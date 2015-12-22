Christmas Tree exhibition

BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Summary

  Updates for Tuesday, 22 December 2015
  More news, sport, travel and weather updates from 08:00 on Wednesday

By Philippa Taylor

That's it for today from the team here at BBC Suffolk.

We'll be back in the morning from 08:00 with our usual mix of news, sport, travel and weather updates.

Looking forward to seeing you then.

Overnight weather: Rain becoming heavier before clearing later

Alex Dolan

BBC Look East weather

Some showery outbreaks of rain which will become heavier before clearing overnight. Lows of 7C (45F).

Wednesday's weather map
BBC

There'll be a cooler fresher feel to the weather tomorrow, but most places will stay dry with sunny spells and a small chance of an isolated shower. Highs of 10C (50F).

Get the latest forecast where you live from BBC Weather.

Police increase patrols across Waveney after spate of burglaries

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A spate of burglaries in Lowestoft has led to a warning from Suffolk Police for residents to keep their homes safe and secure.

Det Insp Simon Bridgland told BBC Suffolk: "Unfortunately with the unseasonally warm weather over the last month or so, people have left their homes insecure."

He added they've increased their patrols across the whole of the Waveney area.

Football: Cole Skuse fine after 'nose job'

Graeme Mac

BBC Radio Suffolk sport

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse will be fine to take part in the Blues' matches over Christmas after receiving treatment on his broken nose.

Cole Skuse
Getty Images

The 29-year-old suffered the break a week ago at Fulham, with repairs scheduled after last Saturday's defeat to Derby. 

"The guy doing it just grabbed his nose and straightened it," McCarthy said. "He's gorgeous now and looking as handsome as ever!"

Travel: Accident partially blocks A143 at Stanton

BBC Travel

The A143 Bury Road in Stanton is partially blocked at the junction with the B1111 Barningham Road, because of a two-car accident.

Weather check across the year as winter temperatures unseasonably high

Football: Mick McCarthy previews QPR game on Saturday

Early evening headlines: CPS deciding on football fan attack suspects' cases... Spate of burglaries leads to increase in police patrols in Waveney

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

A look at today's top stories:

  • Crown Prosecution Service is considering whether to charge a total of 12 men in connection with attack on Mildenhall football supporter in March
  • Police increase patrols in Waveney after spate of burglaries
  • Leiston FC's match at Brentwood Town tonight has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch

Christmas lights: How Suffolk is putting on a show

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

One of the things I love about driving home at this time of year after a day on Suffolk Live, is the chance to see the festive lights that some people have put up outside their homes.

Beyton display
BBC

Here's one in Beyton that made me stop to take a picture - I hope you like it, and if it's your home, we'd love to hear from you too.

If you've got any Christmas lights or festive photos you'd like so share, then send them to us via email or Facebook.

Football fan attack suspects' cases to be considered by CPS

David Keller

BBC News

Prosecutors are considering the cases of two further men arrested over an attack on a football supporter.  

Simon Dobbin
Family photo

Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was left with brain damage after being assaulted near Southend United's Roots Hall stadium in March.  

The Crown Prosecution Service is now deciding whether or not to charge a total of 12 men. One other suspect remains on bail.

Football: Ipswich Chairman 'doesn't sell good players?'

Graeme Mac

BBC Radio Suffolk sport

A fair few Ipswich Town supporters might disagree with manager Mick McCarthy's recent comment that club owner and chairman Marcus Evans "doesn't sell good players".

Connor Wickham
PA

McCarthy was speaking after it was put to him that some members of his squad may attract interest from elsewhere in January, with the manager saying that selling players was "not on the agenda at all." 

Since Evans took over at Ipswich, the likes of Jon Walters, Connor Wickham (pictured), Aaron Cresswell and Tyrone Mings have all moved on for multi-million pound transfer fees.

Weather: A look ahead to the end of Christmas week

BBC Weather

If, like Bing Crosby, you've been dreaming of a white Christmas - better put that dream on hold this year.

It looks like Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day will be a little cooler than today with the chance of a few showers.

Christmas Weather maps
BBC

Football: Pitch inspection ahead of Leiston match

Graeme Mac

BBC Radio Suffolk sport

Leiston's match with Brentwood Town in Essex this evening is subject to a pitch inspection at 14:00. 

Should the fixture go ahead the Suffolk side would jump up to third place in the Ryman Premier Division with a win. 

Richard Wilkins men are unbeaten in their last four away games and beat Hendon 4-2 on Saturday.

Level crossing improvements to begin earlier than expected

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

News that work to improve the Oulton Broad North level crossing is to start in February, three months earlier than Network Rail had planned to begin upgrading the signalling, has been welcomed.

Oulton Broad North station
BBC

Peter Aldous, the MP for Waveney, says it's a major bottleneck in the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad road network and it was "disappointing" when the work was to be delayed.

He added: "I'm very pleased as a result of representations by businesses, councils and myself that Network Rail have reconsidered the position and the work will be completed by October next year."

Ipswich Hospital parking charges 'go towards patient care'

Jon Wright

BBC Radio Suffolk

The boss of Ipswich Hospital says cash earned through car parking charges "isn't a huge sum, but it is significant and it is important."

Ipswich Hospital
Google

Nick Hulme was speaking after it was revealed that the hospital earned more than £1.5m in the last financial year from car parking charges.

"It's not money that we're squandering, it's not money we're wasting, it is going towards patient care," he said.

Football: Ipswich Town top of the league

View more on twitter

Afternoon weather: Feeling exceptionally mild in most places

BBC Weather

This afternoon will see the majority of the county remaining dry, with some bright spells possible in the Eye area. Highs of 15C (59F).

Sudbury weather
Angel Pop

This photograph was taken by Suffolk Weather Watcher Angel Pop in Sudbury and posted on the BBC Weather Watchers site this morning.

Town Recall Hyam From Rotherham

TWTD.co.uk

Town have recalled midfielder Luke Hyam from his loan at Rotherham, the Millers have revealed.  

In the news: Oulton Broad North level crossing announcement welcomed by local MP... Woodbridge man raises awareness of eating disorders among men

Philippa Taylor

BBC Local Live

Our lunchtime headlines:

  • Local MP welcomes "earlier than expected" start to Oulton Broad North level crossing improvements
  • Woodbridge man Tom Fairbrother raises awareness of eating disorders among men
  • Ipswich Town activate release clause to bring Luke Hyam back from loan at Rotherham 

Healthwatch Suffolk: Hospital parking charges not a major issue among people who contact them

Jon Wright

BBC Radio Suffolk

The chairman of Healthwatch Suffolk, the organisation that holds healthcare commissioners and providers to account, says the cost of parking isn't an issue that seems to concern people who contact them.

Ipswich Hospital
BBC

Andy Yacoub said: "Since April we've had about 1,600 comments about Suffolk services and only seven of them have spoken about car parking themselves."

Yesterday we revealed figures that showed in the last financial year, Ipswich Hospital made £1.5m from car parking fees, the West Suffolk £1.3m and the James Paget £1m.

