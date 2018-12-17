BBC Live: South East
- Children treated by paramedics after fire above shop in Biddenden
- Traffic stopped on the A20 eastbound in Kent this morning after a multi-vehicle crash between the M20 and A260 in Folkestone
- News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England.
Children treated as large fire breaks out
Fifty firefighters are tackling the blaze which broke out in shops in a Kent village.Read more
Fire engulfs derelict building
A large fire engulfed a derelict building in West Sussex during the night.
West Sussex Fire & Rescue was called to the scene in Janes Lane, Burgess Hill, at about 22:40 GMT on Sunday.
It arrived to find the building "well alight".
At the height of the blaze four fire engines tackled the flames but it has now been extinguished.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Severe accident: M2 Kent eastbound
M2 Kent eastbound severe accident, from J5 for A249 Sittingbourne to J6 for A251 Ashford Road.
M2 Kent - M2 partially blocked and slow traffic eastbound from J5, A249 (Sittingbourne) to J6, A251 (Faversham), because of an accident.
Travel: Wightlink ferry delays
Wightlink has said its Portsmouth - Fishbourne car ferry service is delayed due to a "technical issue with our Gunwharf Linkspan".
The firms said customers could experience delays of up to 40 minutes.
Elsewhere, Wightlink's Lymington - Yarmouth ferry is running on an adjusted timetable.
The ferry Wight Sky suffered a fire on Friday while it was berthed in Lymington, although no-one was injured.
Two vehicle crash shuts A20 in Kent
Traffic has been stopped on the A20 eastbound in Kent after a crash between the M20 and A260 in Folkestone.
A lorry and van collided at about 06:20 GMT near the Roundhill tunnel in Folkestone.
No injuries have been reported.
The carriageway remains closed due to a diesel spillage, Kent Police said.
Drivers have been advised to find alternative routes.
Severe accident: A20 Kent eastbound
A20 Kent eastbound severe accident, from M20 to A260 Canterbury Road.
A20 Kent - A20 closed and stationary traffic eastbound from Folkestone to the A260 Canterbury Road junction, because of an accident involving two vans and a lorry and a spillage of diesel on the road.
Large fire in Biddenden High Street
About 50 firefighters and 10 fire engines are at the scene of a large fire in Biddenden High Street, near Ashford.
The blaze - which started at about 05:30 GMT – is affecting shops with accommodation above.
Kent Fire & Rescue said it is working hard to contain the fire and extinguish the flames.
Two children have been treated by paramedics after breathing in smoke.
There are currently no other reports of any injuries.
Welcome to the BBC South East live page
We’ll be here all week with your latest news, travel, sport and weather.
To start the week here’s our #photooftheday. It’s a wintry and reflective picture taken in Peasmarsh by Jim Playford.