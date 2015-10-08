Each Thursday Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service delves into its archives to find a photograph of a blaze it has tackled in the past.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue ServiceCopyright: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service
This one dates back to 2011 when crews from Ipswich, Stowmarket, Debenham, Elmswell and Needham Market, as well as the old turntable ladder from Colchester Road, worked to get a thatch fire under control.
Overnight weather: Chilly night with long clear spells
Chris Bell
BBC Look East weather presenter
A dry night with patchy cloud thinning to leave some long clear spells, although mist and fog patches may develop into the early morning hours.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Light and variable winds with lows of 3C (37F) inland, milder right along the coast.
There'll be mist and fog patches early tomorrow, which will lift leading to a mainly fine day with some patchy cloud but long sunny spells too.
New facility will take Ipswich Basketball to 'the next level'
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
There is fresh hope that a new sports and entertainment venue could be built in Ipswich, after the town's basketball club received a quote of £750,000 for a new multi-purpose facility.
BBCCopyright: BBC
The senior men's team at Ipswich only formed in 2011 but has already achieved two promotions and is struggling to accommodate a growing number of spectators at Copleston.
"We're reaching out to the local community for financial help and hope to take this sport to the next level," said head coach Nick Drane.
Latest news: Cyclist dies following Stowmarket collision... First ever deficit for Mental Health Trust
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our tea-time headlines:
A cyclist has died following a collision in Stowmarket last week
Suffolk's mental health trust reveals its first ever deficit
Adnams hopes expansion work at its Southwold brewery will create new jobs
Cyclist dies after Stowmarket accident
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A man who sustained serious injuries after a collision between a car and his bicycle in Stowmarket last week has died.
Derek Cook, 81, of Lyme Tree Place in the town, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, with life-threatening injuries after the accident involving a car and his bicycle in Needham Road.
It took place just before 15:40 on 30 September.
Mental health trust reveals first ever deficit
Nic Rigby
BBC News
The interim finance director of the mental health trust for Suffolk and Norfolk, John Doyle, said the trust's year-end deficit of £3.7m was its first-ever.
Andy Parrett/GeographCopyright: Andy Parrett/Geograph
A report to its AGM today said the trust, which has a budget of £212m, planned to have a surplus of £1.9m at the end of 2014-15.
The major reason given for the deficit was spending on temporary staff and out-of-area placements. In 2015-16 the trust is facing a £9.4m deficit.
Travel: Oil spillage closes Orttewell Road in Bury St Edmunds
BBC Travel
Orttewell Road in Bury St Edmunds is closed in both directions between the A143 and Drovers Avenue because of an oil spillage.
Adnams hopes expansion work will create new jobs
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Brewer Adnams is increasing the size of its distillery business with two new pot stills, and refurbishing its refrigeration system at the Southwold premises at the same time.
It says the work will create some new jobs over the next two to three years.
The pot stills will be arriving in about three weeks' time, and work is due to be finished by the end of November.
Travel: Accident blocking London Road in Lowestoft
BBC Travel
The B1532 London Road in Lowestoft is blocked at the Short Street junction because of an accident involving a car and a bicycle.
And there are delays on the A1071 Thorpe's Hill in both directions in Hintlesham at the Burstall turning, in the roadworks area.
Adnams expansion will bring extra noise, Southwold residents warned
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Adnams has told its Southwold neighbours to expect a bit of extra noise over the coming week as brewery expansion work takes place.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Fergus Fitzgerald, head brewer, told me work on the refrigeration plant would involve some pile-driving.
"The noise itself isn't that high but it's the vibration that you can hear and feel round the town more than the noise itself," he said.
Snape children's sculpture will 'bring views down to earth'
More than 170 people entered the competition to design a sculpture at Snape Maltings - the brief being that it should be child-friendly and offer a new view of the reedbeds.
David Rickard and Germano Di Chello's sculpture, named Myriad, was selected by a panel of judges and a jury of children.
