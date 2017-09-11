BBC Live: Sussex as it happened

PA

More than a quarter of the libraries in East Sussex could close and its mobile library service end under new proposals.

The plans have been detailed in council papers seen by BBC Sussex and will be discussed at a council meeting next week. If they go ahead, it would save the council £653,000.

With less money and reducing demand, the proposal is to focus on areas such as improving literacy and digital skills.

Assistant director of communities Nick Skelton said "significant cuts from central government" left them with "no choice but to make savings".

Seven out of the 24 libraries in East Sussex would close if the plans are approved following public consultation.

They would be:Langney, Mayfield, Ore, Pevensey Bay, Polegate, Ringmer and Willingdon.

A smaller network of17 library buildings would remain open in "appropriate locations according to need", it added.

The proposal claims the library closures would affect 8% of library users but adds that 100% of those users live 20-30 minutes away from an alternative library, if travelling by car or public transport.

