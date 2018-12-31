Live
BBC Live: South East
Summary
- A mother from Kent - charged murdering her young twins - is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court via videolink later.
- A man has died in hospital after being assaulted in Brighton earlier this month.
- The Home Secretary will chair a meeting today over the growing number of migrants.
- South East Coast Ambulance Service is urging the public to only call 999 in the event of a serious emergency this New Year's Eve.
Live Reporting
All clear for New Year