Proof that the Northern Lights were visible last night
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
First thing this morning, I asked if anyone had a photograph of the Northern Lights, as we'd heard they'd been visible in Suffolk last night.
Mathew HowlettCopyright: Mathew Howlett
Mathew Howlett says he took it from Worlingham, near Beccles, just after midnight.
He said: "It's a 300 second exposure, hence the star trails, but you can definitely see the green hue on the horizon as it battled the light pollution of Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth."
Mental health trust AGM hears of 'tough and challenging year'
Nic Rigby
BBC News
I'm at the AGM of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust.
Chief executive Michael Scott says this has been a "tough and challenging year".
He added that the trust had been a "victim of a funding policy which does not support mental health."
Mental health trust acts to cut spending on out-of area beds
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A Suffolk and Norfolk mental health trust boss says it is taking action to cut spending on sending patients outside the counties, which rose more than 300% in a year.
The cost rose from £800,000 to £3.3m over the last year, its AGM today heard.
Michael Scott, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, said: "By taking a number of steps, including the opening of new 12-bed ward and investing almost £1m into our community services, we have been able to reduce the number of patients in out-of-area beds down to six today."
BBCCopyright: BBC
More on the A145 collision
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Suffolk Police say they're in attendance at a serious collision between a Ford Fiesta van and a motorcycle on George Westwood Way in Beccles.
The East of England Ambulance Service, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and the air ambulance have also attended.
The road is closed at the junction of the A146 and also at the station roundabout.
Cost of sending mental health patients out of counties sprials
Nic Rigby
BBC News
The cost of sending Suffolk and Norfolk mental health patients outside the two counties has risen by more than 300% in a year, new figures show.
Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust's annual report says it spent £3.3m on out-of-area placements in 2014-15.
That compares to £800,000 in 2013-14, says the report to the trust's AGM today.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Travel: A145 closed in Beccles
BBC Travel
The A145 George Westwood Way in Beccles is closed and there's slow traffic in both directions at the Station Road junction because of a serious accident.
The upside down rainbow: No, it's not an optical illusion
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Sproughton Primary School have sent us this photograph, taken over their playground this morning, of an "upside down" rainbow.
Sproughton Primary SchoolCopyright: Sproughton Primary School
We've also put it on our Facebook page where BBC Look East weather man Dan Holley has posted this message: "A circumzenithal arc forms when sunlight refracts through ice crystals in thin high cloud - similar to a rainbow, only it is ice crystals rather than raindrops that cause the light to refract. Sometimes referred to as a 'smile in the sky'."
Ken Palmer, who owns Palmers Bakery in Haughley, said there's a lack of people professionally qualified to do the job, despite the huge success of the programme in which Nadiya Hussain was crowned the winner last night.
"Bake Off is more of a hobby-type thing really, but on the other hand it keeps the baking industry in the main headlines and if she wants a job there's one here," he said.
Ed Sheeran: First signing's song 'makes me cry'
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Ed Sheeran has admitted he cries every time he hears Jamie Lawson's song Wasn't Expecting That, saying the ending is "very sad".
BBCCopyright: BBC
Sheeran told BBC Breakfast that Lawson, the first signing to his Gingerbread Records label, is "loved " in the United States.
The record was first released in Australia and New Zealand, where it went platinum.
Daryl Murphy: Euro 2016 qualification 'in our hands'
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy believes the Republic of Ireland can win their last two European Championship qualifiers and reach next summer's finals in France.
Ireland,currently third in Group D, take on Germany in Dublin tonight and then travel to Warsaw to play Poland on Sunday, with two wins guaranteeing automatic qualification.
"They're very tough games but we've got ourselves in a good position in the group so it's in our hands," said Murphy.
