Latest updates: Staffordshire and Cheshire

The 20-tonne tipper lorry was dismantled and the chassis sawn in two, before being crushed.
It took three days to remove the waste, which included shredded paper and bandages and police are still talking to two men in connection with the incident.
Councillor Gill Heath said seeing the truck crushed was "extremely satisfying".
It took us three days to remove approximately 175 tonnes of rubbish from the car park and footpath at Gladings Wood, so I’m delighted that a vehicle involved in that crime is being taken off the road permanently."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Teens taking the pain out of periods
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J10A for M54 and J10 for A454 affecting J11 for A460.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J10a M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of a lorry fire. Congestion to J11, A460 (Cannock).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, between J10 for A454 and J10A for M54.
M6 West Midlands - One lane closed and slow traffic on M6 northbound between J10, A454 (Wolverhampton) and J10a M54, because of Tyre on the road. Approach with care.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M54 Staffordshire westbound
M54 Staffordshire westbound severe disruption, between J1 for A460 Wolverhampton and J2 for A449.
M54 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M54 westbound between J1, A460 (Wolverhampton) and J2, A449 (Wolverhampton), because of a police incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe accident, between J11 for A460 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed on M6 northbound between J11, A460 (Cannock) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J15 for A500 and J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) and J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J12 for A5 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J12, A5 (Gailey) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J12 for A5 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed on M6 northbound between J12, A5 (Gailey) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - Lane closed and slow traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J10A for and J10 for A454.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J10a, M54 and J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Manager Lambert leaves relegated Stoke
Manager Paul Lambert leaves relegated Stoke City four months after joining the club to replace Mark Hughes.Read more
Video: Bright and sunny days ahead
Rebecca Wood
BBC Midlands Today
This evening will remain dry with late spells of sunshine, followed by a dry night with long clear skies and lows of 4C (39F).
Primary school in royal wedding lunch
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Weather: Dry and sunny evening
BBC Weather
This evening will stay fine with sunshine. It will then be another dry night with mainly clear skies, although there could be a few patches of mist or fog forming. Lows of 6C.
More from BBC Weather.
Lorry used to dump waste is crushed
A lorry that was used to dump waste on a Staffordshire beauty spot has been taken apart and crushed.
It was seized by police after 175 tonnes of non-toxic commercial waste was dumped overnight in a car park at Gladings Wood, Madeley Heath.
The 20-tonne tipper lorry was dismantled and the chassis sawn in two, before being crushed.
It took three days to remove the waste, which included shredded paper and bandages and police are still talking to two men in connection with the incident.
Councillor Gill Heath said seeing the truck crushed was "extremely satisfying".
University 'should stop running schools'
Phil McCann
Cheshire Political Reporter, BBC News
A university should pull out of running academy schools because of a "record of repeated failure", a group of local MPs has said.
Four MPs in Cheshire and Staffordshire have written to the University of Chester after an academy trust it owns announced staff cuts due to a £3m deficit.
They want the trust to "voluntarily cede control" of seven schools.
The academy trust said the request was "disappointing".
It runs seven secondary and primary schools in Ellesmere Port, Warrington, Chester and Northwich in Cheshire and Kidsgrove in Staffordshire.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - Slow traffic and one lane closed on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
University 'should stop running schools'
Phil McCann
Cheshire Political Reporter, BBC News
MPs say they have no confidence in the University of Chester to run seven academy schools.Read more
North West weather: Dry with sunny spells
BBC Weather
A dry and fine afternoon with spells of sunshine, but also some areas of cloud and a light breeze. Highs of 16C.
More from BBC Weather
Driver trapped after bus crash
A car driver has been trapped after a crash involving a bus in Stoke-on-Trent.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were on Park Hall Road, working to free them, while three people on board the bus had also been treated for minor injuries.
In the papers: Tesco takes action against till cheats
Stoke-on-Trent Live
Here are some of the headlines from the Sentinel newspaper in Stoke-on-Trent:
Lorry causing long delays on M6
BBC News Travel
Long delays are building on the M6 northbound near Cannock, Highways England is warning.
A broken-down lorry is blocking two lanes and Highways England says workers are struggling to move it because its brakes have "locked on".
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, at J16 for A500 Crewe.
M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M6 northbound at J16, A500 (Crewe), because of an accident involving car and lorry. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, between J12 for A5 and J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and queuing traffic on M6 northbound between J12, A5 (Gailey) and J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, between J13 for A449 and J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 southbound between J13, A449 (Stafford South) and J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Bed store owners 'not in administration'
The owners of the In2beds stores say they haven't gone into administration, despite rumours circulating after the closure of its shops in Stoke-on-Trent and Taunton in Somerset.
Its store on Etruria Road, Hanley, has been shut since the weekend with windows covered in whitewash and a sign claiming the store is "undergoing refurbishment".
But the business has now produced a statement to say it has decided to "take a step back and consider the viability of the business moving forward".
It added: "we do not expect any of our customers to be out of pocket because of this situation" and apologised for the inconvenience the closures might cause.
North West weather: Dry and fine
BBC Weather
A chilly start to a dry and fine day with spells of sunshine. Some areas of cloud building through the day and there will be a light breeze.
More from BBC Weather
Lee Rigby House expanded
A retreat for veterans and service families set up in memory of murdered soldier Lee Rigby is to be expanded.
The soldier's mother Lyn created the centre in Oakamoor, Staffordshire, after her sonwas killed outside his barracks in Woolwich in May 2013.
It was built to provide respite care for families who have lost children and for army veterans who need a break.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
Following a chilly start it will be a dry and fine day today with spells of sunshine and highs of 19C (66F).
City council appoints first ever female leader
Sophie Calvert
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Stoke
Stoke-on-Trent City Council has elected a woman as its leader for the first time in its history.
City Independent Ann James (pictured) succeeds Dave Conway, who has stepped down for health reasons.
He'd been diagnosed with macular degeneration, which causes people to lose central vision.
After the official confirmation, Councillor James said it was an honour and she was looking forward to carrying on the job that her group had already started.
Retreat to take mum's mind off Lee Rigby anniversary
BBC News England
The mother of murdered soldier Lee Rigby says she will be kept busy at a retreat set up in his name on the fifth anniversary of his death.
Fusilier Rigby, from Middleton, Rochdale, was killed by Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale outside Woolwich barracks in London on 22 May 2013.
His parents set up the Lee Rigby Foundation to help veterans and their families recover from loss or trauma and will spend the day working at Lee Rigby Lodge in Oakamoor, Staffordshire.
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, between J16 for A500 Crewe and Keele Services.
M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and queuing traffic on M6 southbound between J16, A500 (Crewe) and Keele Services, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Here's how tomorrow's weather is looking
Shefali Oza
BBC Midlands Today
The West Midlands has bathed in long, sunny spells today but here's how tonight and Friday are looking:
If you need a weather forecast for your part of the region at any other time, head to the BBC Weather website.
M6 fully reopened after four-lorry crash
Allen Cook
BBC News
All lanes have reopened on the M6 northbound in Cheshire after the earlier four-lorry crash.
It had happened between J18 and J19 and one driver had to be cut free and airlifted to hospital.
Highways England says, after closing it at around 12:30, it was fully reopened just after 17:15.
Memorial to British terrorism victims