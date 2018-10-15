BBC Live: South East

HM Coastguard Copyright: HM Coastguard

There has been a "significant" cliff fall at Seaford Head, near Newhaven, in East Sussex.

Nobody was injured in the fall which happened on Sunday afternoon, Newhaven Coastguard Rescue team confirmed.

However, visitors were warned to take extra care amid the possibility of more falls along the South coast.

The Coastguard said the period of heavy rain increased cliff instability, making cliff falls more likely.

It added: "People should give the cliff edges a very wide berth and not to get too close to the top of cliff edges or approach the base of cliffs either."