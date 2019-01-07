BBC Live: South East

Plans to tackle post-Brexit traffic queues by holding lorries in a disused Kent airport are being put to the test.

More than 100 HGVs will travel the 20-mile route from Manston Airport, near Ramsgate, to the Port of Dover from 08:00 GMT.

Hauliers fear a no-deal Brexit will create additional border checks, leading to queues of up to 29 miles.

The government said it had to "prepare for all eventualities... including a possible no deal".

The trial, between 08:00 and 11:00 GMT will test how the A256 copes with increased lorry traffic.