Harry and Meghan's Sussex visit - as it happened
If you took any pictures or videos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their visit to the county please send them to us by email, to our BBC South East or BBC Sussex Facebook pages, on Twitter @bbcsoutheast and @bbcsussex or on Instagram.
Summary
- It was the first time Harry and Meghan visited Sussex together since being made Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
- The pair visited Chichester, Bognor, Brighton and Peacehaven.
- They saw a rare Sussex copy of the American Declaration of Independence in Chichester.
- Our live updates for the day have now ended.
Live Reporting
By Stuart Maisner and Bob Dale
All times stated are UK
That's it from us...
Thanks for joining us for our live coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first official visit to Sussex.
The couple, who married in May, drew large crowds in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Brighton and Peacehaven.
You can read about the full visit here.
The end of a busy day - do come back soon!
Bob Dale
BBC Live reporter
Harry and Meghan have left their final engagement in Sussex, the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven.
It was the first official visit to the county by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Their day-long tour also took in Chichester, Bognor Regis and Brighton.
The royal couple are now on their way back to Kensington Palace.
Behind the scenes at the royal visit
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met volunteers, staff and service users at the Survivors' Network, a Brighton organisation which helps those who've been victims of sexual violence.
Harry and Meghan thrill Sussex crowds
It's the first time the duke and duchess have made an official visit to the county.Read more
A look inside the Joff Youth Centre
What Harry and Meghan need to know about Sussex
While Prince Harry has spent enough time in the south-east of England to know a bit about Sussex, his American-born wife Meghan can be forgiven for being more in the dark.
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex return home from their visit to the county today, maybe they could have a look through this invaluable guide to all things Sussex?
Check out the full feature here.
Camera phones at the ready (again)
Crowds are waiting for the royal couple of emerge from the Joff Centre in Peacehaven.
Our reporter at the scene says people are chanting 'Harry, Harry' as they wait to catch a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Gone but not forgotten
Chrissie Reidy
Reporter, BBC South East Today
It seems the crowds at the Brighton Pavilion can't let the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go.
People have been posing with a life size cardboard cutout after the couple left the city.
Meeting young people in Peacehaven
The royal couple are inside the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven.
They are hearing about its work on mental health and wellbeing.
It's the last stop on their tour of Sussex.
How did Peacehaven get its name?
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Peacehaven had its creation and name heavily rooted in the events of World War One.
Originally conceived as a "garden city by the sea", it was the brainchild of businessman and entrepreneur, Charles Neville in 1916.
The aim was to create a town on the downs by the sea, a peaceful haven, where members of the public and, eventually, ex-servicemen would be able to purchase plots of land upon which they could build homes.
The name of the town was chosen in a competition.
Peacehaven: The final leg
Amanda Akass
Reporter, BBC South East Today
There were huge cheers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they arrived at the Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven.
It's the final leg of their whistle-stop visit to Sussex.
Harry and Meghan make first Sussex visit
They are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after all!Read more
Masks at the ready...
Crowds have been getting their "Meghan" masks ready for the arrival of the royal couple.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now arrived in Peacehaven, and they will be visiting the Joff Youth Centre.
Your pictures of the royal visit
Becca Ayers managed to capture these shots of the Duke of Sussex in Brighton.
We'd love to see your pictures and videos of the royal visit.
You can send them to us by email, on Twitter, Facebook orInstagram.
A subject close to the royal couple's heart
Amanda Akass
Reporter, BBC South East Today
I'm in Peacehaven, where the Duke and Duchess will finish their tour later today.
They'll be finding out what's being done to help young people with mental health issues.
In pictures: Royals at the Royal Pavilion
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a rapturous welcome at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.
The building has a strong connection with the Royal family since its construction in the 17th and 18th centuries.
The pavilion was originally built as a seaside pleasure palace for King George IV.
It also served as a civic building and during World War One was a military hospital for Indian troops.
And on to the next stop
The royal tour continues in Brighton
When Harry and Meghan met children
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
Watch what happened when Harry and Meghan met a group of children outside the Royal Pavilion in Brighton.
'What's your favourite subject?'
One very excited little girl got to meet the royal couple.
Camera phones at the ready...
Crowds are lining up to get a picture of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Brighton.
The royal couple are meeting people in the city before they go to the Royal Pavilion.
If you get a picture of the couple today please send it to us by email, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.