Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach affecting J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - Slow traffic on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of an earlier overturned lorry. In the roadworks area. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J19, A556 (Knutsford).
Neil Sheppard from Burntwood in Staffordshire wrongly claimed more than £50,000 in benefits.
Man burnt after pouring petrol on garden fire
A man is in hospital being treated with "flash burns" after he poured petrol on a fire while burning garden waste.
The 32-year-old suffered 17% superficial burns to his face, arms, chest and legs. His injuries
are not believed to be life threatening, a fire service spokesman said.
Staffordshire Fire says it was called to an address in Rugeley at about 21:00 last night
We’d strongly advice people never to use petrol or any accelerant to start a fire or encourage it to grow – this incident shows just how dangerous this is. This fire was located far too close to nearby trees and could have easily spread to the foliage, we’ve also had fires that have spread to nearby buildings so always make sure there is enough clear space around the fire, taking into consideration weather conditions.
Why the long face? Pony dumped in back garden
An animal charity said it received a surprise call reporting a pony being abandoned in a backyard.
The RSPCA and World Horse Welfare received a call on 27 April to a house in Ford Green Road, Stoke-on-Trent after the undernourished pony was found dumped, much to the surprise of the homeowner.
You couldn’t make this up! A 13-year-old girl responded to a plea on an online free ads site where a lady said she didn’t want the pony anymore and that he would be put to sleep if no one had him. She gave her nan’s address and the next thing that happened was a man just came along and dumped the pony there, no words of advice or anything like that - and leaving a very shocked nan. We don’t know where this poor pony came from but he clearly was not treated well before being abandoned.
The pony, named Mr Melvin Andrews, is now in the care of World Horse Welfare.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
North West weather: Cloudy afternoon with some rain
Staffordshire both ways severe disruption, between A511 Tutbury Road and Brick-Kiln Lane.
Staffordshire - Anslow Lane in Rolleston closed in both directions between the A511 Tutbury Road junction and the Brick-Kiln Lane junction, because of a police incident.
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J14 for A34 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J14, A34 (Stafford North) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of an accident.
Going to the Royal Wedding? Get an early train
Spectators planning train trips to Windsor for the royal wedding are advised to begin journeys early.
Rail operator Great Western Railway (GWR) urged passengers to "travel early
and travel light" to reach the Berkshire town in time for the procession.
GWR published a series of train times under the heading "What time can I leave?" to aid people travelling to Windsor, including journeys from Stafford at 5.25am, Solihull at 6.24am, Tamworth at 6.31am and Leamington Spa at 6.38am.
All of these trips are due to arrive at Slough at around 8am or 9am for a connection to Windsor.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J12 for A5 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavier than usual traffic on M6 northbound between J12, A5 (Gailey) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle.
Police continue to negotiate with man in 'crossbow siege'
Specialist police officers remain at a house in Stoke-on-Trent after a man threatened health workers with a crossbow.
Staffordshire Police have been at Catharine Road, Chell Heath since 14:00 on Thursday after reports of a man in his 30s threatening health agency staff.
We continue to negotiate with the man to bring this incident to a safe and peaceful resolution and get him the support he needs. We'd like to reassure residents that there is no risk to the public as our officers will remain in the area.
Armed police and specially trained negotiators remain at the scene.
Disability benefit cheat filmed climbing stairs
A benefit claimant was filmed climbing flights of stairs at work, after claiming he was virtually unable to walk , a court heard.
Forklift driver, Neil Sheppard of Severn Drive, Burntwood in Staffordshire, falsley claimed £51,867 Disability Living Allowance, a hearing at Stafford Crown Court heard.
The 55-year-old was handed a nine-month sentence, suspended for 12 months after previously pleading guilty to falsely claiming benefits.
Following sentencing, Sheppard accompanied by his wife Jo, told waiting reporters he was "sorry" and "embarrassed" and said the money would be repaid, but bemoaned the "complexity" of the system.
City's bid to host Channel 4 TV hub
Stoke-on-Trent's bid to become one of the
homes of Channel 4 is "too good to miss", the council says.
It wants Stoke to be a "creative hub" where programmes would be commissioned from.
A number of cities across England are bidding to be one of the channel's regional hubs including Sheffield, Manchester and Bristol - and more closer to home, Coventry and Birmingham.
Formal bids to become the new headquarters of Channel 4 have been submitted today.