The news this lunchtime: Conversation between pilots before fatal crash made public... Deferred decision on Framlingham homes
Councillors defer a decision on plans for 95 new homes in Framlingham
Stoke by Nayland is playing host to the Women's International Challenge Golf competition
Gillingham helicopter crash: Pilots had already discussed weather conditions
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The two pilots involved in the fatal helicopter crash of March 2014 had discussed the weather on a previous flight, two hours before crashing in heavy fog at Gillingham, near Beccles, an Air Accidents Investigation Branch report says.
Google/AAIBCopyright: Google/AAIB
Co-pilot: "Is he aware of the weather situation, is?"
Commander: "Told [name of owner's personal assistant]"
Co-pilot: "Yeah I know that (brief pause) what I'm saying is are you going to tell him"
Commander: "No (pause) **** it's down to them (pause) if he asks I'll tell him...I said I'll check the weather when I get to Norwich"
Co-pilot: "If I had my case with me I wouldn't mind you being so bold...but...the only people who'll lose out is probably you and me"
Golf: Charlotte Thompson looking forward to Stoke by Nayland return
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Essex's Charlotte Thompson believes her knowledge of the course will stand her in good stead at the Women's International Challenge Golf at Stoke by Nayland today.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
"It's a course I've played many times. It would be nice to have a win under my belt and I don't see why I can't do that. I'll be hoping to make the cut and then push on through."
The tournament is the final LET Access Series event of the year, with the top five golfers on the Order of Merit earning cards on the full tour for 2016.
Gillingham helicopter crash: Conversation between pilots released
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A report from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch into a fatal helicopter crash on the Suffolk/Norfolk border in March last year includes transcripts of conversations between the two pilots, apparently unhappy about taking off in heavy fog.
Four people, including multi-millionaire Conservative peer Lord Ballyedmond, died in the crash.
AAIBCopyright: AAIB
One pilot said: "I don't mind telling you I'm not **** very happy about lifting out of here."
Concerns over "sustainability" issues for Framlingham planning application
Luke Deal
BBC Radio Suffolk
Framlingham Residents' Association is still concerned about "core issues" relating to a planning application for 95 new homes on Mount Pleasant being considered by councillors today.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Chris Sharp told BBC Suffolk there had been slight revisions to the plan since it was last rejected by the planning committee, but that sustainability issues had not been addressed.
Developers Persimmon Homes say fears over the impact on the town have been exaggerated.
Ipswich basketball coach: Losses might be a good thing
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Basketball Club's senior men's head coach believes his team's current run of defeats is a reality check and could turn out to be a positive in the long run.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Sunday's loss to Hemel Storm means the Suffolk side have lost three times in a row for the first time in their history.
Nick Drane told BBC Suffolk Sport:"I'm almost glad because there's nothing worse than being a team that has high expectations and starts the season so well that you start believing in your own hype."
Councillors discuss plans for 95 homes in Framlingham
BBC Radio Suffolk
Suffolk Coastal district councillors are meeting to discuss plans for 95 new homes in Framlingham.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Objections to the proposals on land off Mount Pleasant Road have been made by the town's residents' association.
Developer Persimmon Homes says fears over the impact on the town have been exaggerated.
Law Society voices opposition to Lowestoft court closure
BBC Radio Suffolk
On the final day of theconsultationinto the closure of courts across the country, the Law Society has added its voice to those against the proposed closure of the Lowestoft facility.
GoogleCopyright: Google
It says shutting the court, along with the one in Bury St Edmunds, would lead to "a huge reduction in access to justice in Suffolk."
Society president Jonathan Smithers, told BBC Radio Suffolk's Etholle George: "They're closing the courts first before putting any investment in so where they've discussed...digital working... you've got to do that first and not just just close the courts and wait and see what happens."
More from Ed Sheeran on Gingerbread Records' first release
Ed Sheeran's first signing: How I joined star's record label
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Ed Sheeran's first signing for his Gingerbread Records label has been explaining how the deal came about.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Jamie Lawson told BBC Breakfast he'd been on tour with the Suffolk star and one night he said: "I think I can help you out.
