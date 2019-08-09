Residents living near a fire at a residential complex in Crewe are being advised to keep doors and windows closed.

The Beechmere supported living complex remains alight after fire broke out on Thursday.

At it's height about 70 firefighters were involved in containing the fire and trying to prevent it spreading to neighbouring properties.

The public are being asked to avoid the area with a number of road closures still in place.

Any relatives with concerns have been advised to contact Cheshire Police.