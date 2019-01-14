Live
BBC Live: South East
M25 hit by severe delays after crash
There are long delays on the M25 clockwise in Surrey after a crash between two lorries.
Three out of four lanes have been closed and traffic is queuing for about 10 miles on the approach to the crash between J10 at Wisley and J11 at Chertsey, Highways England has said.
The agency is unable to move one of the lorries. Recovery has been requested.
Drivers have been urged to consider alternative routes.
Severe accident: M2 Kent westbound
M2 Kent westbound severe accident, at J5 for A249 Sittingbourne.
M2 Kent - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M2 westbound at J5, A249 (Sittingbourne), because of an accident involving lorry and two cars.
M20 reopens 'ahead of schedule'
The M20 reopened to traffic ahead of schedule last night after a weekend closure between junctions 9 and 11 for construction work.
Motorists complained of gridlock and traffic to the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel terminal at Folkestone were hit by severe delays during the work on a new junction at Ashford.
Thomas Selby, Highways England Project Manager, said the "successful" installation of the bridge that forms the east side of the new roundabout - the East Interchange Bridge - represented "a big milestone for the project".
The West Interchange Bridge will be installed on 25-28 January during a further weekend closure.
Welcome to the start of a new week
We'll bring you all the latest news, sport, weather and travel for Sussex, Kent and Surrey throughout the week.
And to kick-start this Monday morning here's a great picture taken in Bexhill by Hayley Muggridge – it’s our #photooftheday.