"He was very drunk so I assumed he was joking; it turns out he wasn't. He sent me a text the next day saying 'No, I'm serious.'"
Ed Sheeran on launching own record label
Suffolk's Ed Sheeran says launching his own record label, Gingerbread Records, has been "quite exciting".
BBCCopyright: BBC
His first signing is Jamie Lawson, who appeared alongside the Suffolk superstar on BBC Breakfast this morning.
Sheeran said: "I'd always thought Jamie was going to get signed and when no-one did I kind of looked around and [thought] 'No-one really knows what they're doing', so yes, being able to sign him was fun."
Second weapon discovered at Highpoint Prison
BBC Radio Suffolk
A second gun has been found inside Highpoint Prison, near Haverhill.
The discovery was made in clothes sent to the jail for recycling in July.
Yesterday we revealed a pellet gun and a bullet were found in bed linen at the recycling centre in September.
Gillingham helicopter crash: Crew error to blame?
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
The helicopter crash that killed Conservative peer and multimillionaire Lord Ballyedmond on the Suffolk/Norfolk border in March last year may have been triggered by a crew error.
BBCCopyright: BBC
A new report by the Air Accidents Investigations Branch cites a lack of training and procedures to handle the flight, which took off in thick fog.
The helicopter crashed at Gillingham, near Beccles, killing Lord Ballyedmond and three other people.
East Anglian Daily Times: Suffolk peer Lord Deben talks of “filthy” online abuse after his support for friend
Former Suffolk MP and cabinet minister Lord Deben has revealed he was subjected to “indescribable” online abuse after coming to the defence of his friend and former colleague Lord Brittan.
Defeat for Bru's Mauritius
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town midfielder Kevin Bru (pictured) played the full 90 minutes as Mauritius lost 5-2 to Kenya in the first leg of their 2018 World Cup round one qualifier.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
The two sides meet again in Nairobi on Sunday, with the aggregate winners facing Cape Verde in the second qualifying round.
Greater Anglia warn of suspension of services to Peterborough
Welcome to Thursday's live news coverage for Suffolk
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Thanks for joining us for another day of news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the county.
Elizabeth Rizzini has just mentioned that the Northern Lights may have been visible in Ipswich last night - if you saw them, or have a photograph, we'd love to hear from you, viaemail,TwitterorFacebook.
Live Reporting
Philippa Taylor
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter Suffolk Fire & Rescue ServiceCopyright: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
- A cyclist has died following a collision in Stowmarket last week
- Suffolk's mental health trust reveals its first ever deficit
- Adnams hopes expansion work at its Southwold brewery will create new jobs
Andy Parrett/GeographCopyright: Andy Parrett/Geograph BBCCopyright: BBC Aldeburgh MusicCopyright: Aldeburgh Music Aldeburgh MusicCopyright: Aldeburgh Music Mathew HowlettCopyright: Mathew Howlett BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Sproughton Primary SchoolCopyright: Sproughton Primary School BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
- Details of a conversation between two pilots in a fatal helicopter crash have been released
- Councillors defer a decision on plans for 95 new homes in Framlingham
- Stoke by Nayland is playing host to the Women's International Challenge Golf competition
Google/AAIBCopyright: Google/AAIB
- Co-pilot: "Is he aware of the weather situation, is?"
