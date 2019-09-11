M6 shut after lorry crash: Latest updates

Extreme congestion is now being reported by Highways England on routes around the M6 in Staffordshire as well as on the motorway itself.

The route's been shut since the early hours after the lorry crash, near Cannock and Stafford.

Highways England says there is about four miles of "very heavy congestion" on the northbound side between J11a and J12 and five-and-a-half miles southbound from J14 to J13.