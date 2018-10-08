BBC Live: South East
Summary
- Retired Sussex police officers campaign for better resources
- Shepperton power surge knocks out power for hundreds
- Young people with deposits still cannot buy homes
- 'Third of girls' harassed in school uniform
- Video: What happens when you lose your job aged 60?
Shepperton power surge knocks out power for hundreds
More than 150 homes in Shepperton are still without power this morning after a high voltage power surge yesterday.
Electricity for nearly 700 properties in the Wood Road area had to be switched off just after 18:30 BST after the surge caused fuses, power sockets and TVs to smoke.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in case of fire breaking out.
UK Power Networks apologised for any inconvenience and said its engineers were working to restore supplies as quickly as possible.
A spokesman said: "Our staff may require access to affected properties to carry out safety checks before power can be restored so we encourage residents to contact us on 0800 31 63 105 or speak to staff on site so that can be arranged and so updates can be provided."
Quite warm today in the sunshine
Kate Kinsella
BBC Weather
Here's my forecast for the week ahead.
