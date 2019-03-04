Montage of pictures
BBC Live: Sussex, Kent and Surrey

  1. Struggling towns to get £1.6bn post-Brexit boost
  2. Video: 'We need to get rid of the divide'
  3. Wife carrying race: Winners in proposal joy on finish line
  4. News, sport, weather and travel updates from Sussex, Kent and Surrey

  1. 'We need to get rid of the divide'

    Two Canterbury-based teenagers have come together to debate the merits of the education system.

  2. Good morning from the BBC live team

    Is this seagull squawking or yawning?

    Mark Smith took this brilliant picture in Brighton - and it's our #PhotoOfTheDay

    We'll be here throughout the week with the latest news, sport, weather and travel across Kent, Sussex and Surrey.

    Seagull in Brighton
    Copyright: Mark Smith
