Posted at 21:4421:44Model calls for brain tumour fundingCaprice has launched a charity appeal following the death of her friend just days before Christmas.Read morenext
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Model calls for brain tumour funding
Caprice has launched a charity appeal following the death of her friend just days before Christmas.Read more
Further arrest over fatal stabbing
The 20-year-old is arrested in connection with the death of Daniel Saunders who was stabbed in Ipswich.Read more
Dozens attend vigil for murdered student
About 100 similar events to remember Giulio Regeni are held in Italy, three years after his death.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: M11 Essex southbound
M11 Essex southbound severe accident, from J5 for A1168 Chigwell Lane to M11 J4.
M11 Essex - One lane closed and slow traffic on M11 southbound from J5, A1168 (Loughton) to M11 J4, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Essex clockwise
M25 Essex clockwise severe disruption, from J31 for Lakeside to J1A for .
M25 Essex - Lane closed and delays on M25 QE2 Bridge clockwise in Kent from J31, Lakeside to J1a, Swanscombe, because of an incident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
National League news - January 2019
Follow the latest news stories from the National League, including transfers and selected contract announcements.Read more
Latest East of England updates
The latest news, sport, travel and weather updates for Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.Read more
Police criticised over mum-in-law killing
Jennifer Cronin was unlawfully killed when Kieren Lynch set fire to her, an inquest concluded.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Essex clockwise
M25 Essex clockwise severe accident, at J26 for Honey Lane.
M25 Essex - One lane closed and queuing traffic on M25 clockwise at J26, Honey (Waltham Abbey), because of an accident. Congestion to J24 (Potters Bar).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M11 Essex southbound
M11 Essex southbound severe accident, from J9 for to J8 for A120.
M11 Essex - M11 partially blocked and queuing traffic southbound from J9, Saffron Walden to J8, A120 (Bishops Stortford), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, from J26 for Honey Lane to J25 for A10 Great Cambridge Road.
M25 Essex - Stationary traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J26, Honey (Waltham Abbey) to J25, A10 (Enfield), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise
M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J27 for M11 J6 to J26 for Honey Lane.
M25 Essex - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J27 M11 J6 to J26, Honey (Waltham Abbey), because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Cambridge sign Bradford striker Jones
Cambridge United sign Bradford City striker Alex Jones on loan until the end of the season.Read more