Borough Council officers.
They were all given on the spot £75 penalties - but then were taken to court after none of them paid their fines.
Staffordshire' anglers fishing under Agency's watch
The Environment Agency
Express and Star: Drivers boycott 'nightmare' Cannock roundabout
Express and Star
Motorists are 'boycotting' a £3m roundabout in Cannock over claims incorrect signage is causing drivers to cut each other up, it is claimed.
Winged beauty flaps into Staffordshire
Staffordshire Wildlife Trust
On-air: How Cheshire fire cadets will be bringing earthquake relief
Alice Bentley
Producer, BBC Radio Stoke
On this evening's programme with Stuart Ellis he'll be telling you about some fire cadets who will be going to Nepal
A group of them from Cheshire are heading out to help re-equip a school following the devastating earthquake in the country back in April.
Stuart will hearing why the cadets got involved and how important it is to them and people in Nepal.
Kidsgrove manager slams team after Stafford Rangers loss
Kidsgrove Athletic
Jennie Aitken
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Local Live's top stories for you:.
- A Staffordshire mumis warning about the dangers of nappy sacks after her three-month-old died after suffocating on one
- The idea of having an elected mayor, as part of a Cheshire devolution bid, is being backed by the leader of Cheshire East Council
- Former Stoke-on-Trent rugby player Keiran Brookesis named in England's Rugby Union World Cup squad
Former Stoke rugby player in England's World Cup squad
BBC Radio Stoke Sport
The former Stoke-on-Trent rugby player Kieran Brookes has been named in England head coach Stuart Lancaster's 31-man squad for next month's Rugby Union World Cup.
The 24-year-old prop now plays for Northampton Saints - and was picked ahead of loose-head Alex Corbisiero, who has struggled with fitness recently.
Leek Post and Times: 'I just wish I could lay my son to rest'
Leek Post and Times
A mother has spoken of her ordeal after losing her son in the Bosley Wood Flour Mill fire disaster.
New Crewe Alex signing looking to gain experience
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alexandra finally got their man yesterday when Stephen Kingsley joined on loan from Swansea City.
Manager Steve Davis looked into the possibility of bringing in the left-back as early as May, but the 21-year-old says he was picked to go on tour with the Premier League side after impressing during summer training.
21st birthday celebrations for care village
John Acres
BBC Radio Stoke
A Stoke-on-Trent care village is celebrating 21 years since it opened.
Bradeley Village was opened in 1994 and received Royal approval from the Queen a year later - it provides people with their own apartment-style homes within a community environment.
The opening has since inspired further developments across the city such as the Rowan Village in Meir and the West End Village in Stoke.
Books on the move in Stafford in town library relocation
Staffordshire County Council's library team
Devolution bid could see elected mayor for Cheshire
Phil McCann
Political reporter, Cheshire
The idea of having an elected mayor, as part of a Cheshire devolution bid, is being backed by the leader of Cheshire East Council.
The overall plans from Cheshire East, Cheshire West & Chester and Warrington councils are about having better transport links, boosting business and more homes.
But there is disagreement over whether there should be an elected mayor - Cheshire East Council leader, Michael Jones, is in favour, whilst the leader of Warrington Borough Council described it as "premature".
Weather: staying sunny this afternoon, then a dry night
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather
It should continue to be an afternoon of sunshine and showers with light winds and plenty of dry weather - highs of 19C (66F).
Then tonight it will be dry and clear with easing winds and cool lows of 11C (52F).
Stoke City's Peter Crouch says no end in sight for his career
Matt Sandoz
Stoke City commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke City striker, Peter Crouch, says he's still enjoying his football and has no plans to retire.
The former England striker made his first start of the season for the Potters in the cup win over Luton and he told BBC Radio Stoke he has no intention of hanging his boots up just yet.
Cannock Mercury: ‘No plans to sell off Cannock Chase’ insist county council
Cannock Mercury
Staffordshire County Council have reiterated that they have no plans to sell off Cannock Chase as they prepare to discuss different management options for Staffordshire's countryside next week.
Nantwich set to host town crier contest this weekend
Lamont Howie
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Preparations are in place for the fourth annual Town Crier competition in South Cheshire.
Criers from around the country will battle it out in Nantwich on Saturday.
