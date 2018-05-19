Latest East of England updates

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed outside a party in Wickford on Saturday.

Essex Police believes the 15-year-old victim was outside the property in Russell Gardens when he was involved in an altercation with a boy on a moped.

The victim was stabbed in the back and suffered "life-changing injuries".

The 17-year-old will appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court today.