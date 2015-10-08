Fungi in Fullers' Mill, West Stow

Philippa Taylor

All times stated are UK

  2. Criticism after Suffolk Coastal councillors defer decision on Framlingham homes

    Steve Blower

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    Framlingham Residents' Association has criticised Suffolk Coastal councillors for deferring a decision on plans for 95 new homes in the town, after earlier voting against the application.

    Spokesman Bob Snell told BBC Suffolk:"The real plan seems to be to get it back to the committee with more information to dissuade them from refusing it.

    "I think that is a questionable mark for the democracy of this district."

  4. It's Throwback Thursday

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    Each Thursday Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service delves into its archives to find a photograph of a blaze it has tackled in the past.

    Thatch fire from 2011
    Copyright: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service

    This one dates back to 2011 when crews from Ipswich, Stowmarket, Debenham, Elmswell and Needham Market, as well as the old turntable ladder from Colchester Road, worked to get a thatch fire under control.

  5. Overnight weather: Chilly night with long clear spells

    Chris Bell

    BBC Look East weather presenter

    A dry night with patchy cloud thinning to leave some long clear spells, although mist and fog patches may develop into the early morning hours.

    Friday's weather map
    Copyright: BBC

    Light and variable winds with lows of 3C (37F) inland, milder right along the coast.

    There'll be mist and fog patches early tomorrow, which will lift leading to a mainly fine day with some patchy cloud but long sunny spells too.

  6. New facility will take Ipswich Basketball to 'the next level'

    Graeme Mac

    BBC Radio Suffolk sport

    There is fresh hope that a new sports and entertainment venue could be built in Ipswich, after the town's basketball club received a quote of £750,000 for a new multi-purpose facility. 

    Ipswich Basketball players in training
    Copyright: BBC

    The senior men's team at Ipswich only formed in 2011 but has already achieved two promotions and is struggling to accommodate a growing number of spectators at Copleston. 

    "We're reaching out to the local community for financial help and hope to take this sport to the next level," said head coach Nick Drane. 

  7. Latest news: Cyclist dies following Stowmarket collision... First ever deficit for Mental Health Trust

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    Our tea-time headlines:

    • A cyclist has died following a collision in Stowmarket last week
    • Suffolk's mental health trust reveals its first ever deficit
    • Adnams hopes expansion work at its Southwold brewery will create new jobs

  8. Cyclist dies after Stowmarket accident

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    A man who sustained serious injuries after a collision between a car and his bicycle in Stowmarket last week has died.

    Derek Cook, 81, of Lyme Tree Place in the town, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, with life-threatening injuries after the accident involving a car and his bicycle in Needham Road.

    It took place just before 15:40 on 30 September.

  9. Mental health trust reveals first ever deficit

    Nic Rigby

    BBC News

    The interim finance director of the mental health trust for Suffolk and Norfolk, John Doyle, said the trust's year-end deficit of £3.7m was its first-ever. 

    HQ of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust
    Copyright: Andy Parrett/Geograph

    A report to its AGM today said the trust, which has a budget of £212m, planned to have a surplus of £1.9m at the end of 2014-15. 

    The major reason given for the deficit was spending on temporary staff and out-of-area placements. In 2015-16 the trust is facing a £9.4m deficit.

  10. Travel: Oil spillage closes Orttewell Road in Bury St Edmunds

    BBC Travel

    Orttewell Road in Bury St Edmunds is closed in both directions between the A143 and Drovers Avenue because of an oil spillage.

  11. Adnams hopes expansion work will create new jobs

    Guy Campbell

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    Brewer Adnams is increasing the size of its distillery business with two new pot stills, and refurbishing its refrigeration system at the Southwold premises at the same time.

    It says the work will create some new jobs over the next two to three years.

    The pot stills will be arriving in about three weeks' time, and work is due to be finished by the end of November.

  12. Travel: Accident blocking London Road in Lowestoft

    BBC Travel

    The B1532 London Road in Lowestoft is blocked at the Short Street junction because of an accident involving a car and a bicycle.

    And there are delays on the A1071 Thorpe's Hill in both directions in Hintlesham at the Burstall turning, in the roadworks area.

  13. Adnams expansion will bring extra noise, Southwold residents warned

    Guy Campbell

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    Adnams has told its Southwold neighbours to expect a bit of extra noise over the coming week as brewery expansion work takes place.    

    Fergus Fitzgerald of Adnams
    Copyright: BBC

    Fergus Fitzgerald, head brewer, told me work on the refrigeration plant would involve some pile-driving.

