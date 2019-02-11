Montage of pictures

BBC Live: South East

You can get in touch by email, on our South East, Sussex, Kent and Surrey Facebook pages or on Twitter @bbcsoutheast, @bbcsurrey, @bbcsussex and @bbcradiokent

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Woman in Ewell stabbing death 'was caring sister'
  2. Investigation after St Leonards industrial building fire
  3. Five held as man dies following Maidstone disturbance
  4. Video: Calls for change in law on PTSD related deaths
  5. News, sport, weather and travel updates from the South East of England

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Welcome to the BBC South East live page

    We’ll be here all week with your latest news, travel, sport and weather for Kent, Sussex and Surrey.

    To kick things off here’s a magnificent photo of Ramsgate by Simon Edwards. It’s our #photooftheday.

    Remember, if there's anything you think we should know about in your area then you can tweet us, send us a message on Facebook or email us.

    Ramsgate
    Copyright: Simon Edwards
Back to top