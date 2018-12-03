Good morning and welcome to the start of a new week from BBC Live: South East.

Please join us for all your breaking news, travel, weather and sport from across the region.

And if you feel there’s a story we should be covering, you can email us or contact us via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

To kick-start the week, we bring you this picture taken by David George Burr,who caught some high waves crashing in Newhaven. It’s our #PhotoOfTheDay