Latest East of England updates

M25 Greater London clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for A10 and J26 for A121.
M25 Greater London - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A47 Norfolk westbound
BBC News Travel
A47 Norfolk westbound severe accident, between A1042 Yarmouth Road and A146.
A47 Norfolk - A47 in Norwich closed and stop-start traffic westbound between the A1042 Yarmouth Road junction and Trowse Newton, because of a serious accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Lucy Frazer: Criminal justice
Conservative Lucy Frazer MP said despite the issues within our criminal system, as well as our civil justice system, the government is improving it.
Speaking to the Sunday Politics, the barrister said that they are trialling a system that allows documents to be accessed by the police, Crown Prosecution Service, council and judges, providing them a "common platform".
Motorists using part of the A1(M) near Peterborough face four weeks of disruption as Highways England carries out what it says are essential repairs.
A three-mile (5km) stretch of the southbound carriageway between junction 17 for Peterborough and 16 for Yaxley will be affected as resurfacing takes place in addition to new road markings, drainage work, safety barrier repairs and verge maintenance.
A spokeswoman said: "Following earlier surveys of the motorway we realised the need to act to carry out these repairs to ensure it could remain safe for drivers."
Olivia Colman traces Norfolk family tree to India for TV show
Norfolk-born actress Olivia Colman will be one of the celebrities tracing their family history in the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?
The TV star, who has appeared in hit shows including The Night Manager, Broadchurch and Peep Show, will travel from her family home in Norfolk to India, where she uncovers some surprises about her ancestry.
Other household names delving into their family tree for the 15th series include Boy George, comedian Lee Mack and actress Michelle Keegan.
The series will be broadcast on BBC One this summer.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
How a town was bewitched by the magic of the FA Cup
Jon Welch
BBC News
Forty years on the Blues' Wembley win is still inspiring people in the town.Read more
Trials detect 'rogue' drone operators
People flying drones in airspace can be located and apprehended, says the airport.Read more
Arrests after two teenage boys stabbed
Police arrest two 15-year-old boys after two people were stabbed in Cambridge city centre.Read more
Attempted murder charge after stabbing at party
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed outside a party in Wickford on Saturday.
Essex Police believes the 15-year-old victim was outside the property in Russell Gardens when he was involved in an altercation with a boy on a moped.
The victim was stabbed in the back and suffered "life-changing injuries".
The 17-year-old will appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court today.
When a lorry's just too small to see...
Helen Burchell
BBC News
There's no real explanation for why this lorry driver didn't see the other one parked up in a lay-by, but at about 04:00 this morning... they didn't.
The crash happened on the A14 near Alconbury.
No-one was arrested but one of the drivers received minor injuries, Cambridgeshire Police says.
Oh Lord, it's a mouse!
Are you taking the "mickey"?
A rogue Mickey Mouse balloon has been causing great amusement after getting stuck on the ceiling of Peterborough Cathedral yesterday.
Canon Ian Black tweeted to say: "We seem to have a mouse problem.
"There is a Mickey Mouse balloon trapped on the nave ceiling."
While balloons are usually looked after at the cathedral's reception desk until visitors leave, the helium-filled Mickey went a bit rogue and he's the one that got away.
The ceiling's about 25m (82ft) high, a spokeswoman said.
"We can't shoot him down as the nave roof is very precious," she said.
"He'll probably float down at some terribly sacred moment."
Severe disruption: A47 Norfolk both ways
A47 Norfolk both ways severe disruption, between A47 and A1064.
A47 Norfolk - Queuing traffic, one lane closed and long delays on A47 Acle Straight between Runham Roundabout in Great Yarmouth and Acle Roundabout in Acle, because of an overturned lorry.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M25 Greater London anti-clockwise
M25 Greater London anti-clockwise severe accident, between J28 for A12 and J27 for M11.
M25 Greater London - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M25 anticlockwise between J28, A12 (Brook Street Roundabout) and J27 M11, because of an accident involving lorry and car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Siddle and Harmer bowl Essex to victory
Simon Harmer and the departing Peter Siddle take five wickets each as Essex hold their nerve to win at Worcester.Read more
Harrogate and Braintree win play-offs
Harrogate Town and Braintree Town win promotion to the National League after victory in their respective play-off finals.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Greater London clockwise
M25 Greater London clockwise severe disruption, between J25 for A10 and J26 for A121.
M25 Greater London - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J25, A10 (Enfield) and J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A47 Norfolk westbound
A47 Norfolk westbound severe accident, between A1042 Yarmouth Road and A146.
