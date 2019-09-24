Here's the background to the trauma centre from which we'll be bringing you updates:

Seven years ago, the NHS decided to shake up how it treated seriously injured people.

Instead of going to local hospitals offering less specialist care, it was decided to send badly-hurt patients directly to a network of major trauma centres.

Stoke-on-Trent had served as the pilot centre in 1991 and, with the hospital moved to a new site, it was designated one of four major trauma centres in the West Midlands.

In 2017, Royal Stoke University Hospital was rated the best in the country for saving the lives of patients.