- Commander: "Told [name of owner's personal assistant]"
- Co-pilot: "Yeah I know that (brief pause) what I'm saying is are you going to tell him"
- Commander: "No (pause) **** it's down to them (pause) if he asks I'll tell him...I said I'll check the weather when I get to Norwich"
- Co-pilot: "If I had my case with me I wouldn't mind you being so bold...but...the only people who'll lose out is probably you and me"
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images AAIBCopyright: AAIB BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC View more on twitterView more on twitter
- Crew error could be to blame for Gillingham helicopter crash
- The Law Society voices opposition to Lowestoft court closure
- Ed Sheeran's first signing talks about how he joined the star's record label
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter BBCCopyright: BBC GoogleCopyright: Google View more on twitterView more on twitter BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter
- Today is the last chance for objections to be heard over plans to close magistratess courts in Lowestoft and Bury St Edmunds
- A helicopter crash which killed Conservative peer Lord Ballyedmond near Beccles last year may have been triggered by crew error, say the AAIB
- Investigations are continuing after a second gun was found inside Highpoint Prison near Haverhill
BBCCopyright: BBC
That's it for our live coverage for today
But don't worry, we'll be back tomorrow bringing you further news, sport, travel and weather updates throughout the day.
Have a good evening.
Criticism after Suffolk Coastal councillors defer decision on Framlingham homes
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
Framlingham Residents' Association has criticised Suffolk Coastal councillors for deferring a decision on plans for 95 new homes in the town, after earlier voting against the application.
Spokesman Bob Snell told BBC Suffolk:"The real plan seems to be to get it back to the committee with more information to dissuade them from refusing it.
"I think that is a questionable mark for the democracy of this district."
The latest from Needham Football Club
It's Throwback Thursday
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Each Thursday Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service delves into its archives to find a photograph of a blaze it has tackled in the past.
This one dates back to 2011 when crews from Ipswich, Stowmarket, Debenham, Elmswell and Needham Market, as well as the old turntable ladder from Colchester Road, worked to get a thatch fire under control.
Overnight weather: Chilly night with long clear spells
Chris Bell
BBC Look East weather presenter
A dry night with patchy cloud thinning to leave some long clear spells, although mist and fog patches may develop into the early morning hours.
Light and variable winds with lows of 3C (37F) inland, milder right along the coast.
There'll be mist and fog patches early tomorrow, which will lift leading to a mainly fine day with some patchy cloud but long sunny spells too.
New facility will take Ipswich Basketball to 'the next level'
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
There is fresh hope that a new sports and entertainment venue could be built in Ipswich, after the town's basketball club received a quote of £750,000 for a new multi-purpose facility.
The senior men's team at Ipswich only formed in 2011 but has already achieved two promotions and is struggling to accommodate a growing number of spectators at Copleston.
"We're reaching out to the local community for financial help and hope to take this sport to the next level," said head coach Nick Drane.
Latest news: Cyclist dies following Stowmarket collision... First ever deficit for Mental Health Trust
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our tea-time headlines:
Cyclist dies after Stowmarket accident
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A man who sustained serious injuries after a collision between a car and his bicycle in Stowmarket last week has died.
Derek Cook, 81, of Lyme Tree Place in the town, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, with life-threatening injuries after the accident involving a car and his bicycle in Needham Road.
It took place just before 15:40 on 30 September.
Mental health trust reveals first ever deficit
Nic Rigby
BBC News
The interim finance director of the mental health trust for Suffolk and Norfolk, John Doyle, said the trust's year-end deficit of £3.7m was its first-ever.
A report to its AGM today said the trust, which has a budget of £212m, planned to have a surplus of £1.9m at the end of 2014-15.
The major reason given for the deficit was spending on temporary staff and out-of-area placements. In 2015-16 the trust is facing a £9.4m deficit.
Travel: Oil spillage closes Orttewell Road in Bury St Edmunds
BBC Travel
Orttewell Road in Bury St Edmunds is closed in both directions between the A143 and Drovers Avenue because of an oil spillage.
Adnams hopes expansion work will create new jobs
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Brewer Adnams is increasing the size of its distillery business with two new pot stills, and refurbishing its refrigeration system at the Southwold premises at the same time.
It says the work will create some new jobs over the next two to three years.
The pot stills will be arriving in about three weeks' time, and work is due to be finished by the end of November.