The event is expected to attract hundreds of spectators and includes a parade around the town - the criers will be judged on clarity, loudness, appearance and poise.
Traffic light failure near Stafford
BBC Travel
There's been a traffic light failure on the A518 Stafford Road westbound in Weston, between the A51 London Road junction and the Brick Kiln Lane junction.
On-air: Leo Sayer talks about his life in music
James Watt
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
I'm chatting to Leo Sayer this afternoon on the show about his decades in pop music.
He's been telling me why he thinks he's getting into his best years now - and you'll hear why he compares himself to Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel..
Jennie Aitken
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
This afternoon's top stories from Local Live:
- A mother from Staffordshire has been recalling the day her baby died, to help in a safety campaign
- The government will be asked to transfer powers to Cheshire as part of a devolution bid
- A Staffordshire farmer has put up his own signs to warn traffic to slow down, because he says the county council wouldn't
Delays for train heading to Crewe
London Midland
Burton defender says Hasselbaink right to be angry
Owen Bradley
BBC Sport
Burton Albion defender Phil Edwards says the team still need to adapt quickly to life in League One, despite winning three of their first four matches.
The Brewers have picked up where they left off after winning League Two last season.
But Edwards says manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's angry reaction to last week's win over Peterborough was fair.
The manager had reportedly described the Brewers' performance in the match as "rubbish".
Police getting ready for festival fun
Cheshire Police's official twitter account
Your photos: Peak District before storms arrived
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Always great to get your pictures - and this one came from @bflwerner who tweeted it to @BBCRadioStoke.
He said it was taken on top of Shining Tor in the Peak District, looking towards Shuttingsloe at the weekend "before the thunder storms rolled in."
As well as using Twitter you can send photos to me on email or on Instagram (just add #bbcstoke to the description).
Staffordshire Newsletter: Family talk about MOD Stafford move
Staffordshire Newsletter
The McLaughlin family are the latest to move into the MoD's new homes as part of the major relocation of 1,000 troops from Germany to Stafford.
Stoke-on-Trent City Centre photographed from on high
John Acres
BBC Radio Stoke
Here's a view you don't often get to see of Stoke-on-Trent City Centre - from several storeys up.
I was at the BT building yesterday looking for their Peregrine Falcons for BBC Radio Stoke.
I didn't manage to see them, but did take this picture of the city centre, showing the Regent Theatre and other buildings.
Crash on the A50 in Stoke-on-Trent
BBC Travel
There's been an accident on the A50 westbound in Blythe Bridge - it's between the Tesco roundabout and the Meir Tunnel Interchange.
Cheshire devolution bid outlined by three councils
Phil McCann
Political reporter, Cheshire
The government will be asked to transfer powers to Cheshire as part of a devolution bid which it is claimed could create 112,000 new jobs.
The proposal, by Cheshire East, Cheshire West & Chester and Warrington councils, aims to improve transport links, build homes and boost business.
An official report said there was a strong ambition to "drive forward the northern powerhouse".
Staffordshire and England cricketer salutes Ashes win
Nappy-sack warning after Staffordshire baby death
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
A mother from Staffordshire has been recalling the day her baby died, as part of a safety campaign to prevent nappy sack-related deaths
Beth Amison is from Hednesford - her son, Maison, died in 2013 after he had reached the sacks from a stand next to his cot.
Stoke-on-Trent could be in line for fracking in the future
James Bovill
Political reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
The government is recommending a licence is awarded to drill for gas and oil in Stoke on Trent, which could include fracking.
It's one of the locations earmarked last week that also includes 10 areas in Cheshire - in the city, the block of land includes Hanley, Burslem and Stoke.
The licences could be awarded by the end of the year - it's not known yet which energy company has applied for the licence in Stoke-on-Trent.
On-air: Have we become hardened to shocking images?
Liz Ellis
Presenter, BBC Radio Stoke
Good morning all - on the programme today I'm asking how far the media should go when reporting on tragedy and disasters.
Many broadcasters and newspapers have shown video of a TV reporter and her cameraman shot dead during a live broadcast.
I want to know if you think journalists have a duty to show life as it is, even when it's something we may not want to see. Have your say on email or tweet @BBCRadioStoke.
Striker ready to play mentor role for Crewe
Graham McGarry
Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke
Crewe Alexandra striker Marcus Haber says he's ready to lead by example both on and off the pitch.
