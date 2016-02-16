Ipswich Wanderers captain: Canvey switch will suit us
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Wanderers skipper David Head believes the decision to stage tonight's FA Vase replay at Canvey Island's ground will benefit his team.
Wanderers are gearing up to face Bowers & Pitsea in a fifth round replay, with the winner hosting Kidlington in the quarter-finals on Saturday.
"We're a team that likes to get the ball down and play a bit of football," said Head. "I've played at Canvey a few times and the pitch has always been in fairly good nick, so hopefully that'll suit our style of play more than theirs."
In pictures: Scene after the accident which claimed the life of tanker driver
Campaigners renew call for Brantham safety measures
BBC Radio Suffolk
Campaigners calling for a road crossing in Brantham say it's a tragedy a second person had to die before safety measures are introduced.
Local councillors are putting pressure on Suffolk Highways to introduce a crossing on the A137 where 87-year-old Richard Mortimer was fatally injured at the weekend - campaigners have been lobbying for this over the last two year.
A fatal accident involving teenager Amy Potter, more than 15 years ago, led to safety measures including a new roundabout at the Cattawade end of Brantham.
Ryman League: Leiston return to winning ways
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Leiston stopped the rot with a much needed 2-0 win at Brentwood Town in the Ryman Premier Division last night.
The victory ends a run of four straight defeats for the Suffolk side, who stay eighth in the table.
Billy Clark scored both goals in the second half - his first strikes since November.
FA Vase: Ipswich Wanderers in last-16 action
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Wanderers captain David Head believes his side will see off Bowers & Pitsea tonight and reach the FA Vase quarter-finals for only the second time in their history.
The two teams replay at Canvey Island's ground after their first meeting finished 1-1 at Humber Doucy Lane 11 days ago.
"After seeing them in the first game we're more than capable of beating them," said Head. "..as long as we match them up on set-pieces and are more clinical in front of goal."
Numbers claiming benefits increases after Christmas work tails off
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
The number of people claiming out of work benefits in Suffolk has increased.
New figures for January show 4,428 people were getting Jobseekers Allowance in the county, which is a slight rise from the number in December.
Traditionally here, the number of people on the benefit increases each January, after Christmas seasonal work comes to an end.
It's snow joke: Yellow weather warning issued by Met Office
- A court heard a man accused of planning an attack on American airbases in Suffolk considered crashing his car into airmen as he drove past them
- A council tax rise could be on the cards in Waveney as councillors meet tonight
- Weather: Occasional rain will spread eastwards overnight and may fall as sleet or snow in places
- Police are investigating how a tanker driver died in the early hours at Ransomes Europark in Ipswich
- A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after his car crashed into a tree and then hit a bollard near Halesworth
- Calls to create a pedestrian crossing on the A137 at Brantham should be a priority, say campaigners
Low temperatures mean chance of sleet or snow
BBC Weather
Tonight, occasional rain will spread eastwards overnight and become slow-moving over the region.
With temperatures dipping it may fall as sleet or snow in places giving slight snow accumulations, especially during heavier bursts. Minimum temperature 3C (37F)
This is the scene at Bury St Edmunds this afternoon, with a picture sent in to our BBC Weather Watchers' site by Rainy Ray.
Wright talks tactics in exclusive behind the scenes interview with the top darts players
Diss Express
Peter Wright admits he likes to psyche out his opponents before a game in one of several revealing anecdotes in an exclusive behind the scenes video from Peperami.
Concerns over potential deficit could prompt council tax rise
Steve Blower
BBC Radio Suffolk
A council tax rise of 3.3% could be approved tonight by senior Waveney councillors.
It's being recommended they make the increase after six years of no rises
There's a worry about the financial position of the authority. A budget gap of £4.7m is predicted by 2020.
Tanker driver 'was trapped between lorry and gate' in fatal collision
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
The tanker driver who lost his life this morning after an accident at Ransomes Europark was trapped between a lorry and a gate, police say.
The man, believed to be in his 30s and working for a fuel tanker company in Purfleet, was pronounced dead at the scene at Latimer Close.
The incident is being treated as a fatal road traffic collision. No-one else is thought to have been involved.
Grammy production didn't know who Ed Sheeran's parents were during awards
BBC Newsbeat
During his acceptance speech for song of the year in Los Angeles, Ed Sheeran thanked his parents for their support over the years.
The camera then cut to a couple clapping in the audience - ostensibly the Suffolk boy's parents - but in fact the people behind the scenes featured the wrong couple.
The mistake prompted a storm on social media as fans pointed out the error.
Labour's police commissioner candidate is former Waveney Labour deputy group leader
IpswichSpy.com
The Labour Party has announced Cath Pickles, the former deputy leader of Waveney Labour Group, as their candidate for Police and Crime Commissioner in the elections this May.
Evening headlines: Terror trial suspect considered crashing car into airmen... Waveney councillors could approve council tax rise
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
In the headlines this evening:
In the news this lunchtime: Investigation into death of tanker driver... Man taken to hospital after crash with tree
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
If you're just joining us, here's what's making the news in the county this lunchtime:
Halesworth crash update: Car went into a tree and then landed on bollard
BBC Radio Suffolk
A man in his 30s was cut free from a car after it went into a tree and then landed on a bollard near Halesworth earlier.
The man, who was treated at the scene by the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston for assessment.
Suffolk Police say the car first hit a tree and then landed on a bollard on the Bramfield Road shortly before 10:00.
Cricket: Suffolk's Topley on stand-by for England duty
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Former Hadleigh bowler Reece Topley (pictured right) will be hoping to play a part in England's T20 match against South Africa A in Paarl this afternoon.
The 22-year-old was the pick of his country's bowlers on Sunday, taking three wickets in the final match of their one-day series.
This afternoon's game is a warm-up ahead of two T20 internationals - on Friday and Sunday - which will wrap up England's tour of South Africa.
BreakingDead man was 'fuel tanker driver' from Essex firm
Steve Martin
BBC Radio Suffolk
The man who died in the early hours at Ransomes industrial estate in Ipswich is understood to have been a fuel tanker driver working for Essex Tankers Ltd, the BBC has learned.
The matter is being dealt with by the police, as it happened on the public highway.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
A144 road is closed both ways after accident
BBC Travel
BBC Travel reports the A144 road is closed at Bramfield and there's heavy traffic in both directions at the Edwards Lane junction, after the accident in which a car reportedly went into a tree.
A man in his 30s is being treated at the scene.