Travel: Accident blocking London Road in Lowestoft
BBC Travel
The B1532 London Road in Lowestoft is blocked at the Short Street junction because of an accident involving a car and a bicycle.
And there are delays on the A1071 Thorpe's Hill in both directions in Hintlesham at the Burstall turning, in the roadworks area.
Adnams expansion will bring extra noise, Southwold residents warned
Guy Campbell
BBC Radio Suffolk
Adnams has told its Southwold neighbours to expect a bit of extra noise over the coming week as brewery expansion work takes place.
Fergus Fitzgerald, head brewer, told me work on the refrigeration plant would involve some pile-driving.
"The noise itself isn't that high but it's the vibration that you can hear and feel round the town more than the noise itself," he said.
Snape children's sculpture will 'bring views down to earth'
David Rickard and Germano Di Chello, the winners of the children's viewing sculpture competition at Snape Maltings, will be given a £15,000 prize and see their design brought to life next year.
The designers said the giant sculpture, entitled Myriad, would bring "selected views over the surrounding landscape down to earth".
They added: "These various viewpoints are reflected to form a multi-perspective collage that constantly shifts in relation to the visitors’ movement around and within the sculpture."
Mirror sculpture chosen as winner of Snape competition
Richard Haugh
BBC News
A steel tower with a series of angled mirrors has been chosen as the winner of a children's viewing sculpture competition at Snape.
More than 170 people entered the competition to design a sculpture at Snape Maltings - the brief being that it should be child-friendly and offer a new view of the reedbeds.
David Rickard and Germano Di Chello's sculpture, named Myriad, was selected by a panel of judges and a jury of children.
Proof that the Northern Lights were visible last night
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
First thing this morning, I asked if anyone had a photograph of the Northern Lights, as we'd heard they'd been visible in Suffolk last night.
Mathew Howlett says he took it from Worlingham, near Beccles, just after midnight.
He said: "It's a 300 second exposure, hence the star trails, but you can definitely see the green hue on the horizon as it battled the light pollution of Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth."
Mental health trust AGM hears of 'tough and challenging year'
Nic Rigby
BBC News
I'm at the AGM of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust.
Chief executive Michael Scott says this has been a "tough and challenging year".
He added that the trust had been a "victim of a funding policy which does not support mental health."
Mental health trust acts to cut spending on out-of area beds
Nic Rigby
BBC News
A Suffolk and Norfolk mental health trust boss says it is taking action to cut spending on sending patients outside the counties, which rose more than 300% in a year.
The cost rose from £800,000 to £3.3m over the last year, its AGM today heard.
Michael Scott, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, said: "By taking a number of steps, including the opening of new 12-bed ward and investing almost £1m into our community services, we have been able to reduce the number of patients in out-of-area beds down to six today."
More on the A145 collision
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Suffolk Police say they're in attendance at a serious collision between a Ford Fiesta van and a motorcycle on George Westwood Way in Beccles.
The East of England Ambulance Service, Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and the air ambulance have also attended.
The road is closed at the junction of the A146 and also at the station roundabout.
Cost of sending mental health patients out of counties sprials
Nic Rigby
BBC News
The cost of sending Suffolk and Norfolk mental health patients outside the two counties has risen by more than 300% in a year, new figures show.
Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust's annual report says it spent £3.3m on out-of-area placements in 2014-15.
That compares to £800,000 in 2013-14, says the report to the trust's AGM today.
Travel: A145 closed in Beccles
BBC Travel
The A145 George Westwood Way in Beccles is closed and there's slow traffic in both directions at the Station Road junction because of a serious accident.
The upside down rainbow: No, it's not an optical illusion
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Sproughton Primary School have sent us this photograph, taken over their playground this morning, of an "upside down" rainbow.
We've also put it on our Facebook page where BBC Look East weather man Dan Holley has posted this message: "A circumzenithal arc forms when sunlight refracts through ice crystals in thin high cloud - similar to a rainbow, only it is ice crystals rather than raindrops that cause the light to refract. Sometimes referred to as a 'smile in the sky'."
