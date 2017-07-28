BBC Local Live: Staffordshire & Cheshire

Listen live to BBC Radio Stoke

Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

  6. Our live coverage across the day

    We'll be back with our usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather from 08:00 on Monday, but keep an eye out here for more updates this evening.

  7. Guide dog gets blind customer 'banned from Welsh shop'

    Jennifer Harby

    BBC News Online

    A blind customer is considering a discrimination claim against a shop in Wales he says asked him to leave because he had his guide dog with him.

    Andy Terry, 61, from Stoke-on-Trent, was visiting Fairbourne, Gwynedd, on Friday with his guide dog Flame.

    Andy Terry and Flame
    Copyright: Andy Terry

    Mr Terry said he was asked to leave the village mini mart by the owner who told him dogs were banned.

    Charity Guide Dogs Cymru said the owner had offered no apology. The shop has been contacted by the BBC for comment.

    Mr Terry, who is registered blind because of a rare genetic disorder, said he had visited the shop while on holiday.

    Quote Message: He told me there was a clear notice on the door saying 'no dogs under any circumstances'. I explained Flame was a guide dog and showed him a card I carry to prove that, but he told me it was private property and we would have to leave." from Andy Terry Blind customer
    Andy TerryBlind customer

  8. French bulldogs stolen from house's porch

    Chris King

    Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

    Two French bulldogs have been stolen from a house in Stoke-on-Trent.

    Taffy and Honey, the stolen bulldogs
    Copyright: Staffordshire Police

    Staffordshire Police says the dogs, Taffy and Honey, were taken from the property's porch in Shelton New Road last night.

    The force says both animals are female and seven months old.

  9. Weather: A fine night but stormy showers tomorrow

    Rebecca Wood

    BBC Midlands Today

    It's going to be a fine night with some sunshine this evening, but there will be rain tomorrow and maybe some thunder and lightning.

  12. Robert Hardy thanked for 'special connection' to Stafford

    Lee Thomas

    Newsreader, BBC Radio Stoke

    Managers of the Stafford Festival Shakespeare event have paid tribute to the actor Robert Hardy, who's died age 91, saying he had a "special connection" with them, after appearing in their first ever production.

    The event's been held since 1991 when the star of TV series All Creatures Great and Small played Chorus in Henry V at Stafford Castle that year.

    The producer of Stafford Festival Shakespeare, Derrick Gask, said few great actors who've appeared in the event are "remembered as fondly" as Mr Hardy.

  13. Developer set to buy former police HQ for £15m

    Chris King

    Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

    It's been confirmed Staffordshire Police's former headquarters in Stafford looks set to be sold for £15m.

    The now cleared site at Baswich Park
    Copyright: Google

    The county's police and crime commissioner, Matthew Ellis, said the Baswich Park site will be bought by Bellway Homes as long as they can get planning permission.

    The developer wants to put 109 luxury homes and 18 high-end apartment on the area.

    The PCC has been trying to sell the former HQ since 2012 after two previous deals fell through and says, if the sale happened, £10m will go to the "benefit of policing" in the county.

  14. Football: Crewe manager set for 'ideal test' of Mansfield visit

    Graham McGarry

    Crewe Alexandra commentator, BBC Radio Stoke

    Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell says a visit from League Two promotion favourites Mansfield Town tomorrow will give his team an ideal test.

    Crewe Alexandra ground
    Copyright: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

    Crewe won 2-1 at Stevenage on the opening day of last season and Artell admitted he would love a similar result against the Stags as he starts his first full season in charge.

    Quote Message: On the one hand they're a good barometer in terms of where you're at just generally, whether that's fitness, ability, but at the same time they're a bit false. There's a lot of emphasis placed on the first game because the build-up is far longer. It's important but it's not the be all and end all from David Artell Crewe Alexandra manager
    David ArtellCrewe Alexandra manager
