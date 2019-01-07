Montage of pictures
Live

BBC Live: South East

You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, at J2 for A20 London Road.

    M20 Kent - M20 lane blocked on exit slip road eastbound at J2, A20 (Wrotham Brands Hatch Circuit), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  2. Manston Brexit trial begins

    Plans to tackle post-Brexit traffic queues by holding lorries in a disused Kent airport are being put to the test.

    View more on twitter

    More than 100 HGVs will travel the 20-mile route from Manston Airport, near Ramsgate, to the Port of Dover from 08:00 GMT.

    Hauliers fear a no-deal Brexit will create additional border checks, leading to queues of up to 29 miles.

    The government said it had to "prepare for all eventualities... including a possible no deal".

    The trial, between 08:00 and 11:00 GMT will test how the A256 copes with increased lorry traffic.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M25 Surrey clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Surrey clockwise severe accident, at J13 for A30.

    M25 Surrey - M25 lane closed on entry slip road and slow traffic clockwise at J13, A30 (Staines), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Good morning from the BBC South East Live team

    We'll be here all week with your latest news, travel, sport and weather.

    To start the week here's a photo of a tranquil scene at Cuckmere Haven by Sara Humphrey. It's our #PhotoOfTheDay.

    Cuckmere Haven
    Copyright: Sara Humphrey
Back to top