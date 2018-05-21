Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

Teens taking the pain out of periods

Period power brings free sanitary towels to school
A group of teenagers at a school where free sanitary products are available tackle the stigma around periods.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10A for M54 and J10 for A454 affecting J11 for A460.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J10a M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a lorry fire. Congestion to J11, A460 (Cannock).

Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A454 and J10A for M54.

M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of Tyre on the road. Approach with care.

Severe disruption: M54 Staffordshire westbound

BBC News Travel

M54 Staffordshire westbound severe disruption, between J1 for A460 Wolverhampton and J2 for A449.

M54 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M54 westbound between J1, A460 (Wolverhampton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton), because of a police incident.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe accident, between J11 for A460 and J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed on M6 northbound between J11, A460 (Cannock) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of an accident.

Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A500 and J14 for A34.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J12 for A5 and J13 for A449.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J12, A5 (Gailey) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of emergency repairs.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J12 for A5 and J13 for A449.

M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed on M6 northbound between J12, A5 (Gailey) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J14 for A34.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - Lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J13 for A449.

M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J10A for and J10 for A454.

M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J10a, M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.

Manager Lambert leaves relegated Stoke

Paul Lambert

Manager Paul Lambert leaves relegated Stoke City four months after joining the club to replace Mark Hughes.

Video: Bright and sunny days ahead

Rebecca Wood

BBC Midlands Today

This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).

Latest weather for the West Midlands

Primary school in royal wedding lunch

Birmingham primary school in royal wedding lunch
Children at a school enjoy a royal-themed lunch ahead of the big day.

Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of an accident.

Weather: Dry and sunny evening

BBC Weather

This evening will stay fine with sunshine. It will then be another dry night with mainly clear skies, although there could be a few patches of mist or fog forming. Lows of 6C.

Lorry used to dump waste is crushed

A lorry that was used to dump waste on a Staffordshire beauty spot has been taken apart and crushed.

It was seized by police after 175 tonnes of non-toxic commercial waste was dumped overnight in a car park at Gladings Wood, Madeley Heath.

Crushed lorry
Staffordshire County Council

The 20-tonne tipper lorry was dismantled and the chassis sawn in two, before being crushed.

It took three days to remove the waste, which included shredded paper and bandages and police are still talking to two men in connection with the incident.

Councillor Gill Heath said seeing the truck crushed was "extremely satisfying".

Dumped waste
BBC

It took us three days to remove approximately 175 tonnes of rubbish from the car park and footpath at Gladings Wood, so I’m delighted that a vehicle involved in that crime is being taken off the road permanently."

Gill HeathStaffordshire County Council

University 'should stop running schools'

Phil McCann

Cheshire Political Reporter, BBC News

A university should pull out of running academy schools because of a "record of repeated failure", a group of local MPs has said.

University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port
BBC

Four MPs in Cheshire and Staffordshire have written to the University of Chester after an academy trust it owns announced staff cuts due to a £3m deficit.

They want the trust to "voluntarily cede control" of seven schools.

The academy trust said the request was "disappointing".

It runs seven secondary and primary schools in Ellesmere Port, Warrington, Chester and Northwich in Cheshire and Kidsgrove in Staffordshire.

Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.

M6 Cheshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a broken down vehicle.

University 'should stop running schools'

University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port

Phil McCann

Cheshire Political Reporter, BBC News

MPs say they have no confidence in the University of Chester to run seven academy schools.

North West weather: Dry with sunny spells

BBC Weather

A dry and fine afternoon with spells of sunshine, but also some areas of cloud and a light breeze. Highs of 16C.

A dry and fine afternoon with spells of sunshine. Highs of 16C.

Driver trapped after bus crash

A car driver has been trapped after a crash involving a bus in Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were on Park Hall Road, working to free them, while three people on board the bus had also been treated for minor injuries.

In the papers: Tesco takes action against till cheats

Stoke-on-Trent Live

Here are some of the headlines from the Sentinel newspaper in Stoke-on-Trent:

Lorry causing long delays on M6

BBC News Travel

Long delays are building on the M6 northbound near Cannock, Highways England is warning.

A broken-down lorry is blocking two lanes and Highways England says workers are struggling to move it because its brakes have "locked on".

Lorry
Highways England

Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, at J16 for A500 Crewe.

M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M6 northbound at J16, A500 (Crewe), because of an accident involving car and lorry. In the roadworks area.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J12 for A5 and J13 for A449.

M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J12, A5 (Gailey) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle.

Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.

M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.

Bed store owners 'not in administration'

The owners of the In2beds stores say they haven't gone into administration, despite rumours circulating after the closure of its shops in Stoke-on-Trent and Taunton in Somerset.

Its store on Etruria Road, Hanley, has been shut since the weekend with windows covered in whitewash and a sign claiming the store is "undergoing refurbishment".

In2beds store
BBC

But the business has now produced a statement to say it has decided to "take a step back and consider the viability of the business moving forward".

It added: "we do not expect any of our customers to be out of pocket because of this situation" and apologised for the inconvenience the closures might cause.

North West weather: Dry and fine

BBC Weather

A chilly start to a dry and fine day with spells of sunshine. Some areas of cloud building through the day and there will be a light breeze.

Lee Rigby House expanded

A retreat for veterans and service families set up in memory of murdered soldier Lee Rigby is to be expanded.

Lee Rigby Centre
BBC

The soldier's mother Lyn created the centre in Oakamoor, Staffordshire, after her sonwas killed outside his barracks in Woolwich in May 2013.

It was built to provide respite care for families who have lost children and for army veterans who need a break.

Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

Sara Blizzard

BBC Weather

Following a chilly start it will be a dry and fine day today with spells of sunshine and highs of 19C (66F).

City council appoints first ever female leader

Sophie Calvert

Political Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke

Stoke-on-Trent City Council has elected a woman as its leader for the first time in its history.

City Independent Ann James (pictured) succeeds Dave Conway, who has stepped down for health reasons.

Ann James
Stoke-on-Trent City Council

He'd been diagnosed with macular degeneration, which causes people to lose central vision.

After the official confirmation, Councillor James said it was an honour and she was looking forward to carrying on the job that her group had already started.

Retreat to take mum's mind off Lee Rigby anniversary

BBC News England

The mother of murdered soldier Lee Rigby says she will be kept busy at a retreat set up in his name on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Foundation work takes mum's mind off anniversary

Fusilier Rigby, from Middleton, Rochdale, was killed by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale outside Woolwich barracks in London on 22 May 2013.

His parents set up the Lee Rigby Foundation to help veterans and their families recover from loss or trauma and will spend the day working at Lee Rigby Lodge in Oakamoor, Staffordshire.

Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound

BBC News Travel

M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, between J16 for A500 Crewe and Keele Services.

M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J16, A500 (Crewe) and Keele Services, because of an accident.

Here's how tomorrow's weather is looking

Shefali Oza

BBC Midlands Today

The West Midlands has bathed in long, sunny spells today but here's how tonight and Friday are looking:

Shefali Oza

M6 fully reopened after four-lorry crash

Allen Cook

BBC News

All lanes have reopened on the M6 northbound in Cheshire after the earlier four-lorry crash.

Traffic queuing on northbound side
BBC

It had happened between J18 and J19 and one driver had to be cut free and airlifted to hospital.

Highways England says, after closing it at around 12:30, it was fully reopened just after 17:15.

Memorial to British terrorism victims

Memorial to British victims of overseas terrorism
It is dedicated in a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum.