    "The noise itself isn't that high but it's the vibration that you can hear and feel round the town more than the noise itself," he said.

  14. Snape children's sculpture will 'bring views down to earth'

    David Rickard and Germano Di Chello, the winners of the children's viewing sculpture competition at Snape Maltings, will be given a £15,000 prize and see their design brought to life next year.

    Artist's impression of Myriad sculpture at Snape Maltings
    Copyright: Aldeburgh Music

    The designers said the giant sculpture, entitled Myriad, would bring "selected views over the surrounding landscape down to earth".

    They added: "These various viewpoints are reflected to form a multi-perspective collage that constantly shifts in relation to the visitors’ movement around and within the sculpture."

  15. Mirror sculpture chosen as winner of Snape competition

    Richard Haugh

    BBC News

    A steel tower with a series of angled mirrors has been chosen as the winner of a children's viewing sculpture competition at Snape.

    Artist's impression of Myriad sculpture at Snape
    Copyright: Aldeburgh Music

    More than 170 people entered the competition to design a sculpture at Snape Maltings - the brief being that it should be child-friendly and offer a new view of the reedbeds.

    David Rickard and Germano Di Chello's sculpture, named Myriad, was selected by a panel of judges and a jury of children.

  16. Proof that the Northern Lights were visible last night

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    First thing this morning, I asked if anyone had a photograph of the Northern Lights, as we'd heard they'd been visible in Suffolk last night.

    Northern Lights over Lowestoft
    Copyright: Mathew Howlett

    Mathew Howlett says he took it from Worlingham, near Beccles, just after midnight.

    He said: "It's a 300 second exposure, hence the star trails, but you can definitely see the green hue on the horizon as it battled the light pollution of Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth."

  17. Mental health trust AGM hears of 'tough and challenging year'

    Nic Rigby

    BBC News

    I'm at the AGM of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust.

    Chief executive Michael Scott says this has been a "tough and challenging year".

    He added that the trust had been a "victim of a funding policy which does not support mental health."

  18. Mental health trust acts to cut spending on out-of area beds

    Nic Rigby

    BBC News

    A Suffolk and Norfolk mental health trust boss says it is taking action to cut spending on sending patients outside the counties, which rose more than 300% in a year.

    The cost rose from £800,000 to £3.3m over the last year, its AGM today heard.

    Michael Scott, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, said: "By taking a number of steps, including the opening of new 12-bed ward and investing almost £1m into our community services, we have been able to reduce the number of patients in out-of-area beds down to six today."

    Michael Scott, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust
    Copyright: BBC

  19. More on the A145 collision

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    Suffolk Police say they're in attendance at a serious collision between a Ford Fiesta van and a motorcycle on George Westwood Way in Beccles.

    The East of England Ambulance Service, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and the air ambulance have also attended.

    The road is closed at the junction of the A146 and also at the station roundabout.

  20. Cost of sending mental health patients out of counties sprials

    Nic Rigby

    BBC News

    The cost of sending Suffolk and Norfolk mental health patients outside the two counties has risen by more than 300% in a year, new figures show. 

    Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust's annual report says it spent £3.3m on out-of-area placements in 2014-15.

    That compares to £800,000 in 2013-14, says the report to the trust's AGM today.

    Hellesdon Hospital, HQ of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust
    Copyright: BBC

  21. Travel: A145 closed in Beccles

    BBC Travel

    The A145 George Westwood Way in Beccles is closed and there's slow traffic in both directions at the Station Road junction because of a serious accident.

  22. The upside down rainbow: No, it's not an optical illusion

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    Sproughton Primary School have sent us this photograph, taken over their playground this morning, of an "upside down" rainbow.

    Upside down rainbow
    Copyright: Sproughton Primary School

    We've also put it on our Facebook page where BBC Look East weather man Dan Holley has posted this message: "A circumzenithal arc forms when sunlight refracts through ice crystals in thin high cloud - similar to a rainbow, only it is ice crystals rather than raindrops that cause the light to refract. Sometimes referred to as a 'smile in the sky'."

  23. Suffolk baker offers Nadiya Hussain a job

    The winner of the Great British Bake Off has been assured of a job in a Suffolk bakery if she wants it.

    Nadiya winning GBBO
    Copyright: BBC

    Ken Palmer, who owns Palmers Bakery in Haughley, said there's a lack of people professionally qualified to do the job, despite the huge success of the programme in which Nadiya Hussain was crowned the winner last night.

    "Bake Off is more of a hobby-type thing really, but on the other hand it keeps the baking industry in the main headlines and if she wants a job there's one here," he said.

