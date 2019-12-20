Severe flooding across South East

Flooding is causing disruption to travel across the South East after heavy rain overnight.

The M23 has been closed between junctions 10 and 11 in both directions in East Sussex due to flooding, Highways England says.

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express passengers have been advised not to travel, with disruption to services on the Brighton mainline.

Southeastern says there are no trains between Strood and Maidstone West.