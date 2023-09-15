BreakingSunak orders work to ban American bully XL dogs
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has just announced that he's ordered urgent work to define and ban American bully XL dogs in light of the recent spate of attacks, "so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe".
He says it's not currently a breed defined in law, adding this "vital first step must happen, fast".
"We will then ban the breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act."
Man had multiple life-threatening injuries - ambulance service
West Midlands Ambulance service said paramedics and the air ambulance were first called to Main Street at 15:12 BST.
“Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition," said a spokesperson.
“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.
“Treatment continued en-route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment.
"Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him he was confirmed deceased.”
What we know so far
The attack by two dogs happened near a school on Main Street, Stonnall near Walsall on Thursday afternoon
The victim sustained multiple injuries and later died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham
Officers arrested a 30-year-old from Lichfield on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control
Children at nearby St Peter's Primary Academy were stopped from leaving for "safety reasons"
On Thursday, police said the breed of the animals was still being established
BreakingMan attacked by two dogs dies
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
A man left in a critical condition after being attacked by two dogs in Staffordshire has
died.
The attack by two dogs happened near a school on Main Street, Stonnall near Walsall on Thursday afternoon
The victim sustained multiple injuries and later died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham
Officers arrested a 30-year-old from Lichfield on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control
Children at nearby St Peter's Primary Academy were stopped from leaving for "safety reasons"
On Thursday, police said the breed of the animals was still being established
A man left in a critical condition after being attacked by two dogs in Staffordshire has died.
