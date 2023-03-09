Updates on snow and travel delays in West Midlands

Snow and ice are set to cause widespread disruption across the West Midlands region, with Met Office warnings in place throughout the day.

Met Office Copyright: Met Office

In higher parts of north Staffordshire, a Met Office amber weather warning predicts heavy snowfall of up to 40cm (16in) in places.

Most of the rest of the region is under a yellow warning, with ice and snow potentially making road conditions treacherous.

National Highways has asked drivers to avoid travelling, if possible.