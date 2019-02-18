Live
BBC Live: South East
Summary
- Abdul Deghayes death: Brother of Syria war pair stabbed to death
- Commuters are facing major engineering works on the Brighton mainline
- Man dies after tree falls on car in Egham
- Peak rail fares could go under rail price shake-up
- Video: What is it like to suffer a stroke aged 25?
- Brighton and Hove Albion will find out later who they will be taking on in the next round of the FA Cup
Live Reporting
Hole in heart girl is a catwalk model
Stuart Maisner
BBC Live reporter
A girl who had life-saving heart surgery when she was a baby has been modelling on the catwalks of major fashion shows.
Man dies after tree falls on car
Four other people in the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash on the A308 in Surrey.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M3 Surrey both ways
M3 Surrey both ways severe disruption, from J3 for A322 Bagshot to J2 for M25 J12.
M3 Surrey - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M3 from J3, A322 (Bagshot) to J2 M25 J12, because of a broken down vehicle.
Good morning from the BBC South East live team
Welcome to the start of a new working week.
To kick the week off here's a brilliant picture of Buxted Park by Gunn Elise Buttress - it's our #PhotoOfTheDay.
