All lanes on the M6 southbound near Stafford have reopened, Highways England's tweeted . The collision took place between J14 and J13 and there are still delays of up to an hour in the area.
Live Reporting
By Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
All lanes open on M6 after crash
All lanes on the M6 southbound near Stafford have reopened, Highways England's tweeted.
The collision took place between J14 and J13 and there are still delays of up to an hour in the area.
Avoid the M6 near Stafford, police warn
"Please find alternative routes" - that's the message from police at the scene of the crash on the M6 southbound near Stafford.
The Central Motorway Police Group said officers are dealing with the collision involving four vehicles "as quick as possible" and tweeted these photos of the air ambulance arriving:
Drivers warned M6 delays could hit rush hour
Drivers are being warned it could take a while before the M6 returns to normal on the southbound side near Stafford.
On its website, Highways England says it expects to clear the area between J14 and J13 from about 17:00 to 17:15 and for "normal" traffic conditions to return by 18:15.
Currently, it estimates there are delays of 90 minutes in the area.
'Ninety-minute delays on the M6'
We're hearing delays are building on the M6 southbound, despite two lanes being open past where the crash has happened between J14 and J13.
Steve Aspinall tweeted "it's even worse now...there are 90 minute delays on the M6 between 15 and 13".
Two treated after crash
Two people are being treated by medics after the crash on the M6 near Stafford.
The ambulance service says it has two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the air ambulance on the scene.
Lane reopens on M6 after crash
BBC News Travel
One lane's reopened on the M6 southbound between J14 and J13, near Stafford.
Highways England said one lane remains shut, but traffic is being allowed past in the other two lanes.
'Lorry, vans and cars' involved in M6 crash
A lorry, two vans and two cars have been involved in the crash on the M6 southbound near Stafford, according to traffic firm Inrix.
The collision's happened near Stafford between junctions 14 and 13:
Hour-long delays after M6 crash
BBC News Travel
Two lanes are now shut on the M6 southbound near Stafford after a crash, Highways England's said.
It adds there are already delays of an hour heading towards the area affecting seven miles of traffic.
M6 crash shuts lanes and causes delays
BBC News Travel
Traffic's being delayed this lunchtime on the M6 near Stafford after several vehicles have reportedly been involved in a crash.
Highways England said all lanes "have been affected" between J14 and J13 southbound.
The ambulance service said it was called just before 13:00 and had sent several paramedics by road along with the air ambulance.