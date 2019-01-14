BBC Live: South East

There are long delays on the M25 clockwise in Surrey after a crash between two lorries.

Three out of four lanes have been closed and traffic is queuing for about 10 miles on the approach to the crash between J10 at Wisley and J11 at Chertsey, Highways England has said.

The agency is unable to move one of the lorries. Recovery has been requested.

Drivers have been urged to consider alternative routes.