The West Midlands bid focuses on a number of sites in Coventry and Birmingham.
The bid "emphasises our strengths in connectedness and diversity", Andy Street, West Midlands Metro Mayor said.
Stoke-on-Trent has also submitted a bid to become a creative hub for the broadcaster.
£900m 'green' hydrogen plant plan for the North West
Millions of homes in the region could be heated by a proposed "green" hydrogen plant which could create thousands of jobs.
Gas network company Cadent Gas Ltd said the project would extract low carbon hydrogen from natural gas.
It would "most likely" be located in Cheshire and the company wants it to be in operation by the mid-2020s, although funding has not yet been secured.
The mayors of Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester support the plan.
Armed negotiators at property
Armed police are continuing to negotiate with a man at a property in Stoke-on-Trent.
Emergency services and healthcare staff were first called to the flat in Chell Heath at around 14:00 yesterday.
A cordon's remains at the property on Catharine Road while negotiators speak to the occupant, said to be in his thirties.
What's the weather got in store today?
Today will be dry with sunny spells and just a few patches of fair-weather cloud and highs of 20C (68F).
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach affecting J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - Slow traffic on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of an earlier overturned lorry. In the roadworks area. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J19, A556 (Knutsford).
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J16 for A500 Crewe.
M6 Cheshire - Stationary traffic on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Crewe), because of all traffic being temporarily held and a police incident.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J15 for A500 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J14 for A34 and J15 for A500.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J14, A34 (Stafford North) and J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a vehicle fire. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, at J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Queuing traffic on M6 southbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident involving a car.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J11 for A460 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Lane closed on M6 northbound between J11, A460 (Cannock) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A50 Staffordshire both ways
A50 Staffordshire both ways severe accident, at B5371 The Avenue.
A50 Staffordshire - A50 Liverpool Road in Kidsgrove closed and heavy traffic in both directions at the B5371 The Avenue junction, because of an accident.
Severe accident: A460 Staffordshire both ways
A460 Staffordshire both ways severe accident, between M6 J11 and M54 J1 Wolverhampton.
A460 Staffordshire - A460 in Shareshill closed and queuing traffic in both directions between Cannock and Wolverhampton, because of an accident involving vehicle into tree.
In the papers: Burton Mail
Among Burton Mail stories today:
Arrest after school car theft and crash
A man has been arrested after a car was stolen from a primary school and then crashed into the gates.
Staffordshire Police says it was called to St John's Primary School in Trent Vale at about 13:00.
A woman in a nearby gym car park was assaulted as someone tried to steal her car.
Members of the public detained a man until the police arrived.
The arrested man is said to be receiving medical support.
North West weather: Mainly cloudy with some rainy spells
A mainly cloudy evening with outbreaks of rain, which could be heavy. Long clear spells developing in the early hours.
Saturday will be a mostly dry day with spells of sunshine, although more cloud is likely later in the day and there is a risk of some rain in the evening.
School's mission to make roads safer
There's growing concern over the number of children killed or injured in road accidents near schools.
In 2016, there were more than 3,500 casualties under the age of 11, according to the Road Safety Observatory.
Thistley Hough Academy in Stoke-on-Trent is getting drivers to sign a pledge that they'll take extra care as they're driving past.
There are plans to improve road junctions near the school, including adding a new crossing and railings.
Students are going to be carrying out their own speed survey to see whether drivers are slowing down.
In the papers: Negotiations with armed man continue
The top stories today:
Video: What's the weather got in store?
It will be dry this morning with spells of sunshine, although cloud will start to thicken later with top temperatures of 16C (61F).
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J11 for A460 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 northbound between J11, A460 (Cannock) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe accident: A50 Staffordshire both ways
A50 Staffordshire both ways severe accident, between A52 Leek Road and A5007 City Road.
A50 Staffordshire - A50 Lichfield Street in Hanley closed in both directions between Joiner's Square and the A5007 City Road junction, because of an accident and debris on the road.
Video: What's the weather got in store?
A dry night ahead, but it will become chilly under the long clear spells with lows of 3C (37F).
North West weather: Dry and chilly evening
Following a sunny evening it will be dry and chilly through tonight with long clear spells.
Light winds through most of the night, but the winds will start to freshen towards dawn.
A fine but cool start to a mainly dry Friday.
