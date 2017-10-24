South East Live: As it happened

You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent

Summary

  1. Our live page updates for the day have now ended
  2. Updates on Tuesday 24 October

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Ebbsfleet United 0-1 Torquay United

National League

Struggling Torquay stun Ebbsfleet 1-0 at Stonebridge Road to record only their second win of the National League campaign.

FC Halifax Town 0-2 Maidstone United

National League

Maidstone's assured and composed display sees them ease to a 2-0 National League win at sinking Halifax.

Dover Athletic 3-1 Woking

National League

Ryan Bird moves to joint top spot in the National League goalscoring charts as his Dover side beat Woking 3-1.

That's it for now

Kathryn Langley

BBC Live reporter

We'll be back at 06:00 BST with more news, sport, weather and travel for Sussex, Kent and Surrey.

Is there anything you'd like to tell us about?

You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.

Sussex stalking victim says she still has nightmares over ordeal

Yasmine Djadoudi

BBC Live reporter

A woman from Sussex who was stalked by a complete stranger says she lived in fear for ten years.

Cat shot eight times with an airgun

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

The owners of a pet cat left for dead after being shot at least eight times have offered a reward for any information that helps catch whoever did it.

Did you witness Herne Bay collision?

Police are looking for witnesses to a car crash in Herne Bay in which a teenage girl suffered head injuries.

It happened in Fleetwood Avenue just before 18:40 BST on Saturday.

The girl was hit by a grey VW Passat.

Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

RSPCA 'struggling to cope' with rise of abandoned reptiles in South East

Kathryn Langley

BBC Live reporter

Boa constrictors, corn snakes and bearded dragons are increasingly popular as pets but the RSPCA warns many owners don't know how to look after them, putting huge pressure on their reptile rescue centre near Brighton.

Fundraising in honour of student who was stabbed to death

An event to raise money in memory of Molly McLaren, who was stabbed to death in Chatham, has taken place.

Family tributes to murdered teenager

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

The family of murdered 17-year-old Gillingham teenager Kyle Yule have paid tribute to him.

Woman hit in bus stop attack

A woman's been punched in the face by a man near Midhurst, West Sussex.

It happened after she got off a bus at Wheelbarrow Castle in Easebourne at about 19:15 BST on Saturday.

The victim, who's in her 60s, was pushed to the ground. She suffered cuts and bruises.

Police say the man is about 30, and skinny with curly hair. He was wearing a parka jacket with a hood.

Kent youngster Crawley extends deal

Zak Crawley

Teenage batsman Zak Crawley signs a long-term contract extension with Division Two side Kent.

Kent MP: We must plan for a 'no deal' Brexit

Charlie Elphicke
BBC

The Conservative MP for Dover and Deal is calling for £1bn to be set aside for preparations for a 'no deal' Brexit scenario.

Charlie Elphicke will tell the Commons tonight that spending the money on upgrading border systems and infrastructure is "the responsible thing to do".

It would be wrong to wait until the last moment to start investing. It is in the national interest that we invest now.

We've spent long enough waiting for the EU to get its act together. Three quarters of the country agrees that if progress can't be made, we should be prepared to walk away. It's vital that we have the option to do so. That we are fully prepared. That's why we must be ready on day one, to forge ahead on day two, deal or no deal."

Charlie Elphicke MP(Con) Dover and Deal

'Lack of leadership' in care home death

Stock image of a man being cared for

A review into a private East Sussex nursing home finds a number of factors contributed to a man's death.

Cyprus stabbing murder suspect re-arrested

One of two men suspected of killing a Briton in Cyprus has been re-arrested, but the victim's family have been told there's no hope of a murder trial.

George Low, 22, from Dartford, in Kent, was stabbed to death in Ayia Napa in southern Cyprus in August 2016.

George Low
The Bell
George Low used to work in Ayia Napa but was visiting at the time he was killed

Mehmet Akpinar fled to the Turkish-controlled north with a second suspect where both were arrested for an unrelated offence and later freed.

He has now been re-arrested and jailed by the authorities in the north.

Mr Low's parents, Martyn and Helen Low, said they hoped the Turkish authorities would "do the right thing" and hand Mr Akpinar over for trial.

But an email from the Foreign Office to the family stated: "Unfortunately there is no prospect of Akpinar being handed to the Republic of Cyprus from the north. Akpinar will be returned to Turkey at the end of his sentence.

"This is because there is no extradition treaty between North Cyprus and any state other than Turkey. We are in the same situation now as we were before this arrest."

Mr Low said: "I can't believe it. We're completely devastated by this. We have been trying to be positive but this is so frustrating."

Severe disruption: A2 Kent westbound

BBC News Travel

A2 Kent westbound severe disruption, between Union Street and A230 Gibraltar Hill.

A2 Kent - Slow traffic on A2 New Road westbound in Chatham between the Union Street junction and the A230 Gibraltar Hill junction, because of a motorcycle fire.