A47 Norfolk - A47 in Norwich closed and stop-start traffic westbound between the A1042 Yarmouth Road junction and Trowse Newton, because of a serious accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Lucy Frazer: Criminal justice
Risso's dolphin washes up on beach
A dolphin pod was observed off the Norfolk coast on Friday, according to coastguards.Read more
Escaped horses force motorway closure
Drivers were stranded on the M11 in Essex for more than two hours while 12 animals were rounded up.Read more
Severe disruption: M11 Essex both ways
M11 Essex both ways severe disruption, between J7 for A414 and J8 for A120.
M11 Essex - M11 closed in both directions between J7, A414 (Harlow) and J8, A120 (Bishop Stortford), because of 10 horses on the road. Diversion in operation.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J26 for A121 and J25 for A10.
M25 Essex - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J25, A10 (Enfield), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: M11 Greater London northbound
M11 Greater London northbound severe accident, between J4 for A406 and J5 for A1168.
M11 Greater London - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M11 northbound between J4, A406 (Woodford) and J5, A1168 (Loughton), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Clarke hits ton for Worcs against Essex
Worcestershire's Joe Clarke hits his second Championship century in a row before Alastair Cook responds for Essex.Read more
Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise
M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, between J26 for A121 and J27 for M11.
M25 Essex - One lane closed on M25 clockwise between J26, A121 (Waltham Abbey) and J27 M11, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe accident: A47 Norfolk both ways
A47 Norfolk both ways severe accident, between B1153 and A1122 Swaffham Road.
A47 Norfolk - A47 in Narborough closed in both directions between the B1153 junction and the A1122 Swaffham Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Co-op to sell chemists and opticians
The East of England regional HQ says the stores are not making enough money.Read more
Traffic warning over river crossings
Campaigners say Ipswich will become major thoroughfare with the building of three bridges.Read more
Sculpture marks football's 'birthplace'
Cambridge University students first posted rules for the game on Parker's Piece in 1848.Read more
Giant dolls launch arts festival
Caterpillar cull over health fears
Moth caterpillars close to a coastal path are to be removed and destroyed.Read more
CCTV pictures released in murder inquiry
Essex police want to speak to drivers who may have seen a woman who was assaulted before she died.Read more
Paddleboarding the English Channel
Child visitors welcomed at care home
1973 handmade toolbox apprentice sought
An apprentice named TJ Benton is believed to have made the toolbox while working for Pye.Read more
Hawking service open to time travellers
Anyone born in the next 20 years is eligible to apply for a seat at the Westminster Abbey service.Read more
'Make-up for dead people is my passion'
Worcestershire bowl out Essex for 177
England's Alastair Cook top-scores with 37 but Essex are bowled out cheaply by Worcestershire on day one at New Road.Read more
Newts could scupper Sheeran chapel plan
The plans show "a total disregard to the local ecology", one person who objects to the chapel says.Read more
Severe accident: A13 Essex westbound
A13 Essex westbound severe accident, between A1012 and A126.
A13 Essex - A13 in North Stifford blocked and queuing traffic westbound between the A1012 junction and Lakeside turn off, because of an accident involving three vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
U's extend Lapslie and Dickenson deals
Brennan Dickenson and Tom Lapslie will stay at Colchester next season after the club took up an option to extend their deals.Read more
A1 Peterborough roadworks to last four weeks
Motorists using part of the A1(M) near Peterborough face four weeks of disruption as Highways England carries out what it says are essential repairs.
A three-mile (5km) stretch of the southbound carriageway between junction 17 for Peterborough and 16 for Yaxley will be affected as resurfacing takes place in addition to new road markings, drainage work, safety barrier repairs and verge maintenance.
A spokeswoman said: "Following earlier surveys of the motorway we realised the need to act to carry out these repairs to ensure it could remain safe for drivers."
Olivia Colman traces Norfolk family tree to India for TV show
Norfolk-born actress Olivia Colman will be one of the celebrities tracing their family history in the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?
The TV star, who has appeared in hit shows including The Night Manager, Broadchurch and Peep Show, will travel from her family home in Norfolk to India, where she uncovers some surprises about her ancestry.
Other household names delving into their family tree for the 15th series include Boy George, comedian Lee Mack and actress Michelle Keegan.
The series will be broadcast on BBC One this summer.
MPs back paid leave for bereaved parents
The entitlement to time off work after the loss of a child is expected to come into force in 2020.Read more
New Tory chief after leadership battle
Matthew Hicks will take over from Colin Hicks as leader of the Suffolk County Council's Conservative group.Read more