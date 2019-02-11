BBC Live: South East
Summary
- Woman in Ewell stabbing death 'was caring sister'
- Investigation after St Leonards industrial building fire
- Five held as man dies following Maidstone disturbance
- Video: Calls for change in law on PTSD related deaths
