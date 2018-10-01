BBC Live: South East

Montage of pictures

  1. M25 crash: Motorway shut after nine hurt, two seriously
  2. Hadlow stab deaths: Mother and daughter victims named
  3. Shared home tenants 'may face rent rises or eviction'
  4. Ford to refund 'engine fail' EcoBoost customers
  5. Video: Winemaking: The college where students get a degree in wine
  6. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

  2. Nine injured in M25 crash

    BBC London Travel

    BBC Radio London Travel

    Nine people have been injured - two seriously - after a crash between a van and a minibus on the M25, police said.

    Emergency services were called to a stretch of the London Orbital between junction 13 for Staines and junction 12 for the M3 at about 01.30.

    A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, Surrey Police said.

    The road was closed in both directions to allow an air ambulance to land on the carriageway, and the anti-clockwise lanes are still shut for investigations.

    Diversions have been put in place.

  5. Welcome to the BBC South East live page

    We’ll be here all week with your latest news, sport, travel and weather.

    To get the new week under way here’s a lovely snap by Chris Pickett of the Sheppey Crossing. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay.

    The Sheppey Crossing
    Copyright: Chris Pickett
