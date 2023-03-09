Live
Updates on snow and travel delays in West Midlands
Listen to BBC local radio for the latest updates: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire and BBC Radio Stoke
Vanessa Pearce
Avoid travelling if possible, says National Highways
Snow and ice are set to cause widespread disruption across the West Midlands region, with Met Office warnings in place throughout the day.
In higher parts of north Staffordshire, a Met Office amber weather warning predicts heavy snowfall of up to 40cm (16in) in places.
Most of the rest of the region is under a yellow warning, with ice and snow potentially making road conditions treacherous.
National Highways has asked drivers to avoid travelling, if possible.
Good morning
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
With snow and ice set to cause disruption across the West Midlands region, we're bringing you all the latest news, travel and weather.
