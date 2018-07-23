BBC Live: South East
Summary
- Gravesend murder probe after injured man dies
- A skip yard in Smallfield, near Horley, caught fire during its owner's wedding
- British Superbike champion Shane Byrne unsure over future after crash
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England.
Live Reporting
Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound
M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, from J3 for M26 to J4 for A228 Castle Way Leybourne.
M20 Kent - One lane closed on M20 eastbound from J3 M26 to J4, A228 (Leybourne), because of a broken down vehicle and slow vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Is it going to be another warm day?
Good morning from the BBC South East live team
Good morning and welcome to the start of a new week.
Please join us for all your breaking news, travel, sport and weather from across Kent, Sussex and Surrey.
To kick-start the week, here’s a lovely picture taken by Alan Glicksman of a golden field in Minster. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay.
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey northbound
M3 Surrey northbound severe disruption, from J3 for A322 Bagshot to J2 for M25 J12.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M3 northbound from J3, A322 (Bagshot) to J2 M25 J12, because of a broken down vehicle.
Severe disruption: M23 Surrey northbound
M23 Surrey northbound severe disruption, before J8 for M25 J7.
M23 Surrey - Queuing traffic on M23 northbound before J8 M25 J7, because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.
Severe disruption: A251 Kent both ways
A251 Kent both ways severe disruption, from Badlesmere to Badlesmere.
A251 Kent - A251 Ashford Road in Badlesmere closed in both directions from the Badlesmere junction to the Badlesmere junction, because of an overturned car.