The Canadian international is one of the most experienced players in the Crewe squad and admits he can help nurture the team's younger players:
Farmer tackles road safety after cows killed by car
John Acres
BBC Radio Stoke
A farmer from Staffordshire has put up his own warning lights, telling BBC Radio Stoke he's fed up with waiting for the council to make the road safer outside his farm.
Ian Walker, from Stableford, says he was crossing cattle over the A51 last year when a driver hit them and killed six cows.
He's since installed his own flashing lights on the road side to warn other drivers and now wants the speed limit reduced outside the farm.
The county council say they believe the current speed limit is appropriate for that stretch of the A51.
Lee Blakeman
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
The main news from the Local Live desk this morning:
- A Staffordshire woman, whose baby son suffocated on a nappy sack,backs a safety campaignto prevent more deaths
- Fracking could happen in Stoke-on-Trent as the governmentrecommends a licence be awarded to drill for gas and oilin the city
- A fire in a shed where someone was living in Stoke-on-Trent is being treated as arson
New Crewe loanee looking forward to Alex games
Stephen Kingsley
Shed fire treated as arson in Stoke-on-Trent
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
A fire in a shed reportedly being lived in by someone in Stoke-on-Trent is being treated as arson, the fire service says.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 04:05 to a shed at the back of other buildings on Hope Street, Hanley, by a person living in the shed.
It took them around two hours to put out and it is being treated as a deliberate fire.
Bronze Age cremation urn found in Staffordshire
Ros Chimes
Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
A Bronze Age pot containing human remains has been found near Leek by a worker maintaining a footpath.
The cremation urn, believed to be about 3,500 years old, was found on The Roaches nature reserve in the Peak District.
Contractor Kieran Fogarty came across the earthenware artefact while digging a trench to reinforce a popular footpath at the site near Leek.
The Sentinel: The £800k cost of Stoke-on-Trent's failed HS2 bid
The Sentinel
Council leaders in Stoke-on-Trenthave spent more than £800,000 of taxpayers' money trying to bring HS2to the city in a bid which now looks to have failed.
Defence is the key for confidence says Port Vale keeper
BBC Radio Stoke Sport
Port Vale goalkeeper, Jak Alnwick, says the team's defensive record is spreading confidence through the whole squad.
They've kept four clean sheets in their first six games - a record the Vale keeper says he is proud of:
Your photos: Mingus the dog at play
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
This lovely picture came from Shirley Kliment-Temple, who says it features Mingus, her Springer, "on the fields in Chatterly Whitfield behind the Ford Green nature reserve".
Have you got a great photo of your pet, whether at rest or play? Send it in on email or tweet me on @BBCRadioStoke.
Hednesford mother in nappy-sack baby death warning
BBC Radio Stoke
A Hednesford woman, whose baby son suffocated on a nappy sack, has backed a safety campaign to prevent further such deaths.
Beth Amison has described her "heartbreak" over the death in 2013 of son Maison.
Mrs Amison spoke out to help a Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (Rospa) campaign.
Lee Blakeman
Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke
Here's the latest top stories from Local Live:
- A Hednesford woman whose baby son suffocated on a nappy sack backs a safety campaign
- A licence could be awarded to drill for gas and oil in Stoke-on-Trent, which could include fracking
- A Staffordshire farmer who says he's fed up of waiting for a council to make a road safer has installed his own lights
Slip road shut on the M6 in Staffordshire
BBC Travel
On the M6 southbound in Staffordshire, the exit slip road is closed at Hilton Park services - it's because of a broken down vehicle.
Weather: Looking sunny for Staffordshire and Cheshire
Charlie Slater
BBC Weather
A day of sunshine and showers with light winds and plenty of dry weather.
Any showers will be few and far between with highs of 19C (66F).
Welcome to Local Live for Staffordshire and Cheshire
Allen Cook
BBC Local Live
Morning everyone, it's a sunny start to Thursday over the BBC HQ in Stoke-on-Trent - Charlie Slater will tell us shortly the forecast for the rest of the day.
I'm bringing you all the latest news, sport, travel, weather and more through today for Staffordshire and Cheshire.
You can get involved - have your say on any of our updates or send me a picture of the area or what you've been up to on email, Twitter or by Instagram (just put #bbcstoke in the photo description on Instagram).