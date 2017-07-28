A blind customer is considering a discrimination claim against a shop in Wales he says asked him to leave because he had his guide dog with him.

Andy Terry, 61, from Stoke-on-Trent, was visiting Fairbourne, Gwynedd, on Friday with his guide dog Flame.

Mr Terry said he was asked to leave the village mini mart by the owner who told him dogs were banned.

Charity Guide Dogs Cymru said the owner had offered no apology. The shop has been contacted by the BBC for comment.

Mr Terry, who is registered blind because of a rare genetic disorder, said he had visited the shop while on holiday.