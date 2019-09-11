M6 shut after lorry crash: Latest updates

Extreme congestion is now being reported by Highways England on routes around the M6 in Staffordshire as well as on the motorway itself. The route's been shut since the early hours after the lorry crash, near Cannock and Stafford. Highways England says there is about four miles of "very heavy congestion" on the northbound side between J11a and J12 and five-and-a-half miles southbound from J14 to J13.
Roads 'extremely congested' around M6
M6 closed after crash: What we know so far
The M6 in Staffordshire remains shut this morning, here's what we know so far:
Long delays due to 'complex' recovery of lorry
Delays are approaching an hour for drivers on the northbound side, Highways England's said.
They've described their recovery of the badly damaged lorry between J12 and J13 as "complex", and say the fire has caused "significant damage".
On the southbound side, delays are about 45 minutes between J14 and J13 while northbound it's about 30 minutes between J11a and J12.
Congestion building on roads around the M6
Roads around the M6 near Cannock are also getting congested, the Inrix travel service reports.
With the motorway shut between J12 and J13 in both directions, drivers on both sides are being directed by Highways England through Penkridge and Gailey via the A449 and A5.
Motorway 'likely to stay shut through rush hour'
The M6 between J12 and J13 is likely to be shut through the morning's rush hour, Highways England says, after this morning's lorry crash and fire.
The vehicle hit the central reservation and overturned, spreading debris and fuel across the northbound side, near Cannock.
Highways England adds, because of the damage to the barrier and carriageway, teams will need to carry out extensive repairs.
M6 shut after lorry crashes and catches fire
There are long delays on the M6 this morning and the motorway's shut in both directions near Cannock after a lorry crashed and caught fire.
It happened at about 01:00 between J12, for Gailey, and J13, for Stafford south, and both carriageways have been shut since then.
Highways England says there's congestion northbound to J11A and southbound to J14 Stafford North.