BBC Live: Sussex as it happened

Keep off the grass...and don't take it home, either
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Over-enthusiastic gardeners are ruining one of the parks in Hastings, according to the council.
So many people are taking cuttings and plants from Alexandra Park that it's appearance is being spoiled.
Park rangers will now be on the lookout for green-fingered thieves.
Large quantities of material are being hacked from our plants and shrubs in some areas, really spoiling the appearance of the park. We would like to try and nip this in the bud now so are asking visitors to Alexandra Park to please leave our lovely plants alone.'
#PhotoOfTheDay regulars: Here's James
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Meet the barber with a passion for
photography who displays his work on the walls of his salon.
James Brown is the lastest in our series
meeting our #PhotoOfTheDay regulars.
Enjoy tomorrow's sunshine
Rachel Mackley
Weather Presenter, BBC South East
Watch out, there's a midweek storm brewing.
Here's my latest forecast.
Concern for missing Jenny
Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Jenny Doyle from Hove who has been missing for three days.
She was last seen at 14:00 BST on Friday on Lavender Street in Brighton.
The teenager is described as white, 5’ 9”, of slim build, with very long straight blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing jeans, jacket and flat shoes.
Priest sentenced for using dead woman's disabled parking badge
Sue Nicholson
BBC News
A priest found guilty of fraud after using the disability parking badge of a dead woman has been given a community order and told to do 200 hours of unpaid work.
Father William Haymaker, 63, of Suffolk Road, Bexhill, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court, where he was also ordered to pay costs of £3,700.
He denied the charge in August 2016, but was found guilty of possessing an article for use in a
fraud following a trial at Chichester Crown Court earlier this year.
He was caught using the blue badge
to park in a disabled bay in Western Road, Bexhill, in December 2015.
The holder of the badge had died two months earlier.
Cracked cliff warning
There's a stark warning from the Coastguard over the latest crack to appear in Seaford's cliffs.
#PhotoOfTheDay regulars: Here's Mel
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Meet the bank clerk whose passion is taking photos of the South East's stunning skies.
Mel Chennell is the latest in our series meeting our #PhotoOfTheDay regulars.
Seven libraries could close in East Sussex under new plans
More than a quarter of the libraries in East
Sussex could close and its mobile library service end under new
proposals.
The plans have been detailed in council
papers seen by BBC Sussex and will be discussed at a council meeting next week. If they go ahead, it would save the council £653,000.
With less money and reducing demand, the
proposal is to focus on areas such as improving literacy and digital skills.
Assistant director of communities Nick
Skelton said "significant cuts from central government" left them
with "no choice but to make savings".
Seven out of the 24 libraries in East Sussex
would close if the plans are approved following public consultation.
They would be:Langney, Mayfield, Ore,
Pevensey Bay, Polegate, Ringmer and Willingdon.
A smaller network of17 library
buildings would remain open in "appropriate locations according to need",
it added.
The proposal claims the library closures
would affect 8% of library users but adds that 100% of those users live 20-30
minutes away from an alternative library, if travelling by car or public
transport.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
That's all folks
Yasmine Djadoudi
BBC Live reporter
Goodnight from your BBC Live team.
We're back tomorrow morning at 06:00 BST with all your weather, sport and travel updates.
Is there anything you'd like to tell us about?
You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.
Dicing with death
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Visitors to the Sussex coast are still risking their lives at the County's famous chalk cliffs, according to the National Trust.
BreakingLib Dem MP to vote against EU Withdrawal Bill
Briohny Williams
Reporter, BBC South East Today
Lib Dem MP Stephen Lloyd has told me he's going to vote against the EU Withdrawal Bill later tonight.
His Eastbourne constituency voted to leave the EU in 2016.
BreakingLarge fire in Peacehaven
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a house in Peacehaven.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire on Cissbury Avenue at 19:50 BST.
All people inside the building have been accounted for.
MP threatened by Islamic extremists
Wealden MP Nus Ghani says since she was elected she and her family have receieved online threats from radicals.
Nearly half the MPs who responed to a BBC South East Today questionnaire reported receiving death threats.
Motorcyclist films fatal accident
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Footage of a fatal accident, shot by a motorcyclist who died, has been released by Sussex Police in a hard-hitting road safety message.
Plans to close quarter of libraries
The focus will shift to areas such as improving literacy and digital skills, the council says.Read more
Keep off the grass...and don't take it home, either
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Over-enthusiastic gardeners are ruining one of the parks in Hastings, according to the council.
So many people are taking cuttings and plants from Alexandra Park that it's appearance is being spoiled.
Park rangers will now be on the lookout for green-fingered thieves.
#PhotoOfTheDay regulars: Here's James
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Meet the barber with a passion for photography who displays his work on the walls of his salon.
James Brown is the lastest in our series meeting our #PhotoOfTheDay regulars.
Enjoy tomorrow's sunshine
Rachel Mackley
Weather Presenter, BBC South East
Watch out, there's a midweek storm brewing.
Here's my latest forecast.
Concern for missing Jenny
Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Jenny Doyle from Hove who has been missing for three days.
She was last seen at 14:00 BST on Friday on Lavender Street in Brighton.
The teenager is described as white, 5’ 9”, of slim build, with very long straight blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing jeans, jacket and flat shoes.
England release five for county duty
Five England players are released for duty with their clubs for this week's round of County Championship fixtures.Read more
Priest sentenced for using dead woman's disabled parking badge
Sue Nicholson
BBC News
A priest found guilty of fraud after using the disability parking badge of a dead woman has been given a community order and told to do 200 hours of unpaid work.
