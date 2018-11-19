BBC Live: South East
Summary
- Railway delays as engineering works overrun
- Delays on A27 in Sussex after serious crash
- Benny the beluga: Whale still thriving in River Thames
Rail chaos as engineering works overrun
South Western Railway says services could be cancelled, delayed or revised all day.Read more
Welcome to the BBC South East live page
Good morning and welcome to the start of another week. We’ll be here through to Friday, with all your latest news, travel, sport and weather.
To kick things off here’s a picture of two happy dogs running through autumnal woods in Benenden. This photo was sent to us by Claire Ross and is our #photooftheday.