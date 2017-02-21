Southern talks, plus more Sussex news

Thieves have stolen £7,500 raised by a Sussex church for charity work in Africa.
The money, which was in US dollars, was snatched from the bag of Reverend Lynda Hulcoop, of the Southwick Christian Community Church, shortly after she'd collected it, ahead of flying to Zimbabwe.
Two women followed her from the Sainsbury's store in Old Shoreham Road, West Hove, and took the bundles of notes from her bag as she was looking the other way.
Church members had raised the cash through church sales and other events, for educational projects.
Many people had donated and worked very hard to raise these funds for educational support of children, for a special needs school, for the support of a disabled young man who had recently tragically lost his mother. Having just spent the last two weeks living among these lovely but poverty-stricken people trapped in such dire circumstances and surviving on so little, I am left feeling even more deeply the horrible injustice of this incident."
Southern: New talks with drivers' union
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
The train drivers' union is due to hold fresh talks with Southern rail today, in an attempt to resolve the ongoing dispute over driver-only operated trains.
Last week Aslef members rejected a deal agreed by executives.
Guards with the RMT union are striking from midnight tonight.
A breezy day
Rachel Mackley
Weather Presenter
It's going to be mild but blustery tomorrow.
Here's my forecast.
Have you seen this man?
Siobhan Daniels
BBC Live reporter
Following a rape in Eastbourne police have released this image of a man they'd like to talk to.
A man in his early twenties reported being raped by another man in a street near Eastbourne train station just after 21:00 GMT on 15 February.
The man in the photo is described as 5ft 10in and of slim build.
The Argus: UKIP MEP under fire over statement made over illegal immigrants in Sussex
Hastings Observer: Police hunting drivers of ‘suspicious’ van spotted throughout East Sussex
Sussex Express: Disabled Hailsham child ‘kicked off’ Southern train
Brighton and Hove News: Brighton artist brings big name illustrators from around the world together for political comic project
Chichester Observer: Manhood Peninsula granted £71k boost for tourism economy
Gatwick staff to vote on strike action
The Unite union says its members have been left with no option after pay talks failed.Read more
Jewellery stolen in Southwick break-in
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
Thieves have taken thousands of pounds worth of jewellery in a burglary at a house in Southwick.
They broke in to the house in Glebe Close on Friday 10 February some time between 11:30 GMT and 18:15 GMT.
Rings, earrings and bangles were among the jewellery that was taken.
Body found in search for missing Briton
Andrew Apperley was due to return the day after attending a beach party in Thailand.Read more
BreakingBody found in search for missing man
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Police investigating the disappearance of Andy Apperley in Thailand have found a body.
Andy, from Eastbourne, was holidaying alone, and hadn't returned to his hotel after a beach party.
Formal identification hasn't yet taken place, and the circumstances of the death are currently unknown.
Mr Apperley's family has been informed.
'It's unlikely he wouldn't be in touch for so long'
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
The wife of Andy Apperley from Eastbourne, who's gone missing while on holiday in Thailand, speaks of her fears.
Gatwick workers in ballot over strike action
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
Staff at Gatwick employed in assisting disabled passengers are to be balloted over strike action in a dispute over pay.
The Unite union says the majority of workers employed by OCS Group UK at the airport are paid £7.65 an hour.
The union says one of the offers made by the firm would see employees receive an increase of 5p per hour from April.
Three separate pay offers from management have been rejected by workers.
Lewes: Investigation begins after house fire
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
An investigation is underway after a serious house fire in Lewes.
About 30 firefighters were called to Upper Stoneham at 10:25 GMT.
Crews from Lewes, Barcombe, Brighton, Newhaven, Uckfield and Heathfield had to be brought in.
Nobody was injured.
It's looking like a mild and breezy afternoon
Kate Kinsella
BBC Look East weather
Will we be hit by 'Storm Doris' which is on its way? Find out in my forecast.
Appeal to find crash and dash driver
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
This CCTV footage shows a van smashing into the back of a parked car outside a house in Saltdean.
It happened at 02:45 GMT on 25 January.
The man who owns the now written-off car is appealing for help in finding the culprit, as Sussex Police isn't currently treating this as a crime.
Funeral of search kayaker announced
The funeral of a kayaker whose body was found after a major search will be held next month, it is announced.Read more
Missing man: Foreign Office 'providing support'
The Foreign Office said it's "providing support" to the family of Andrew Apperley, feared missing in Thailand.
"We are in contact with local authorities,” an FCO spokeswoman said.
Mr Apperley's family, who are from Gloucester, last spoke to him as he was preparing to leave his hotel in Ko Samui for a Full Moon Party in Ko Pha Ngan on 12 February.
The Ibis Hotel reported him missing after he failed to return to his room for four days.
Minister robbed of thousands at Sussex supermarket
Steve Dale
BBC Sussex reporter
A church minister says she's been left traumatised after thousands of pounds worth of US dollars were stolen from her bag at a supermarket in Hove.
Eastbourne man 'missing' in Thailand
The family of a man from Eastbourne who has gone missing in Thailand have told the BBC they fear for his safety.
The whereabouts of Andrew Apperley, 38, have not been known since 12 February when he told his mother over the telephone he was heading to the Full Moon Party on the island of Ko Pha Ngan.
His family, who are from Gloucester, said he hasn't used his bank accounts, passport or driving licence since.
Exotic birds killed at Sussex zoo
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
Eleven rainbow lorikeets accidentally ate rat poison at Drusillas near Berwick.
You can read the full story here.
Social media: Good or bad?
Danny Pike
Presenter, BBC Sussex
I'm back on BBC Sussex at 09:00 GMT.
Here's a taster of what's coming up on my programme.
How do you do a wee when it's -40C?
A team of British soldiers are preparing to become the first all-female group to walk across Antarctica.
They will have to endure temperatures of -40C and walk for up to nine hours a day carrying more than their own body weight in supplies.
Exercise Ice Maiden is currently training in Norway for the 80-day south pole challenge in September. Among the many challenges is coping with extreme cold when you need a loo break.
Among them is Sophie Montagne from East Sussex.
No coats till Thursday
Rachel Mackley
Weather Presenter
The early taste of spring is staying for a couple more days.
Here's my forecast.