Suffolk baker offers Nadiya Hussain a job
The winner of the Great British Bake Off has been assured of a job in a Suffolk bakery if she wants it.
Ken Palmer, who owns Palmers Bakery in Haughley, said there's a lack of people professionally qualified to do the job, despite the huge success of the programme in which Nadiya Hussain was crowned the winner last night.
"Bake Off is more of a hobby-type thing really, but on the other hand it keeps the baking industry in the main headlines and if she wants a job there's one here," he said.
Ed Sheeran: First signing's song 'makes me cry'
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Ed Sheeran has admitted he cries every time he hears Jamie Lawson's song Wasn't Expecting That, saying the ending is "very sad".
Sheeran told BBC Breakfast that Lawson, the first signing to his Gingerbread Records label, is "loved " in the United States.
The record was first released in Australia and New Zealand, where it went platinum.
Daryl Murphy: Euro 2016 qualification 'in our hands'
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy believes the Republic of Ireland can win their last two European Championship qualifiers and reach next summer's finals in France.
Ireland,currently third in Group D, take on Germany in Dublin tonight and then travel to Warsaw to play Poland on Sunday, with two wins guaranteeing automatic qualification.
"They're very tough games but we've got ourselves in a good position in the group so it's in our hands," said Murphy.
The news this lunchtime: Conversation between pilots before fatal crash made public... Deferred decision on Framlingham homes
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The stories making the news:
Gillingham helicopter crash: Pilots had already discussed weather conditions
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
The two pilots involved in the fatal helicopter crash of March 2014 had discussed the weather on a previous flight, two hours before crashing in heavy fog at Gillingham, near Beccles, an Air Accidents Investigation Branch report says.
Golf: Charlotte Thompson looking forward to Stoke by Nayland return
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Essex's Charlotte Thompson believes her knowledge of the course will stand her in good stead at the Women's International Challenge Golf at Stoke by Nayland today.
"It's a course I've played many times. It would be nice to have a win under my belt and I don't see why I can't do that. I'll be hoping to make the cut and then push on through."
The tournament is the final LET Access Series event of the year, with the top five golfers on the Order of Merit earning cards on the full tour for 2016.
Gillingham helicopter crash: Conversation between pilots released
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A report from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch into a fatal helicopter crash on the Suffolk/Norfolk border in March last year includes transcripts of conversations between the two pilots, apparently unhappy about taking off in heavy fog.
Four people, including multi-millionaire Conservative peer Lord Ballyedmond, died in the crash.
One pilot said: "I don't mind telling you I'm not **** very happy about lifting out of here."
Concerns over "sustainability" issues for Framlingham planning application
Luke Deal
BBC Radio Suffolk
Framlingham Residents' Association is still concerned about "core issues" relating to a planning application for 95 new homes on Mount Pleasant being considered by councillors today.
Chris Sharp told BBC Suffolk there had been slight revisions to the plan since it was last rejected by the planning committee, but that sustainability issues had not been addressed.
Developers Persimmon Homes say fears over the impact on the town have been exaggerated.
Ipswich basketball coach: Losses might be a good thing
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Basketball Club's senior men's head coach believes his team's current run of defeats is a reality check and could turn out to be a positive in the long run.
Sunday's loss to Hemel Storm means the Suffolk side have lost three times in a row for the first time in their history.
Nick Drane told BBC Suffolk Sport:"I'm almost glad because there's nothing worse than being a team that has high expectations and starts the season so well that you start believing in your own hype."
A11 and A14 speed checks: You've been warned!
In the news so far: Gillingham helicopter crash may have been crew error... Closure of Lowestoft court opposed by Law Society
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Our main headines:
Greater Anglia says 'all clear' now between Diss and Norwich
Problems on main rail line to Norwich
Councillors discuss plans for 95 homes in Framlingham
BBC Radio Suffolk
Suffolk Coastal district councillors are meeting to discuss plans for 95 new homes in Framlingham.
