Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Harry and Meghan's Sussex visit - as it happened

Summary

  1. It was the first time Harry and Meghan visited Sussex together since being made Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
  2. The pair visited Chichester, Bognor, Brighton and Peacehaven.
  3. They saw a rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence in Chichester.
  4. Our live updates for the day have now ended.

Live Reporting

By Stuart Maisner and Bob Dale

All times stated are UK

  1. That's it from us...

    Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first official visit to Sussex.

    The couple, who married in May, drew large crowds in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Brighton and Peacehaven.

    You can read about the full visit here.

    Duke and Duchess of Sussex
  2. The end of a busy day - do come back soon!

    Bob Dale

    BBC Live reporter

    Harry and Meghan have left their final engagement in Sussex, the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven.

    The Duchess of Sussex
    It was the first official visit to the county by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

    The Duke of Sussex
    Their day-long tour also took in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Brighton.

    Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    The royal couple are now on their way back to Kensington Palace.

    Duke and Duchess of Sussex
  6. What Harry and Meghan need to know about Sussex

    While Prince Harry has spent enough time in the south-east of England to know a bit about Sussex, his American-born wife Meghan can be forgiven for being more in the dark.

    As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return home from their visit to the county today, maybe they could have a look through this invaluable guide to all things Sussex?

    Check out the full feature here.

    Sussex pudding
  7. Camera phones at the ready (again)

    Crowds in Peacehaven
    Copyright: BBC

    Crowds are waiting for the royal couple of emerge from the Joff Centre in Peacehaven.

    Our reporter at the scene says people are chanting 'Harry, Harry' as they wait to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

  8. Gone but not forgotten

    Chrissie Reidy

    Reporter, BBC South East Today

    It seems the crowds at the Brighton Pavilion can't let the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go.

    People have been posing with a life size cardboard cutout after the couple left the city.

  9. Meeting young people in Peacehaven

    The royal couple are inside the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven.

    They are hearing about its work on mental health and wellbeing.

    It's the last stop on their tour of Sussex.

    Duke of Duchess of Sussex
  10. How did Peacehaven get its name?

    Stuart Maisner

    BBC Live reporter

    Crowds in Peacehaven
    Copyright: BBC

    Peacehaven had its creation and name heavily rooted in the events of World War One.

    Originally conceived as a "garden city by the sea", it was the brainchild of businessman and entrepreneur, Charles Neville in 1916.

    The aim was to create a town on the downs by the sea, a peaceful haven, where members of the public and, eventually, ex-servicemen would be able to purchase plots of land upon which they could build homes.

    The name of the town was chosen in a competition.

  11. Peacehaven: The final leg

    Amanda Akass

    Reporter, BBC South East Today

    There were huge cheers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they arrived at the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven.

    It's the final leg of their whistle-stop visit to Sussex.

    Duke and Duchess of Sussex
    Copyright: BBC

  13. Masks at the ready...

    Crowds with a mask of the Duchess of Sussex
    Crowds have been getting their "Meghan" masks ready for the arrival of the royal couple.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now arrived in Peacehaven, and they will be visiting the Joff Youth Centre.

  Your pictures of the royal visit

    The Duke of Sussex in Brighton
    Becca Ayers managed to capture these shots of the Duke of Sussex in Brighton.

    We'd love to see your pictures and videos of the royal visit.

    You can send them to us by email, on Twitter, Facebook orInstagram.

    The Duke of Sussex in Brighton
    The Duke of Sussex in Brighton
  15. A subject close to the royal couple's heart

    Amanda Akass

    Reporter, BBC South East Today

    I'm in Peacehaven, where the Duke and Duchess will finish their tour later today.

    They'll be finding out what's being done to help young people with mental health issues.

  16. In pictures: Royals at the Royal Pavilion

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a rapturous welcome at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.

    The building has a strong connection with the Royal family since its construction in the 17th and 18th centuries.

    Brighton Pavilion
    The pavilion was originally built as a seaside pleasure palace for King George IV.

    Duchess of Sussex
    It also served as a civic building and during World War One was a military hospital for Indian troops.

    Duchess and Duke of Sussex
  18. When Harry and Meghan met children

    Stuart Maisner

    BBC Live reporter

    Watch what happened when Harry and Meghan met a group of children outside the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.

    Video content

    Video caption: Royal couple greet children in Brighton

  20. Camera phones at the ready...

    The Duchess of Sussex in Brighton
    Crowds are lining up to get a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Brighton.

    The royal couple are meeting people in the city before they go to the Royal Pavilion.

    If you get a picture of the couple today please send it to us by email, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

    The Duchess of Sussex in Brighton
    The Duke of Sussex in Brighton
    The Duke of Sussex in Brighton
