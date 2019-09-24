Live
A day in the life of a major trauma unit
We Are Stoke-on-Trent is a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.
We Are Stoke-on-Trent is a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories that matter to them.
Live Reporting
By Allen Cook and Jennifer Meierhans
All times stated are UK
'One of the best' major trauma centres in England
Allen Cook
BBC News
Here's the background to the trauma centre from which we'll be bringing you updates:
Seven years ago, the NHS decided to shake up how it treated seriously injured people.
Instead of going to local hospitals offering less specialist care, it was decided to send badly-hurt patients directly to a network of major trauma centres.
Stoke-on-Trent had served as the pilot centre in 1991 and, with the hospital moved to a new site, it was designated one of four major trauma centres in the West Midlands.
In 2017, Royal Stoke University Hospital was rated the best in the country for saving the lives of patients.
We are Stoke-on-Trent: A day in the life of a major trauma centre
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for We Are Stoke-on-Trent - the BBC project focusing on the city and the people who live and work there.
So, what better way to shed light on these stories than spending a day in a hive of activity? For the next few hours, we'll be bringing you a flavour of what goes on at Royal Stoke University Hospital where there's a major trauma centre.
The trauma centre deals with complex emergencies ranging from head injuries and amputations to severe knife and bullet wounds.
Residents will be used to seeing the air ambulance land on the helipad as patients are brought in from as far afield as north Wales. But what happens after that?
Well, through our live service, we'll tell you. You'll be hearing from the doctors and nurses involved in patients' care and the families who've been helped.