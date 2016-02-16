BBC Local Live: Suffolk

Kate Williams

  1. Our live coverage across the day

    That's all from the Suffolk Live team today, we'll be back from 08:00 tomorrow morning. 

    Have a good evening.

  2. Low temperatures mean chance of sleet or snow

    BBC Weather

    Tonight, occasional rain will spread eastwards overnight and become slow-moving over the region.

    View over Bury St Edmunds today
    Copyright: BBC Weather Watchers/Rainy Ray

    With temperatures dipping it may fall as sleet or snow in places giving slight snow accumulations, especially during heavier bursts. Minimum temperature 3C (37F) 

    This is the scene at Bury St Edmunds this afternoon, with a picture sent in to our BBC Weather Watchers' site by Rainy Ray.

  3. Wright talks tactics in exclusive behind the scenes interview with the top darts players

    Diss Express

    Peter Wright admits he likes to psyche out his opponents before a game in one of several revealing anecdotes in an exclusive behind the scenes video from Peperami.

    Peter Wright
    Copyright: Diss Express

  4. Concerns over potential deficit could prompt council tax rise

    Steve Blower

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    A council tax rise of 3.3% could be approved tonight by senior Waveney councillors. 

    Council tax bill
    Copyright: PA

    It's being recommended they make the increase after six years of no rises

    There's a worry about the financial position of the authority. A budget gap of £4.7m is predicted by 2020.  

  5. Tanker driver 'was trapped between lorry and gate' in fatal collision

    Kate Williams

    BBC Local Live

    The tanker driver who lost his life this morning after an accident at Ransomes Europark was trapped between a lorry and a gate, police say.

    Latimer Close sign on Ransomes Europark
    Copyright: BBC

    The man, believed to be in his 30s and working for a fuel tanker company in Purfleet, was pronounced dead at the scene at Latimer Close. 

    The incident is being treated as a fatal road traffic collision. No-one else is thought to have been involved.

  6. Grammy production didn't know who Ed Sheeran's parents were during awards

    BBC Newsbeat

    During his acceptance speech for song of the year in Los Angeles, Ed Sheeran thanked his parents for their support over the years. 

    Ed Sheeran
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The camera then cut to a couple clapping in the audience - ostensibly the Suffolk boy's parents - but in fact the people behind the scenes featured the wrong couple. 

    The mistake prompted a storm on social media as fans pointed out the error.

  8. Evening headlines: Terror trial suspect considered crashing car into airmen... Waveney councillors could approve council tax rise

    Kate Williams

    BBC Local Live

    In the headlines this evening:

    • A court heard a man accused of planning an attack on American airbases in Suffolk considered crashing his car into airmen as he drove past them
    • A council tax rise could be on the cards in Waveney as councillors meet tonight
    • Weather: Occasional rain will spread eastwards overnight and may fall as sleet or snow in places

  9. Ipswich Wanderers captain: Canvey switch will suit us

    Brenner Woolley

    BBC Radio Suffolk sport

    Ipswich Wanderers skipper David Head believes the decision to stage tonight's FA Vase replay at Canvey Island's ground will benefit his team.

    Canvey Island FC
    Copyright: Canvey Island FC

    Wanderers are gearing up to face Bowers & Pitsea in a fifth round replay, with the winner hosting Kidlington in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

    "We're a team that likes to get the ball down and play a bit of football," said Head. "I've played at Canvey a few times and the pitch has always been in fairly good nick, so hopefully that'll suit our style of play more than theirs."

  10. In pictures: Scene after the accident which claimed the life of tanker driver

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    An investigation is under way into the death of a tanker driver who died in the early hours at Ransomes Europark in Ipswich.

    Video content

    Video caption: Ransomes Europark industrial estate tanker driver death investigation

  11. Campaigners renew call for Brantham safety measures

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    Campaigners calling for a road crossing in Brantham say it's a tragedy a second person had to die before safety measures are introduced. 

    Traffic in Brantham this morning
    Copyright: BBC

    Local councillors are putting pressure on Suffolk Highways to introduce a crossing on the A137 where 87-year-old Richard Mortimer was fatally injured at the weekend - campaigners have been lobbying for this over the last two year.

