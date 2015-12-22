BBC Local Live: Suffolk

The Crown Prosecution Service is now deciding whether or not to charge a total of 12 men. One other suspect remains on bail.
Football: Ipswich Chairman 'doesn't sell good players?'
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
A fair few Ipswich Town supporters might disagree with manager Mick McCarthy's recent comment that club owner and chairman Marcus Evans "doesn't sell good players".
McCarthy was speaking after it was put to him that some members of his squad may attract interest from elsewhere in January, with the manager saying that selling players was "not on the agenda at all."
Since Evans took over at Ipswich, the likes of Jon Walters, Connor Wickham (pictured), Aaron Cresswell and Tyrone Mings have all moved on for multi-million pound transfer fees.
Weather: A look ahead to the end of Christmas week
Woodbridge man Tom Fairbrother raises awareness of eating disorders among men
Ipswich Town activate release clause to bring Luke Hyam back from loan at Rotherham
Healthwatch Suffolk: Hospital parking charges not a major issue among people who contact them
Jon Wright
BBC Radio Suffolk
The chairman of Healthwatch Suffolk, the organisation that holds healthcare commissioners and providers to account, says the cost of parking isn't an issue that seems to concern people who contact them.
Andy Yacoub said: "Since April we've had about 1,600 comments about Suffolk services and only seven of them have spoken about car parking themselves."
Yesterday we revealed figures that showed in the last financial year, Ipswich Hospital made £1.5m from car parking fees, the West Suffolk £1.3m and the James Paget £1m.
Overnight weather: Rain becoming heavier before clearing later
Alex Dolan
BBC Look East weather
Some showery outbreaks of rain which will become heavier before clearing overnight. Lows of 7C (45F).
There'll be a cooler fresher feel to the weather tomorrow, but most places will stay dry with sunny spells and a small chance of an isolated shower. Highs of 10C (50F).
Police increase patrols across Waveney after spate of burglaries
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
A spate of burglaries in Lowestoft has led to a warning from Suffolk Police for residents to keep their homes safe and secure.
Det Insp Simon Bridgland told BBC Suffolk: "Unfortunately with the unseasonally warm weather over the last month or so, people have left their homes insecure."
He added they've increased their patrols across the whole of the Waveney area.
Football: Cole Skuse fine after 'nose job'
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse will be fine to take part in the Blues' matches over Christmas after receiving treatment on his broken nose.
The 29-year-old suffered the break a week ago at Fulham, with repairs scheduled after last Saturday's defeat to Derby.
"The guy doing it just grabbed his nose and straightened it," McCarthy said. "He's gorgeous now and looking as handsome as ever!"
Travel: Accident partially blocks A143 at Stanton
The A143 Bury Road in Stanton is partially blocked at the junction with the B1111 Barningham Road, because of a two-car accident.
Weather check across the year as winter temperatures unseasonably high
Football: Mick McCarthy previews QPR game on Saturday
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
Christmas lights: How Suffolk is putting on a show
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
One of the things I love about driving home at this time of year after a day on Suffolk Live, is the chance to see the festive lights that some people have put up outside their homes.
Here's one in Beyton that made me stop to take a picture - I hope you like it, and if it's your home, we'd love to hear from you too.
If you've got any Christmas lights or festive photos you'd like so share, then send them to us via email or Facebook.
Football fan attack suspects' cases to be considered by CPS
David Keller
BBC News
Prosecutors are considering the cases of two further men arrested over an attack on a football supporter.
Cambridge United fan Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was left with brain damage after being assaulted near Southend United's Roots Hall stadium in March.
BBC Weather
If, like Bing Crosby, you've been dreaming of a white Christmas - better put that dream on hold this year.
It looks like Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day will be a little cooler than today with the chance of a few showers.
Football: Pitch inspection ahead of Leiston match
Graeme Mac
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Leiston's match with Brentwood Town in Essex this evening is subject to a pitch inspection at 14:00.
Should the fixture go ahead the Suffolk side would jump up to third place in the Ryman Premier Division with a win.
Richard Wilkins men are unbeaten in their last four away games and beat Hendon 4-2 on Saturday.
Level crossing improvements to begin earlier than expected
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
News that work to improve the Oulton Broad North level crossing is to start in February, three months earlier than Network Rail had planned to begin upgrading the signalling, has been welcomed.
Peter Aldous, the MP for Waveney, says it's a major bottleneck in the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad road network and it was "disappointing" when the work was to be delayed.
He added: "I'm very pleased as a result of representations by businesses, councils and myself that Network Rail have reconsidered the position and the work will be completed by October next year."
Ipswich Hospital parking charges 'go towards patient care'
Jon Wright
BBC Radio Suffolk
The boss of Ipswich Hospital says cash earned through car parking charges "isn't a huge sum, but it is significant and it is important."
Nick Hulme was speaking after it was revealed that the hospital earned more than £1.5m in the last financial year from car parking charges.
"It's not money that we're squandering, it's not money we're wasting, it is going towards patient care," he said.
Football: Ipswich Town top of the league
Afternoon weather: Feeling exceptionally mild in most places
BBC Weather
This afternoon will see the majority of the county remaining dry, with some bright spells possible in the Eye area. Highs of 15C (59F).
This photograph was taken by Suffolk Weather Watcher Angel Pop in Sudbury and posted on the BBC Weather Watchers site this morning.
Town Recall Hyam From Rotherham
TWTD.co.uk
Town have recalled midfielder Luke Hyam from his loan at Rotherham, the Millers have revealed.
Philippa Taylor
BBC Local Live
