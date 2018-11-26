Montage of pictures

BBC Live: South East

You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Why are Iranians crossing the Channel in dinghies?
  2. Police appeal after Eastbourne robberies
  3. Firefighters tackle pub blaze in Hoo
  4. Independent rail complaints service is launched
  5. Video: Owner speaks out after cat stabbing in Brighton
  6. Video: Benny the beluga: Economic boost for Gravesend
  7. Video: Christmas stitched up at Sussex stately home
  8. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Good morning from BBC South East: Live

    Good morning and welcome to the start of a new week from BBC South East: Live.

    Please join us for all your breaking news, travel and weather from across the region.

    And if you feel there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

    To kick-start the week, we bring you this lovely picture by Mike Belford of autumn colours at Dunorlan Park in Tunbridge Wells. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay

    Park
    Copyright: Mike Belford

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M3 Surrey both ways

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Surrey both ways severe disruption, from J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange to J3 for A322 Bagshot.

    M3 Surrey - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M3 from J4, A331 (Camberley) in Hampshire to J3, A322 (Bagshot) in Surrey, because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Police appeal after Eastbourne robberies

    Police are searching for two men, one wielding an axe, who robbed two convenience stores less than 15 minutes apart.

    At 21:20 GMT on Saturday the pair entered the Tesco store in Seaside, Eastbourne and stole about £200 cash.

    Just after 21:30 GMT the same men entered the Co-op store in Milfoil Drive, where they took about £600.

    At both stores they demanded money, one striking the lottery stand and counter with an axe to intimidate the staff. The other suspect went behind the counters, also to intimidate staff, and stole alcohol from the Tesco store. They used bags from the stores to put the money in.

    After the Co-Op robbery they were seen to run off down Alverston Close.

    The staff at both stores were not physically injured but were very shaken by the events, Sussex Police said.

  5. Firefighters tackle pub blaze

    About 30 firefighters have been battling a blaze in a pub in Hoo.

    It broke out in the roof of The Windmill in Ratcliffe Highway just after 17:00 GMT on Sunday.

    The pub was evacuated and no one was injured. It's not yet known how the fire started.

  6. Good morning from the BBC South East live team

    Good morning and welcome to the start of a new week.

    Please join us for all your breaking news, travel, weather and sport from across the region.

    And if you feel there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

    To kick-start the week, we bring you this lovely picture by Mike Belford of autumn colours at Dunorlan Park in Tunbridge Wells. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay

    Dunorlan Park in Tunbridge Wells
    Copyright: Mike Belford

  7. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M3 Surrey southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M3 Surrey southbound severe disruption, from J3 for A322 Bagshot to J4 for A331 Frimley Interchange.

    M3 Surrey - One lane closed on M3 southbound from J3, A322 (Bagshot) to J4, A331 (Camberley), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top