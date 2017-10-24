South East Live: As it happened

One of two men suspected of killing a Briton in Cyprus has been re-arrested, but the victim's family have been told there's no hope of a murder trial.

George Low, 22, from Dartford, in Kent, was stabbed to death in Ayia Napa in southern Cyprus in August 2016.

The Bell George Low used to work in Ayia Napa but was visiting at the time he was killed

Mehmet Akpinar fled to the Turkish-controlled north with a second suspect where both were arrested for an unrelated offence and later freed.

He has now been re-arrested and jailed by the authorities in the north.

Mr Low's parents, Martyn and Helen Low, said they hoped the Turkish authorities would "do the right thing" and hand Mr Akpinar over for trial.

But an email from the Foreign Office to the family stated: "Unfortunately there is no prospect of Akpinar being handed to the Republic of Cyprus from the north. Akpinar will be returned to Turkey at the end of his sentence.

"This is because there is no extradition treaty between North Cyprus and any state other than Turkey. We are in the same situation now as we were before this arrest."

Mr Low said: "I can't believe it. We're completely devastated by this. We have been trying to be positive but this is so frustrating."