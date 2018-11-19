Montage of pictures

BBC Live: South East

You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Railway delays as engineering works overrun
  2. Delays on A27 in Sussex after serious crash
  3. Benny the beluga: Whale still thriving in River Thames
  4. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Welcome to the BBC South East live page

    Good morning and welcome to the start of another week. We’ll be here through to Friday, with all your latest news, travel, sport and weather.

    To kick things off here’s a picture of two happy dogs running through autumnal woods in Benenden. This photo was sent to us by Claire Ross and is our #photooftheday.

    Dogs in Benenden
    Copyright: Claire Ross
Back to top