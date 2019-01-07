Live
BBC Live: South East
Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound
M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, at J2 for A20 London Road.
M20 Kent - M20 lane blocked on exit slip road eastbound at J2, A20 (Wrotham Brands Hatch Circuit), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Manston Brexit trial begins
Plans to tackle post-Brexit traffic queues by holding lorries in a disused Kent airport are being put to the test.
More than 100 HGVs will travel the 20-mile route from Manston Airport, near Ramsgate, to the Port of Dover from 08:00 GMT.
Hauliers fear a no-deal Brexit will create additional border checks, leading to queues of up to 29 miles.
The government said it had to "prepare for all eventualities... including a possible no deal".
The trial, between 08:00 and 11:00 GMT will test how the A256 copes with increased lorry traffic.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 Surrey clockwise
M25 Surrey clockwise severe accident, at J13 for A30.
M25 Surrey - M25 lane closed on entry slip road and slow traffic clockwise at J13, A30 (Staines), because of an accident.
To start the week here's a photo of a tranquil scene at Cuckmere Haven by Sara Humphrey. It's our #PhotoOfTheDay.