  24. Ed Sheeran: First signing's song 'makes me cry'

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    Ed Sheeran has admitted he cries every time he hears Jamie Lawson's song Wasn't Expecting That, saying the ending is "very sad".

    Jamie Lawson
    Copyright: BBC

    Sheeran told BBC Breakfast that Lawson, the first signing to his Gingerbread Records label, is "loved " in the United States.

    The record was first released in Australia and New Zealand, where it went platinum.

  25. Daryl Murphy: Euro 2016 qualification 'in our hands'

    Brenner Woolley

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy believes the Republic of Ireland can win their last two European Championship qualifiers and reach next summer's finals in France.

    Daryl Murphy
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Murphy is still looking for his first international goal

    Ireland,currently third in Group D, take on Germany in Dublin tonight and then travel to Warsaw to play Poland on Sunday, with two wins guaranteeing automatic qualification.

    "They're very tough games but we've got ourselves in a good position in the group so it's in our hands," said Murphy.

  26. The news this lunchtime: Conversation between pilots before fatal crash made public... Deferred decision on Framlingham homes

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    The stories making the news:

    • Details of a conversation between two pilots in a fatal helicopter crash have been released
    • Councillors defer a decision on plans for 95 new homes in Framlingham
    • Stoke by Nayland is playing host to the Women's International Challenge Golf competition

  27. Gillingham helicopter crash: Pilots had already discussed weather conditions

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    The two pilots involved in the fatal helicopter crash of March 2014 had discussed the weather on a previous flight, two hours before crashing in heavy fog at Gillingham, near Beccles, an Air Accidents Investigation Branch report says.

    Map showing flight path
    Copyright: Google/AAIB
    • Co-pilot: "Is he aware of the weather situation, is?"
    • Commander: "Told [name of owner's personal assistant]"
    • Co-pilot: "Yeah I know that (brief pause) what I'm saying is are you going to tell him"
    • Commander: "No (pause) **** it's down to them (pause) if he asks I'll tell him...I said I'll check the weather when I get to Norwich"
    • Co-pilot: "If I had my case with me I wouldn't mind you being so bold...but...the only people who'll lose out is probably you and me"

  28. Golf: Charlotte Thompson looking forward to Stoke by Nayland return

    Brenner Woolley

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    Essex's Charlotte Thompson believes her knowledge of the course will stand her in good stead at the Women's International Challenge Golf at Stoke by Nayland today.

    Charlotte Thompson
    Copyright: Getty Images

    "It's a course I've played many times. It would be nice to have a win under my belt and I don't see why I can't do that. I'll be hoping to make the cut and then push on through."

    The tournament is the final LET Access Series event of the year, with the top five golfers on the Order of Merit earning cards on the full tour for 2016.

  29. Gillingham helicopter crash: Conversation between pilots released

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    A report from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch into a fatal helicopter crash on the Suffolk/Norfolk border in March last year includes transcripts of conversations between the two pilots, apparently unhappy about taking off in heavy fog.

    Four people, including multi-millionaire Conservative peer Lord Ballyedmond, died in the crash.

    Helicopter crash site
    Copyright: AAIB

    One pilot said: "I don't mind telling you I'm not **** very happy about lifting out of here."

  30. Concerns over "sustainability" issues for Framlingham planning application

    Luke Deal

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    Framlingham Residents' Association is still concerned about "core issues" relating to a planning application for 95 new homes on Mount Pleasant being considered by councillors today.

    New house building
    Copyright: BBC

    Chris Sharp told BBC Suffolk there had been slight revisions to the plan since it was last rejected by the planning committee, but that sustainability issues had not been addressed.

    Developers Persimmon Homes say fears over the impact on the town have been exaggerated.

  31. Ipswich basketball coach: Losses might be a good thing

    Brenner Woolley

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    Ipswich Basketball Club's senior men's head coach believes his team's current run of defeats is a reality check and could turn out to be a positive in the long run.

    Nick Drane
    Copyright: BBC

    Sunday's loss to Hemel Storm means the Suffolk side have lost three times in a row for the first time in their history.

    Nick Drane told BBC Suffolk Sport:"I'm almost glad because there's nothing worse than being a team that has high expectations and starts the season so well that you start believing in your own hype."

  33. In the news so far: Gillingham helicopter crash may have been crew error... Closure of Lowestoft court opposed by Law Society

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    Our main headines:

  36. Councillors discuss plans for 95 homes in Framlingham

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    Suffolk Coastal district councillors are meeting to discuss plans for 95 new homes in Framlingham.

