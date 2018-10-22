BBC Live: South East
- Missing diver search called off
- Three in hospital after crash
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England
Monday's weather forecast...
Kate Kinsella
BBC Weather
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 Surrey anti-clockwise
M25 Surrey anti-clockwise severe disruption, from J6 for B2235 to Clacket Lane Service Area.
M25 Surrey - One lane blocked and heavy traffic on M25 anticlockwise from J6, B2235 (Godstone) to Clacket Lane Service Area, because of a broken down car.
Missing diver search called off
A large search and rescue operation has been called off following attempts to locate a diver who went missing off the Sussex coast.
Emergency services were alerted at around 10.30 BST yesterday.
The coastguard helicopter and lifeboats from Hastings and Eastbourne were all involved in the search.
There are no plans to relaunch the operation this morning.
Helping people with autism into the world of work
How people with autism are being helped into the world of work by those who know exactly what problems they face.
Man's skull fractured after attack
A man suffered a fractured skull and cheek in an attack by a group of people in Canterbury.
It happened as he was walking along Old Dover Road around 13:00 BST on 16 October.
He says he was approached by the group and an argument broke out, during which he was punched in the head.
Three in hospital after crash
Three 18-year-old men are in hospital in London, one with a life-threatening head injury, after a two-car collision.
Their Vauxhall Corsa collided with a Vauxhall Mokka on the B269 Limpsfield Road in Botley Hill at 20:30 BST on Friday.
The teenagers have all been taken to St George's Hospital in Tooting.
A woman in her 40s suffered minor injuries, and was treated at East Surrey Hospital in Redhill.