Objections to the proposals on land off Mount Pleasant Road have been made by the town's residents' association.
Developer Persimmon Homes says fears over the impact on the town have been exaggerated.
Law Society voices opposition to Lowestoft court closure
BBC Radio Suffolk
On the final day of theconsultationinto the closure of courts across the country, the Law Society has added its voice to those against the proposed closure of the Lowestoft facility.
It says shutting the court, along with the one in Bury St Edmunds, would lead to "a huge reduction in access to justice in Suffolk."
Society president Jonathan Smithers, told BBC Radio Suffolk's Etholle George: "They're closing the courts first before putting any investment in so where they've discussed...digital working... you've got to do that first and not just just close the courts and wait and see what happens."
More from Ed Sheeran on Gingerbread Records' first release
Ed Sheeran's first signing: How I joined star's record label
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Ed Sheeran's first signing for his Gingerbread Records label has been explaining how the deal came about.
Jamie Lawson told BBC Breakfast he'd been on tour with the Suffolk star and one night he said: "I think I can help you out.
"He was very drunk so I assumed he was joking; it turns out he wasn't. He sent me a text the next day saying 'No, I'm serious.'"
Ed Sheeran on launching own record label
Suffolk's Ed Sheeran says launching his own record label, Gingerbread Records, has been "quite exciting".
His first signing is Jamie Lawson, who appeared alongside the Suffolk superstar on BBC Breakfast this morning.
Sheeran said: "I'd always thought Jamie was going to get signed and when no-one did I kind of looked around and [thought] 'No-one really knows what they're doing', so yes, being able to sign him was fun."
Second weapon discovered at Highpoint Prison
BBC Radio Suffolk
A second gun has been found inside Highpoint Prison, near Haverhill.
The discovery was made in clothes sent to the jail for recycling in July.
Yesterday we revealed a pellet gun and a bullet were found in bed linen at the recycling centre in September.
Gillingham helicopter crash: Crew error to blame?
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
The helicopter crash that killed Conservative peer and multimillionaire Lord Ballyedmond on the Suffolk/Norfolk border in March last year may have been triggered by a crew error.
A new report by the Air Accidents Investigations Branch cites a lack of training and procedures to handle the flight, which took off in thick fog.
The helicopter crashed at Gillingham, near Beccles, killing Lord Ballyedmond and three other people.
East Anglian Daily Times: Suffolk peer Lord Deben talks of “filthy” online abuse after his support for friend
Former Suffolk MP and cabinet minister Lord Deben has revealed he was subjected to “indescribable” online abuse after coming to the defence of his friend and former colleague Lord Brittan.
Defeat for Bru's Mauritius
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk
Ipswich Town midfielder Kevin Bru (pictured) played the full 90 minutes as Mauritius lost 5-2 to Kenya in the first leg of their 2018 World Cup round one qualifier.
The two sides meet again in Nairobi on Sunday, with the aggregate winners facing Cape Verde in the second qualifying round.
Greater Anglia warn of suspension of services to Peterborough
In the news: Court closure consultation comes to an end... Helicopter crash near Beccles could have been crew error
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
In the news this morning:
Thursday's weather: Mainly dry with sunny spells
BBC Weather
There will be varying amounts of cloud, but also some sunny spells, especially this morning.
This afternoon as the cloud tends to build it may produce isolated light showers, but most places will remain dry.
Top temperature: 15C (59F). Watch the full forecast with Elizabeth Rizzini.
Welcome to Thursday's live news coverage for Suffolk
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Thanks for joining us for another day of news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the county.
Elizabeth Rizzini has just mentioned that the Northern Lights may have been visible in Ipswich last night - if you saw them, or have a photograph, we'd love to hear from you, viaemail,TwitterorFacebook.