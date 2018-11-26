BBC Live: South East
- Why are Iranians crossing the Channel in dinghies?
- Police appeal after Eastbourne robberies
- Firefighters tackle pub blaze in Hoo
- Independent rail complaints service is launched
- Video: Owner speaks out after cat stabbing in Brighton
- Video: Benny the beluga: Economic boost for Gravesend
- Video: Christmas stitched up at Sussex stately home
Live Reporting
Good morning from BBC South East: Live
Good morning and welcome to the start of a new week from BBC South East: Live.
Please join us for all your breaking news, travel and weather from across the region.
And if you feel there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via our Facebook and Twitter pages.
To kick-start the week, we bring you this lovely picture by Mike Belford of autumn colours at Dunorlan Park in Tunbridge Wells. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey both ways
M3 Surrey both ways severe disruption, from J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange to J3 for A322 Bagshot.
M3 Surrey - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M3 from J4, A331 (Camberley) in Hampshire to J3, A322 (Bagshot) in Surrey, because of a broken down vehicle.
Police appeal after Eastbourne robberies
Police are searching for two men, one wielding an axe, who robbed two convenience stores less than 15 minutes apart.
At 21:20 GMT on Saturday the pair entered the Tesco store in Seaside, Eastbourne and stole about £200 cash.
Just after 21:30 GMT the same men entered the Co-op store in Milfoil Drive, where they took about £600.
At both stores they demanded money, one striking the lottery stand and counter with an axe to intimidate the staff. The other suspect went behind the counters, also to intimidate staff, and stole alcohol from the Tesco store. They used bags from the stores to put the money in.
After the Co-Op robbery they were seen to run off down Alverston Close.
The staff at both stores were not physically injured but were very shaken by the events, Sussex Police said.
Firefighters tackle pub blaze
About 30 firefighters have been battling a blaze in a pub in Hoo.
It broke out in the roof of The Windmill in Ratcliffe Highway just after 17:00 GMT on Sunday.
The pub was evacuated and no one was injured. It's not yet known how the fire started.