    A fatal accident involving teenager Amy Potter, more than 15 years ago, led to safety measures including a new roundabout at the Cattawade end of Brantham.

  12. Ryman League: Leiston return to winning ways

    Brenner Woolley

    BBC Radio Suffolk sport

    Leiston stopped the rot with a much needed 2-0 win at Brentwood Town in the Ryman Premier Division last night.

    Billy Clark
    Copyright: Leiston FC

    The victory ends a run of four straight defeats for the Suffolk side, who stay eighth in the table.

    Billy Clark scored both goals in the second half - his first strikes since November.

  13. FA Vase: Ipswich Wanderers in last-16 action

    Brenner Woolley

    BBC Radio Suffolk sport

    Ipswich Wanderers captain David Head believes his side will see off Bowers & Pitsea tonight and reach the FA Vase quarter-finals for only the second time in their history.

    Bowers & Pitsea v Ipswich Wanderers
    Copyright: Canvey Island FC

    The two teams replay at Canvey Island's ground after their first meeting finished 1-1 at Humber Doucy Lane 11 days ago.  

    "After seeing them in the first game we're more than capable of beating them," said Head. "..as long as we match them up on set-pieces and are more clinical in front of goal."

  14. Numbers claiming benefits increases after Christmas work tails off

    Kelly McCormack

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    The number of people claiming out of work benefits in Suffolk has increased. 

    Job seekers sign
    Copyright: BBC

    New figures for January show 4,428 people were getting Jobseekers Allowance in the county, which is a slight rise from the number in December. 

    Traditionally here, the number of people on the benefit increases each January, after Christmas seasonal work comes to an end.

  15. It's snow joke: Yellow weather warning issued by Met Office

    BBC Weather

    After a fine start and a cold feel in the wind, things look set to change in the county.

    Beach huts at Felixstowe
    Copyright: BBC Weather Watchers/Brackenbury Cliff

    It'll become cloudier from the west through the day, with western parts eventually seeing occasional rain, sleet and perhaps a little snow late on.  

    The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow, but this is how cheerful things looked in Felixstowe this morning, with a picture courtesy of Weather Watchers' Brackenbury Cliff.

  16. In the news this lunchtime: Investigation into death of tanker driver... Man taken to hospital after crash with tree

    Kate Williams

    BBC Local Live

    If you're just joining us, here's what's making the news in the county this lunchtime:

    • Police are investigating how a tanker driver died in the early hours at Ransomes Europark in Ipswich
    • A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after his car crashed into a tree and then hit a bollard near Halesworth
    • Calls to create a pedestrian crossing on the A137 at Brantham should be a priority, say campaigners

  17. Halesworth crash update: Car went into a tree and then landed on bollard

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    A man in his 30s was cut free from a car after it went into a tree and then landed on a bollard near Halesworth earlier.

    Car being loaded onto low loader
    Copyright: BBC

    The man, who was treated at the scene by the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston for assessment. 

    Suffolk Police say the car first hit a tree and then landed on a bollard on the Bramfield Road shortly before 10:00.

  18. Cricket: Suffolk's Topley on stand-by for England duty

    Brenner Woolley

    BBC Radio Suffolk sport

    Former Hadleigh bowler Reece Topley (pictured right) will be hoping to play a part in England's T20 match against South Africa A in Paarl this afternoon.

    Reece Topley
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The 22-year-old was the pick of his country's bowlers on Sunday, taking three wickets in the final match of their one-day series.

    This afternoon's game is a warm-up ahead of two T20 internationals - on Friday and Sunday - which will wrap up England's tour of South Africa.

  19. BreakingDead man was 'fuel tanker driver' from Essex firm

    Steve Martin

    BBC Radio Suffolk

    The man who died in the early hours at Ransomes industrial estate in Ipswich is understood to have been a fuel tanker driver working for Essex Tankers Ltd, the BBC has learned.

    The matter is being dealt with by the police, as it happened on the public highway. 

    The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

  20. A144 road is closed both ways after accident

    BBC Travel

    BBC Travel reports the A144 road is closed at Bramfield and there's heavy traffic in both directions at the Edwards Lane junction, after the accident in which a car reportedly went into a tree.

    A man in his 30s is being treated at the scene. 