Father William Haymaker, 63, of Suffolk Road, Bexhill, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court, where he was also ordered to pay costs of £3,700.
He denied the charge in August 2016, but was found guilty of possessing an article for use in a fraud following a trial at Chichester Crown Court earlier this year.
He was caught using the blue badge to park in a disabled bay in Western Road, Bexhill, in December 2015.
The holder of the badge had died two months earlier.
Cracked cliff warning
There's a stark warning from the Coastguard over the latest crack to appear in Seaford's cliffs.
#PhotoOfTheDay regulars: Here's Mel
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Meet the bank clerk whose passion is taking photos of the South East's stunning skies.
Mel Chennell is the latest in our series meeting our #PhotoOfTheDay regulars.
Seven libraries could close in East Sussex under new plans
More than a quarter of the libraries in East Sussex could close and its mobile library service end under new proposals.
The plans have been detailed in council papers seen by BBC Sussex and will be discussed at a council meeting next week. If they go ahead, it would save the council £653,000.
With less money and reducing demand, the proposal is to focus on areas such as improving literacy and digital skills.
Assistant director of communities Nick Skelton said "significant cuts from central government" left them with "no choice but to make savings".
Seven out of the 24 libraries in East Sussex would close if the plans are approved following public consultation.
They would be:Langney, Mayfield, Ore, Pevensey Bay, Polegate, Ringmer and Willingdon.
A smaller network of17 library buildings would remain open in "appropriate locations according to need", it added.
The proposal claims the library closures would affect 8% of library users but adds that 100% of those users live 20-30 minutes away from an alternative library, if travelling by car or public transport.
What do you think? You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.
Who wears the trousers?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Should every child have to wear trousers to school?
A Lewes headteacher has introduced a "gender neutral" uniform, and it's sharply dividing opinion.
Grand Hotel hoax bomb caller hunted
Sussex Police say nothing suspicious was found following a search lasting nearly five hours.Read more
Sussex clinic helps people who hear voices
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
People who hear voices in their heads are getting help at a special clinic run by mental health experts in Sussex.
The sessions are designed to help people understand their voice-hearing experiences which may have been triggered by trauma or distress.
A blustery start to the week
Kate Kinsella
BBC Weather
After a windy weekend, it's going to be sunshine and showers this week.
Here's my forecast.
Tree of the Year finalists unveiled
An appeal is made to help choose the top tree in England from a shortlist of 10.Read more
Argus newspaper archive saved
Four killed within hours on Sussex roads
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
Four people have been killed and a child seriously injured after a series of crashes on the roads of Sussex this weekend.
Two 31-year-old men died just outside Ringmer just after 20:00 BST on Saturday.
They were in a group of people hit by a 4x4 vehicle as they walked along Harvey's Lane.
Just over three hours later a man and a woman were killed on on the A267 at Cross in Hand when two cars collided.
A 55-year-old driver and his 48-year-old passenger, both from Heathfield, died at the scene. An 18-year-old man from Heathfield was seriously hurt and taken to hospital in Brighton.
And yesterday an 11-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital in London after a serious crash in Portslade.
County ins & outs 2017
With the 2017 county season here, keep up to date with the latest signings, departures and rumours ahead of next season.Read more
Who wears the trousers?
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Should every child have to wear trousers to school?
A Lewes headteacher has introduced a "gender neutral" uniform, and it's sharply dividing opinion.
Secondary school applications open
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
Families in West Sussex can go online to apply for a secondary school place for their child from today.
Parents of pupils due to move up to secondary school next year need to apply for a school place.
Applications can be submitted for up to three different schools and they need to be ranked in order of preference.
Online applications for schools in East Sussex open tomorrow.
Goodwood Revival celebrates 20 years
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
It's an event like no other with an intoxicating mix of vintage motor sport and period fashion
This weekend the Goodwood Revival event celebrated its 20th year.
BBC South East Today breakfast bulletin
Here are the headlines from BBC South East Today:
Mum calls for change in organ donation law
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
The mother of a five-month old baby who died because she needed a heart transplant is calling for the organ donation law to be changed.
Almost two million people are on the register but their family's consent is still needed before a donation.
In the last 10 years 330 people have died while waiting for a transplant in Kent, Sussex and Surrey.
A treasure trove of memories
Yasmine Djadoudi
BBC Live reporter
They say today's news is tomorrow's fish and chip paper and in Brighton and Hove one of the city's newspaper archives nearly went that way, until one local man stepped in to save it.
You can see more on this story on Inside Out, on BBC1 in the South East, at 19:30 BST today, and then on iplayer.
Half a billion development proposed for Hastings
Developers are promising Hastings a golden future, with a new harbour and marina bringing hundreds of millions of pounds to the town.
East Sussex pupils 'sent home despite correct skirt length'
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
Girls were sent home from school when their skirts were deemed too short in the morning only to be told they were acceptable later, it is claimed.
A real mixed bag of weather today
Kate Kinsella
BBC Weather
It's looking windy and wet with a few sunny spells thrown in.
Here's my latest forecast.
Welcome to a new week
Kathryn Langley
BBC Live reporter
Thank you to Stephen J Kimble for this striking image taken at Cooden Beach.
It's our Sussex #PhotoOfTheDay.
We'll be here with all your latest news, travel, sport and weather for Sussex until 22:00 BST.
Is there anything you'd like to tell us about?
You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.