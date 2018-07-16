BBC Live: South East

Montage of pictures

Summary

  1. Passengers are braced for rush hour disruption after a troubled rail operator introduced its third new timetable in two months.
  2. BBC South East can reveal lorry drivers have been fined more than 15 million pounds in five years by the Border Force agency after illegal migrants were found on board their vehicles.
  3. A man has been arrested in connection with a house fire that killed a woman and her four-year-old son in Eastbourne.
  4. Firefighters spent yesterday evening tackling two separate fires in corn fields in Kent. Ten acres were destroyed near Sittingbourne.
  5. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

More hot weather for the week ahead

Georgina Burnett

BBC Weather

Here's my latest forecast.

Welcome to the BBC South East live page

We’ll be here all week with your latest news, sport, travel and weather.

Robin Lee has taken this shot of the windfarm off Thanet – it’s a spectacular picture and our #PhotoOfTheDay

If there’s anything we should know about, please get in touch on email, Twitter or Facebook.

Robin Lee

