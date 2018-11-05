Montage of pictures

BBC Live: South East

Summary

  1. A holiday park firm is facing allegations that 50 people are living unlawfully on sites in the South East
  2. An investigation is under way after eight children fell from an inflatable slide at a fireworks display.
  3. Trains are being cancelled from 17:00 GMT in the Lewes area for the Bonfire event.
  4. A competition's been launched to name 17new gritters which will be used on Kent's roads.
  News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

  3. New line-up for BBC Radio Kent

    It's all change today on BBC Radio Kent as Ian Collins and John Warnett take over Breakfast and Drive.

    Tune and wait for the fireworks.

    Video content

    Video caption: Promo video for new BBC Radio Kent lineup

  5. Good morning from BBC South East

    Good morning and welcome to the start of a new week from BBC Live: South East.

    Please join us for all your breaking news, travel and weather from across the region.

    And if you feel there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

    To kick-start the week, here’s a picture of a stunning cloud formation taken off Bexhill by Steve Morris. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay.

    Photo of the Day
    Copyright: Steve Morris
