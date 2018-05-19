Latest East of England updates

Attempted murder charge after stabbing at party

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed outside a party in Wickford on Saturday.

Essex Police believes the 15-year-old victim was outside the property in Russell Gardens when he was involved in an altercation with a boy on a moped.

The victim was stabbed in the back and suffered "life-changing injuries".

The 17-year-old will appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court today.

When a lorry's just too small to see...

Helen Burchell

BBC News

There's no real explanation for why this lorry driver didn't see the other one parked up in a lay-by, but at about 04:00 this morning... they didn't.

The crash happened on the A14 near Alconbury.

No-one was arrested but one of the drivers received minor injuries, Cambridgeshire Police says.

Oh Lord, it's a mouse!

Are you taking the "mickey"?

A rogue Mickey Mouse balloon has been causing great amusement after getting stuck on the ceiling of Peterborough Cathedral yesterday.

Mickey Mouse balloon in cathedral
Canon Ian Black

Canon Ian Black tweeted to say: "We seem to have a mouse problem.

"There is a Mickey Mouse balloon trapped on the nave ceiling."

While balloons are usually looked after at the cathedral's reception desk until visitors leave, the helium-filled Mickey went a bit rogue and he's the one that got away.

The ceiling's about 25m (82ft) high, a spokeswoman said.

"We can't shoot him down as the nave roof is very precious," she said.

"He'll probably float down at some terribly sacred moment."

Severe disruption: A47 Norfolk both ways

BBC News Travel

A47 Norfolk both ways severe disruption, between A47 and A1064.

A47 Norfolk - Queuing traffic, one lane closed and long delays on A47 Acle Straight between Runham Roundabout in Great Yarmouth and Acle Roundabout in Acle, because of an overturned lorry.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe accident: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe accident, between J28 for A12 and J27 for M11.

M25 Greater London - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout) and J27 M11, because of an accident involving lorry and car.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Siddle and Harmer bowl Essex to victory

Essex's Peter Siddle celebrates taking a wicket

Simon Harmer and the departing Peter Siddle take five wickets each as Essex hold their nerve to win at Worcester.

Read more

Harrogate and Braintree win play-offs

Braintree celebrate with the play-off winners' trophy

Harrogate Town and Braintree Town win promotion to the National League after victory in their respective play-off finals.

Read more

Severe disruption: M25 Greater London clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Greater London clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for A10 and J26 for A121.

M25 Greater London - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe accident: A47 Norfolk westbound

BBC News Travel

A47 Norfolk westbound severe accident, between A1042 Yarmouth Road and A146.

A47 Norfolk - A47 in Norwich closed and stop-start traffic westbound between the A1042 Yarmouth Road junction and Trowse Newton, because of a serious accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Lucy Frazer: Criminal justice

Sarah Smith spoke to Conservative Lucy Frazer MP
Conservative Lucy Frazer MP said despite the issues within our criminal system, as well as our civil justice system, the government is improving it.

Speaking to the Sunday Politics, the barrister said that they are trialling a system that allows documents to be accessed by the police, Crown Prosecution Service, council and judges, providing them a "common platform".

Severe disruption: M11 Essex both ways

BBC News Travel

M11 Essex both ways severe disruption, between J7 for A414 and J8 for A120.

M11 Essex - M11 closed in both directions between J7, A414 (Harlow) and J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford), because of 10 horses on the road. Diversion in operation.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J26 for A121 and J25 for A10.

M25 Essex - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe accident: M11 Greater London northbound

BBC News Travel

M11 Greater London northbound severe accident, between J4 for A406 and J5 for A1168.

M11 Greater London - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M11 northbound between J4, A406 (Woodford) and J5, A1168 (Loughton), because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Clarke hits ton for Worcs against Essex

Joe Clarke

Worcestershire's Joe Clarke hits his second Championship century in a row before Alastair Cook responds for Essex.

Read more

Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, between J26 for A121 and J27 for M11.

M25 Essex - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J27 M11, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Severe accident: A47 Norfolk both ways

BBC News Travel

A47 Norfolk both ways severe accident, between B1153 and A1122 Swaffham Road.

A47 Norfolk - A47 in Narborough closed in both directions between the B1153 junction and the A1122 Swaffham Road junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Giant dolls launch arts festival

Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2018 opens with giant singing dolls
Thousands of people join in the opening night of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

Paddleboarding the English Channel

English Channel paddleboard attempt for RNLI Sheringham
Meet the two friends standing up to cross the "world's busiest shipping channel" for the RNLI.

Child visitors welcomed at care home

Children are spending time with the elderly.
It is hoped the presence of youngsters could help people in care homes.

'Make-up for dead people is my passion'

Mortician 'passionate' about doing make-up for the dead
Mortician Debbie Homewood is 'passionate' about putting make-up on the dead

Worcestershire bowl out Essex for 177

Essex and England opener Alastair Cook

England's Alastair Cook top-scores with 37 but Essex are bowled out cheaply by Worcestershire on day one at New Road.

Read more

Severe accident: A13 Essex westbound

BBC News Travel

A13 Essex westbound severe accident, between A1012 and A126.

A13 Essex - A13 in North Stifford blocked and queuing traffic westbound between the A1012 junction and Lakeside turn off, because of an accident involving three vehicles.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

U's extend Lapslie and Dickenson deals

Tom Lapslie in action for Colchester

Brennan Dickenson and Tom Lapslie will stay at Colchester next season after the club took up an option to extend their deals.

Read more

A1 Peterborough roadworks to last four weeks

Motorists using part of the A1(M) near Peterborough face four weeks of disruption as Highways England carries out what it says are essential repairs.

A three-mile (5km) stretch of the southbound carriageway between junction 17 for Peterborough and 16 for Yaxley will be affected as resurfacing takes place in addition to new road markings, drainage work, safety barrier repairs and verge maintenance.

A spokeswoman said: "Following earlier surveys of the motorway we realised the need to act to carry out these repairs to ensure it could remain safe for drivers."

Olivia Colman traces Norfolk family tree to India for TV show

Norfolk-born actress Olivia Colman will be one of the celebrities tracing their family history in the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?

Olivia Colman
Getty Images

The TV star, who has appeared in hit shows including The Night Manager, Broadchurch and Peep Show, will travel from her family home in Norfolk to India, where she uncovers some surprises about her ancestry.

Other household names delving into their family tree for the 15th series include Boy George, comedian Lee Mack and actress Michelle Keegan.

The series will be broadcast on BBC One this summer.

New Tory chief after leadership battle

Matthew Hicks

Matthew Hicks will take over from Colin Hicks as leader of the Suffolk County Council's Conservative group.

Read more