    Council meeting
    Copyright: BBC

    Objections to the proposals on land off Mount Pleasant Road have been made by the town's residents' association. 

    Developer Persimmon Homes says fears over the impact on the town have been exaggerated.

  37. Law Society voices opposition to Lowestoft court closure

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    On the final day of theconsultationinto the closure of courts across the country, the Law Society has added its voice to those against the proposed closure of the Lowestoft facility.

    Lowestoft Court
    Copyright: Google

    It says shutting the court, along with the one in Bury St Edmunds, would lead to "a huge reduction in access to justice in Suffolk."

    Society president Jonathan Smithers, told BBC Radio Suffolk's Etholle George: "They're closing the courts first before putting any investment in so where they've discussed...digital working... you've got to do that first and not just just close the courts and wait and see what happens."

  39. Ed Sheeran's first signing: How I joined star's record label

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    Ed Sheeran's first signing for his Gingerbread Records label has been explaining how the deal came about.

    Jamie Lawson
    Copyright: BBC

    Jamie Lawson told BBC Breakfast he'd been on tour with the Suffolk star and one night he said: "I think I can help you out.

    "He was very drunk so I assumed he was joking; it turns out he wasn't. He sent me a text the next day saying 'No, I'm serious.'"

  40. Ed Sheeran on launching own record label

    Suffolk's Ed Sheeran says launching his own record label, Gingerbread Records, has been "quite exciting".

    Ed Sheeran
    Copyright: BBC

    His first signing is Jamie Lawson, who appeared alongside the Suffolk superstar on BBC Breakfast this morning.

    Sheeran said: "I'd always thought Jamie was going to get signed and when no-one did I kind of looked around and [thought] 'No-one really knows what they're doing', so yes, being able to sign him was fun."

  41. Second weapon discovered at Highpoint Prison

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    A second gun has been found inside Highpoint Prison, near Haverhill. 

    The discovery was made in clothes sent to the jail for recycling in July. 

    Yesterday we revealed a pellet gun and a bullet were found in bed linen at the recycling centre in September.

  42. Gillingham helicopter crash: Crew error to blame?

    Kelly McCormack

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    The helicopter crash that killed Conservative peer and multimillionaire Lord Ballyedmond on the Suffolk/Norfolk border in March last year may have been triggered by a crew error.

    The Agusta Westland AW139 that crashed
    Copyright: BBC

    A new report by the Air Accidents Investigations Branch cites a lack of training and procedures to handle the flight, which took off in thick fog. 

    The helicopter crashed at Gillingham, near Beccles, killing Lord Ballyedmond and three other people.

  43. East Anglian Daily Times: Suffolk peer Lord Deben talks of “filthy” online abuse after his support for friend

     Former Suffolk MP and cabinet minister Lord Deben has revealed he was subjected to “indescribable” online abuse after coming to the defence of his friend and former colleague Lord Brittan.  

  44. Defeat for Bru's Mauritius

    Brenner Woolley

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    Ipswich Town midfielder Kevin Bru (pictured) played the full 90 minutes as Mauritius lost 5-2 to Kenya in the first leg of their 2018 World Cup round one qualifier.

    Kevin Bru
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The two sides meet again in Nairobi on Sunday, with the aggregate winners facing Cape Verde in the second qualifying round.

  46. In the news: Court closure consultation comes to an end... Helicopter crash near Beccles could have been crew error

    Kelly McCormack

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    In the news this morning:

    • Today is the last chance for objections to be heard over plans to close magistratess courts in Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds
    • A helicopter crash which killed Conservative peer Lord Ballyedmond near Beccles last year may have been triggered by crew error, say the AAIB
    • Investigations are continuing after a second gun was found inside Highpoint Prison near Haverhill

  47. Thursday's weather: Mainly dry with sunny spells

    BBC Weather

    There will be varying amounts of cloud, but also some sunny spells, especially this morning.

    Thursday's temperatures
    Copyright: BBC

    This afternoon as the cloud tends to build it may produce isolated light showers, but most places will remain dry.

    Top temperature: 15C (59F). Watch the full forecast with Elizabeth Rizzini.

  48. Welcome to Thursday's live news coverage for Suffolk

    Philippa Taylor

    BBC Local Live

    Thanks for joining us for another day of news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the county.

    Elizabeth Rizzini has just mentioned that the Northern Lights may have been visible in Ipswich last night - if you saw them, or have a photograph, we'd love to hear from you, viaemail,TwitterorFacebook.