Henna 'crown' for Hove cancer patient

For cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, losing their hair can be an extremely difficult and upsetting consequence. But now, there’s a new alternative to wigs and hats.

School 'silenced' over sex doll inquiry

David Turner arriving at Canterbury Crown Court

Parents were not told a primary school governor was being investigated about a child sex doll, the BBC learns.

Disabled woman says benefits cut left her housebound

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

A woman from Kent who relies on a specially adapted mobility car to get to work, says the decision to stop funding it has left her housebound.

Ebbsfleet bring in forward Brandy

Febian Brandy

Ebbsfleet United sign former Manchester United trainee Febian Brandy after receiving international clearance.

Sussex Police: Have you seen missing teenager?

Amir Taibi
Sussex Police

Police want help in finding missing teenager Amir Taibi.

The 17-year-old was last seen in Chichester, West Sussex, on 18 September.

Officers say he was wearing a camouflaged jacket and carrying a Union Jack rucksack.

Southern staff to vote on deal to end dispute

Yasmine Djadoudi

BBC Live reporter

Drivers on Southern Railway are to start voting on whether to accept a proposed deal to end their dispute.

Ballot papers are being sent to members of the train drivers' union Aslef, with a recommendation to accept after drivers rejected two previous attempts to reach an agreement.

The proposal is for a 28% pay rise and an agreement that trains will have a second, safety-trained person on board, apart from "exceptional circumstances".

The ballot result will be announced on 8 November.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) remains in dispute with Southern over the role of guards.

Southern Railway worker
Getty Images

Sussex agree to release batsman Nash

Chris Nash

Sussex release batsman Chris Nash from the final year of his contract, ending his 26-year stay at Hove.

Soldier claims he was sent to war zone with PTSD

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

A Kent soldier says he was sent to fight in Afghanistan despite showing serious signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.

'She was my best friend'

Lucy Vladev

Reporter, BBC South East Today

Hayley Peebles' daughter Taiyah died on a rail track earlier this year. She doesn't think enough is being done to prevent it from happening again.

Two people killed in Minster crash

Yasmine Djadoudi

BBC Live reporter

Two people have died after they were struck by a van while standing next to a car near Manston Airport.

The crash took place yesterday at 21:10 BST on the A299 Hengist Way, near Manston Airport.

A Mercedes van, travelling in the direction of Ramsgate, hit the two people who were standing next to a vehicle on the side of a road.

Both died shortly after.

They were a 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from the Broadstairs area.

Officers say no arrests have yet been made.

Today's South East newspaper headlines

A newspaper printing press
Getty Images

Kent Online: Swans found shot dead in marshland in Graveney

Get Surrey: Lane closure warning to allow South East Water to complete £200,000 pipe project

The Argus: Howzat for a view? The perfect flat for any cricket lover

Kent News: Dover’s historic Zeebrugge Bell undergoing conservation and repairs ahead of 100 year anniversary of port raids

Chichester Observer: ‘Distinctive’ £1.5m sports car involved in A27 crash

Craigslist sales of cocaine and stolen passports exposed

Craigslist sales of cocaine and stolen passports exposed

Secret filming shows how an undercover BBC reporter was able to buy Class A drugs listed on the website Craigslist.

Jonathan Gibson bought cocaine from a dealer in Derby, illegal cigarettes from men in Corby and Carlisle, and was offered a stolen passport from a man in Chatham, Kent. Such items are supposedly prohibited from being offered in classified advertisements on the site.

Craigslist was contacted by the BBC but has declined to comment.

What's it like to have dementia in your 50s?

Tom Darby

BBC Live reporter

Lorayne from Lydd explains how dementia affects her life, and why she's trying to make the most of it.

Severe accident: M25 Kent clockwise

BBC News Travel

M25 Kent clockwise severe accident, at J1A for A282.

M25 Kent - M25 exit slip road closed clockwise at J1a, A282 (Swanscombe), because of an accident involving a lorry and barrier repairs. Traffic is coping well.

Reunions captured in forces calendar

Little Troopers calendar, July 2018

Military families share pictures of emotional reunions and farewells for a fundraising calendar.

Protest to keep post office open in St Leonards

Stuart Maisner

BBC Live reporter

Campaigners who want to keep a Crown Post Office branch in St Leonards have staged a protest against its proposed sale and franchise.

Good morning from the BBC Live team

Yasmine Djadoudi

BBC Live reporter

We loved the shades of blue in this shot of Eastbourne seafront by Kathie Murry, it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.

Eastbourne seafront
Kathie Murphy

We'll be keeping you up to date with the latest news, sport, travel and weather for Sussex, Kent and Surrey until 22:00 BST.

Is there anything you'd like to tell us about?

You can get in touch on Twitter, on Facebook or by sending us an email.

