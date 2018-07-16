BBC Live: South East
Summary
- Passengers are braced for rush hour disruption after a troubled rail operator introduced its third new timetable in two months.
- BBC South East can reveal lorry drivers have been fined more than 15 million pounds in five years by the Border Force agency after illegal migrants were found on board their vehicles.
- A man has been arrested in connection with a house fire that killed a woman and her four-year-old son in Eastbourne.
- Firefighters spent yesterday evening tackling two separate fires in corn fields in Kent. Ten acres were destroyed near Sittingbourne.
More hot weather for the week ahead
Georgina Burnett
BBC Weather
Here's my latest forecast.
Robin Lee has taken this shot of the windfarm off Thanet – it’s a spectacular picture and our #PhotoOfTheDay
