BBC Live: South East

Summary

  1. A mother from Kent - charged murdering her young twins - is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court via videolink later.
  2. A man has died in hospital after being assaulted in Brighton earlier this month.
  3. The Home Secretary will chair a meeting today over the growing number of migrants.
  4. South East Coast Ambulance Service is urging the public to only call 999 in the event of a serious emergency this New Year's Eve.
  2. Good morning from the BBC South East Live team

    We'll be here all week with your latest news, travel, sport and weather.

    To start the week here's a photo from Caroline Bendell. She calls this picture "Good Morning from Hastings Seafront". It's our #PhotoOfTheDay.

    Hastings
    Copyright: Caroline Bendell
